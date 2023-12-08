Health-care companies rose amid anticipation of continued deal activity.

Earlier this week, AbbVie agreed to buy mental-health drug maker Cerevel Therapeutics for $8.7 billion, less than a week after divulging a multibillion dollar agreement to buy Immunogen; meanwhile Swiss drug giant Roche Holding agreed to buy California-based biotechnology company Carmot Therapeutics for up to $3.1 billion.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the first medicine employing Crispr, or gene-editing technology.

The medicine, called Casgevy and developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Crispr Therapeutics, was approved for the treatment of painful sickle-cell disease.

