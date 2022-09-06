Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CRISPR Therapeutics AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRSP   CH0334081137

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG

(CRSP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-06 pm EDT
62.76 USD   -1.54%
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS : PDF Version 215.9 KB
PU
08/31INSIDER SELL : Crispr Therapeutics
MT
08/31CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
Summary 
Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics : PDF Version 215.9 KB

09/06/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - [August 31/September 1], 2022 --CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-basedmedicines for serious diseases, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in September.

Citi 17th Annual BioPharma Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: 11:40 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the events will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://crisprtx.gcs-web.com/events.A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 14 days following the presentation.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS® word mark and design logo are trademarks and registered trademarks of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Susan Kim

+1-617-307-7503susan.kim@crisprtx.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Eides

+1-617-315-4493

rachel.eides@crisprtx.com

###

Disclaimer

CRISPR Therapeutics AG published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 21:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
