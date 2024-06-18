Milan, 18 June 2024. Euronics Italia S.p.A., a global leader in the distribution of home appliances and electronics, announces a strategic partnership with the commerce media company Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO). Powered by Criteo's Retail Media solutions, this collaboration aims to strengthen the Euronics Retail Media offering, enhancing the strategic nature of data and opening up new revenue opportunities for its e-commerce site. This will result in an improved shopping experience for customers, ensuring relevant ads are perfectly tailored to their interest.

Retail media represents a critical turning point for the industry, offering a new and innovative way of addressing advertising challenges and fostering relationships between retailers and brands. Due to the increasingly intrinsic value of data, Euronics' approach towards retail media is set to result in the better management of information and how to leverage it to create new opportunities. This strategic shift towards retail media was made due to the holistic impact it will have on the business, putting an emphasis on new revenue channels as a result of improved efficiency and the effectiveness of advertising campaigns.

Criteo will implement its advanced Retail Media technology into the Euronics ecosystem, allowing brands to purchase an exclusive on-site inventory of sponsored products and display banners. Criteo ads will seamlessly connect users with relevant products on the Euronics platform, to increase brands' visibility on the digital shelf, driving greater sales growth and increasing return on advertising investment (ROAS) for both brands and agencies.

Criteo's Retail Media platform technology will be integrated into many places on the Euronics site, offering advertisers the ability to promote their products through native ads placed in various strategic locations, including homepage, category pages, search pages, product pages and checkout. This agreement marks the start of a partnership that will see Criteo working closely with Euronics' marketing, commerce and sales teams.

"We are excited to partner with Criteo to launch our Retail Media offering. This partnership allows us to unlock the potential of our data, creating new revenue opportunities and improving our clients' customer experience. Additionally, it allows us to provide our partners with further added value to leverage in the sales process," declared Umberto Tesoro, Digital Director of Euronics.

"By introducing sponsored products and onsite display ads, brands and agencies can now activate branding and conversion campaigns on Euronics' website out of one single platform and directly measure results. We are very proud to partner with Euronics on the introduction of their existing retail media portfolio," said Alberto Torre, Agency & Performance Director at Criteo.

For further information on Criteo's Retail Media solutions and the Euronics ecosystem, you can visit the dedicated landing page.

Information about Euronics

Euronics is the leading Italian group in the distribution of household appliances and electronics with a turnover in 2022 of 2.26 billion euros (excluding VAT). The Group is made up of 10 Italian entrepreneurs present with over 450 sales points throughout the national territory - under the Euronics, Comet and Sme brands. A widespread presence that has allowed the achievement of a market share of absolute importance thanks to the ability to listen to people, have a direct dialogue with customers and promote their local identity. Euronics Italia was born in 2001 from the evolution of GET - the consortium born from the union of important Italian retailers in the sector - and actively contributed to the birth of Euronics International.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to achieve better commerce outcomes. Its industry-leading Commerce Media platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, visit www.criteo.com.

