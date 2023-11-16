- AI has been part of Criteo's DNA since day one
- Access to the largest commerce dataset on the open internet to feed our commerce-drivenAI models
- Integration of Generative AI into our platform with a focus on improving performance, enhancing the user experience, and optimizing our service delivery process
Disclaimer
Criteo SA published this content on 14 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2023 07:11:02 UTC.