CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG

(CRSP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CRISPR Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation

10/01/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases

Corporate Overview | October 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

The presentation and other related materials may contain a number of "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding CRISPR Therapeutics' expectations about any or all of the following: (i) the safety, efficacy and clinical progress of our various clinical programs; (ii) the status of clinical trials (including, without limitation, the timing of filing of clinical trial applications and INDs, any approvals thereof and the timing of commencement of clinical trials), development timelines and discussions with regulatory authorities related to product candidates under development by CRISPR Therapeutics and its collaborators; (iii) the number of patients that will be evaluated, the anticipated date by which enrollment will be completed and the data that will be generated by ongoing and planned clinical trials, and the ability to use that data for the design and initiation of further clinical trials; (iv) the intellectual property coverage and positions of CRISPR Therapeutics, its licensors and third parties as well as the status and potential outcome of proceedings involving any such intellectual property; (v) the sufficiency of CRISPR Therapeutics' cash resources; and (vi) the therapeutic value, development, and commercial potential of CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technologies and therapies. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although CRISPR Therapeutics believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the potential for initial and preliminary data from any clinical trial not to be indicative of final trial results; the risk that the initial data from a limited number of patients (as is the case with CTX001 at this time) may not be indicative of results from the full planned study population; the outcomes for each of CRISPR Therapeutics' planned clinical trials and studies may not be favorable; that one or more of CRISPR Therapeutics' internal or external product candidate programs will not proceed as planned for technical, scientific or commercial reasons; that future competitive or other market factors may adversely affect the commercial potential for CRISPR Therapeutics' product candidates; uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies for CRISPR Therapeutics' product candidates; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies; whether results from a preclinical trial will be predictive of future results of the future trials; uncertainties about regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; uncertainties regarding the intellectual property protection for CRISPR Therapeutics' technology and intellectual property belonging to third parties, and the outcome of proceedings (such as an interference, an opposition or a similar proceeding) involving all or any portion of such intellectual property; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in CRISPR Therapeutics' most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and in any other subsequent filings made by CRISPR Therapeutics with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. CRISPR Therapeutics disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, other than to the extent required by law.

© 2020 CRISPR Therapeutics

2

CRISPR Therapeutics Highlights

Leading gene editing company focused on translating revolutionary CRISPR/Cas9 technology into transformative therapies

Advancing CRISPR in the clinic with CTX001 in β-thalassemia and sickle cell disease

Next-generationimmuno-oncology platform underlying wholly-owned,potentially

best-in-classgene-edited allogeneic cell therapies CTX110, CTX120 and CTX130

Enabling regenerative medicine 2.0 with CRISPR/Cas9-edited allogeneic stem cells

Advancing in vivo applications based on in-licensed technologies, platform improvement and strategic partnerships

© 2020 CRISPR Therapeutics

3

The CRISPR/Cas9 Revolution

A SPECIFIC, EFFICIENT and VERSATILE tool for editing genes

Disrupt

Delete

Correct or Insert

"If scientists can dream of a genetic manipulation,

CRISPR can now make it happen"

© 2020 CRISPR Therapeutics

4

Disclaimer

CRISPR Therapeutics AG published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 21:49:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6,66 M - -
Net income 2020 -304 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 281 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 869 M 5 869 M -
EV / Sales 2020 689x
EV / Sales 2021 609x
Nbr of Employees 304
Free-Float 85,9%
Technical analysis trends CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 96,69 $
Last Close Price 83,64 $
Spread / Highest target 67,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samarth Kulkarni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodger Novak Chairman & President
Lawrence O. Klein Chief Operating & Business Officer
Michael John Tomsicek CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Tony W. Ho Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG37.33%5 869
LONZA GROUP AG60.99%46 048
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.71.27%34 049
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.02%30 150
CELLTRION, INC.42.27%29 576
MODERNA, INC.261.71%27 917
