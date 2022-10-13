Criteo Expands Americas Client Solutions Leadership Team

Leading Commerce Media Company Adds CBS and CNET Executives to Accelerate New Offerings

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the commerce media company, today announced the addition of two key executives to its Americas Client Solutions team. The expanded leadership team will build out Criteo's Commerce Media Platform offerings as the company realigns its sales team to better serve the needs of its two clients: enterprise marketers and growth marketing businesses in the direct-to-consumer and performance marketing spaces. Katie Kulik has joined as Executive Managing Director (EMD), Client Solutions and Courtney Cochrane as Managing Director, Enterprise. Together, they will support Criteo's roster of clients in the U.S., Canada and LATAM as they navigate the evolving commerce media landscape and execute on impactful media campaigns.

"We've made great strides in our evolution this year as an organization, and I am honored to welcome Katie and Courtney to our Client Solutions team as we continue to build out our sales organization to better support the needs of our clients," said Brian Gleason, Chief Revenue Officer at Criteo. "We're looking forward to channeling our new team members' talent and expertise as we continue to shape the future of commerce media."

Kulik brings more than 25 years of experience in digital media and advertising, most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer of CNET Media Group, a Red Ventures Company. Prior to that role, she was Executive Vice President, Global Digital Ad Sales for CBS where she led digital ad sales and strategy for the full portfolio of CBS's iconic brands. At Criteo, Kulik reports into Gleason and is responsible for driving revenue across the company's enterprise and growth client segments for the Americas.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Criteo's powerhouse team at such an exciting, pivotal point in the company's growth and am eager to leverage my two decades worth of experience to propel the company toward its next phase of growth," said Kulik.

Cochrane also brings 20 years of experience in the advertising and media industry, where she led partnerships, strategy and data monetization efforts for Red Ventures, CBS and CNET Media Group. At Criteo, she is responsible for scaling Criteo's enterprise solutions among enterprise marketers and retailers in the Americas, including Criteo's new demand-side platform, Commerce Max.

"It's an exciting time to be at the intersection of retail media and performance marketing," said Cochrane. "I'm honored to be joining the incredible team that has put Criteo on the forefront of commerce media as it aligns its organization to address the unique needs of its growing number of enterprise clients."

To round out the new Americas Client Solutions leadership team, Ned Samuelson, previously Vice President of North America Sales will fill the role of Managing Director, Growth. Samuelson has spent nearly a decade at Criteo helping the company grow its client portfolio and evolve its go-to-market strategy. His proven track record and deep company knowledge will be integral to driving positive change in this new role.

The company also announced the transition of three senior team members into global leadership roles as part of its larger organizational evolution to maximize client success. Cochrane will report into Sherry Smith, former EMD of Global Retail Media, and new GM of Global Enterprise. Samuelson will report into Rory Mitchell, former EMD of Americas, and new GM of Global Growth. Lastly, Michael Greene, previously Vice President of Retail Media Strategy, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Vertical Strategy. In these new roles, they will continue to solidify Criteo's leading position in commerce media.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, visit www.criteo.com

