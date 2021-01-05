CRISPR Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation - March 2021 1.5 MB

®

CRISPR Therapeutics Highlights

Leading gene editing company focused on translating revolutionary CRISPR/Cas9 technology into transformative therapies

Advancing CRISPR in the clinic with CTX001™ in β-thalassemia and sickle cell disease

Next-generation immuno-oncology platform underlying wholly-owned, potentially best-in-class gene-edited allogeneic cell therapies CTX110™, CTX120™ and CTX130™

Enabling regenerative medicine 2.0 with CRISPR/Cas9-edited allogeneic stem cells

Advancing in vivo applications based on in-licensed technologies, platform improvement and strategic partnerships

The CRISPR/Cas9 Revolution

A SPECIFIC, EFFICIENT and VERSATILE tool for editing genes

Disrupt

Delete