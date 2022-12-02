Advanced search
    CRTO   US2267181046

CRITEO S.A.

(CRTO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:04 2022-12-02 am EST
26.66 USD   -0.19%
10:14aCriteo S A : Fact Sheet
PU
11/29Want to create a startup? Join another first
RE
11/22Insider Sell: Criteo S.a.
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Criteo S A : Fact Sheet

12/02/2022 | 10:14am EST
16%

Disclaimer

Criteo SA published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 15:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CRITEO S.A.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 922 M - -
Net income 2022 73,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 629 M 1 629 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 781
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart CRITEO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Criteo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CRITEO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 27,06 $
Average target price 38,04 $
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Megan Clarken Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sarah Glickman Director, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rachel Picard Chairman
Diarmuid Gill Chief Technology Officer
Jim A. Warner Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRITEO S.A.-30.38%1 629
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.8.99%16 264
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA7.09%16 205
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-7.98%13 350
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.86%12 213
WPP PLC-21.95%11 012