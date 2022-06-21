Log in
06/21/2022
64.67 USD   -7.61%
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS : Innovation Day Presentation
PU
06/21CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG(NASDAQGM : CRSP) added to S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index
CI
06/17Crispr Therapeutics Shares Rise After BMO Capital Begins Coverage at Outperform
MT
CRISPR Therapeutics : Innovation Day Presentation

06/21/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
CRISPR Therapeutics Innovation Day

June 21, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

The presentation and other related materials may contain a number of "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding CRISPR Therapeutics' expectations about any or all of the following: (i) its plans and expectations for its preclinical studies, clinical trials and pipeline products and programs; (ii) the safety, efficacy and clinical progress of its various clinical programs; (iii) the status of preclinical studies and clinical trials (including, without limitation, the expected timing of data releases, announcement of additional programs and activities at clinical trial sites, and discussions with regulatory authorities) and expectations regarding the data that is being presented; (iv) the data that will be generated by ongoing and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials and the ability to use that data for the design and initiation of additional preclinical studies and clinical trials; (v) the activities under its collaborations and the expected benefits thereof; and (vi) the therapeutic value, development, and commercial potential of CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technologies and therapies, including as compared to other therapies. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although CRISPR Therapeutics believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the potential for initial and preliminary data from any clinical trial and initial data from a limited number of patients not to be indicative of final trial results; the potential that clinical trial results may not be favorable; that one or more of its internal or external product candidate programs will not proceed as planned for technical, scientific or commercial reasons; that future competitive or other market factors may adversely affect the commercial potential for its product candidates; uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and whether results from such studies will be predictive of future results of future studies or clinical trials; it may not realize the potential benefits of its collaborations; potential impacts due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as the timing and progress of clinical trials; uncertainties regarding the intellectual property protection for its technology and intellectual property belonging to third parties, and the outcome of proceedings (such as an interference, an opposition or a similar proceeding) involving all or any portion of such intellectual property; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in any other subsequent filings made by it with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. CRISPR Therapeutics disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, other than to the extent required by law.

Caution should be exercised when interpreting results from separate trials involving separate product candidates. There are differences in the clinical trial design, patient populations, and the product candidates themselves, and the results from the clinical trials of autologous products may have no interpretative value on our existing or future results.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS® standard character mark and design logo, CTX001™, CTX110™, CTX112™, CTX120™, CTX121™, CTX130™, CTX131™, CTX310™, CTX320™, CTX330™, COBALT™, VCTX210™, VCTX211™ and VCTX212™ are trademarks and registered trademarks of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2022 CRISPR Therapeutics

2

Disclosures

Dr. Swaminathan P. Iyer

  • Professor, Lead of the T Cell Lymphoma Program, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
  • Dr. Iyer receives research support from CRISPR Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Seagen, Rhizen, Acrotech Biopharma, Legend Biotech, Innate Pharma, AstraZeneca, Dren Bio, Yingli, and Secura Bio; participates in scientific advisory boards for Seagen, Yingli Pharma, and Secura Bio; and participates in BioCure Rx's and Targeted Oncology's speaker bureaus as a speaker

Dr. Sumanta Pal

Professor in the Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research and the Co-Director of the Kidney Cancer Program at City of Hope

Dr. Pal does not have relevant research disclosures

© 2022 CRISPR Therapeutics

3

CRISPR Therapeutics Highlights

Leading gene editing company | Broad pipeline | Best-in-class platform and capabilities

Broad pipeline of ex vivo and in vivo programs across four franchises: hemoglobinopathies, immuno-oncology,regenerative medicine, and in vivo approaches

In position for first BLA/MAA filing for a CRISPR-edited product with exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel),formerly known as CTX001, in β-thalassemiaand sickle cell disease

Proof-of-concept for allogeneic CAR-T achieved with CTX110 and CTX130, with >100 patients dosed with CRISPR-edited CAR-Tcells across 4 trials

Proven track record of execution with best in-class-class capabilities and state-of-the-art internal GMP manufacturing facility

Preeminent CRISPR technology platform focused on the innovation that matters for transformative medicines

© 2022 CRISPR Therapeutics

4

Transforming Medicine Across Four Core Franchises

Hemoglobinopathies

Immuno-oncology

Potential BLA/MAA filing for

Smart-edited allogeneic immune

exa-cel in Q4 2022

cells for cancer

Regenerative Medicine

In vivo

Edited, stem cell-derived beta

>10 programs using both AAV

cells for diabetes

and LNP approaches

Platform (next-generation editing and delivery)

© 2022 CRISPR Therapeutics

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CRISPR Therapeutics AG published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 20:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
