David Jones' online retail media campaigns will now be powered by Criteo, maximising the retailer's omnichannel capabilities

Sydney/Gadigal Country AUSTRALIA, 27 March 2024 - Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the commerce media company, and David Jones, Australia's leading premium retailer, today announced a partnership, in which Criteo will power the online component of David Jones retail media division, David Jones AmplifyTM. The partnership brings together Criteo's leading retail media solutions with David Jones' media ecosystem, boosting the 186-year-old retailer's presence in the $2.1 billion retail media market in Australia[1].

Brands and advertisers can now activate online retail media campaigns, such as sponsored product ads on relevant search, category and department pages on DavidJones.com to increase product visibility and sales. Additionally, by leveraging first-party point-of-sale data and Criteo's AI-driven platform, brands can connect advertising to actual SKU-level sales outcomes across devices and channels to confidently reinvest in winning media strategies.

James Holloman, Chief Marketing Officer, David Jones commented, "We are thrilled to announce the strategic partnership between David Jones AmplifyTM and Criteo. This collaboration will allow brands to connect with David Jones premium audiences across the digital media ecosystem. David Jones AmplifyTM powered by Criteo will drive maximum return on investment and digital marketing effectiveness for our brands as we enable them to target customers based on retail behaviours with their marketing messages."

David Jones and Criteo plan to expand the partnership to activate offsite advertising for endemic and non-endemic brands. This offsite advertising collaboration will enable any brand to effectively reach David Jones' premium audiences to build product awareness and consideration as they browse the open web. According to Criteo's recent study, shoppers who are exposed to both onsite and offsite ads are 5 times more likely to convert on the retailer's site, compared to those who only saw a sponsored ad[2]. The collaboration maximises the full potential of David Jones' omnichannel capabilities, combining online retail media campaigns powered by Criteo and physical retail media campaigns through David Jones AmplifyTM .

Colin Barnard, Managing Director, ANZ, Criteo said, "At Criteo, we've built an open and transparent retail media ecosystem that helps brands, agencies and retailers deliver relevant content to shoppers directly at the pivotal point of purchase. We are proud to be building our client base in Australia, and to support David Jones, a market-leading premium retailer, by powering their online retail media initiatives. Onsite and offsite retail media has many benefits, offering brands strong return on ad spend due to the use of high quality first-party data. Criteo's services bring a world class range of retail media solutions for Australian businesses in a market with few options historically."

Criteo is recognised as the retail media partner of choice, working with 60% of the top 25 U.S. retailers[3]. In APAC, Criteo tripled its retail media footprint over the last 12 months and continues to see growth in the region.

