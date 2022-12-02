|
Criteo S A : Fact Sheet
|Sales 2022
|
922 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
73,0 M
-
-
|Net cash 2022
|
416 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|20,4x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
1 629 M
1 629 M
-
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,32x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,13x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 781
|Free-Float
|91,2%
Technical analysis trends CRITEO S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|13
|Last Close Price
|27,06 $
|Average target price
|38,04 $
|Spread / Average Target
|40,6%