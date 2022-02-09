Log in
    CRTO   US2267181046

CRITEO S.A.

(CRTO)
Criteo S A : Investor Presentation Q4 2021

02/09/2022 | 08:09am EST
This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our possible or assumed future results of operations and financial position, plans and objectives for future operations, business strategies, financing plans, projections, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, potential market opportunities and the effects of competition and other actions by our counterparties, are forward-looking statements. Importantly, at this time, there is still uncertainty regarding the completion of our acquisition of IPONWEB and the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. There are significant uncertainties about the duration and extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The dynamic nature of the Chrome- and COVID-19 related circumstances, among other matters, means that what is said in this presentation could materially change at any time.

Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "can," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects" "intends," "is designed to" "may," "might" "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "objectives," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation, and nothing in this presentation should be regarded as a representation by any person that these beliefs or assumptions will take place or occur. You should read the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2021, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the Risk Factors set forth therein and the exhibits thereto, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules, including forward-looking measures. As required by Regulation G, we have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which is available in the Appendix slides. Reconciliations also are available in our earnings release for the fourth quarter 2021, which is available on our website at www.criteo.com. Reconciliations of our forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures to the closest corresponding GAAP measure are not available without reasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures, which could have a potentially significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP results.

2

2021 Performance and 2022 Priorities

Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer

Global Leader in

Retargeting

Display

Retargeting

Media arbitrage business model

42005-2016

Leading Performance Advertising Platform

Retail Media

Display / Native

Online Video / CTV NEW

Retargeting

Audience Targeting

Omnichannel

Share of media spend

2017-2020

Criteo Commerce Media Platform

accelerated with

Analytics & Insights

Measurement

Retail Media

Commerce Audiences

Third Party Demand

1P

Display / Native

Media

Network

Online Vdeo, OTT, CTV

Social / Search

Retargeting

Audience Targeting

Omnichannel

Contextual Targeting

Cohort Targeting

Platform

2021 & Beyond

Returned to growth and repositioned to outperform the market

Contribution ex-TAC YoY Growth

(at constant currency)

18%

14%

11%

1%

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

+7%

vs.'19

$2.7B

~22,000

media spend activated*

marketer clients

~$40 billion

~685 million

commerce outcomes

Daily Active Users (DAUs)

for customers

$1+ trillion

60%+

ecommerce sales across

of web DAUs addressable

customer base

through directly-integrated

publishers

5 *Activated media spend is defined as the sum of our Marketing Solutions revenue and the media spend activated on behalf of our Retail Media clients

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Criteo SA published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 13:08:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 919 M - -
Net income 2021 111 M - -
Net cash 2021 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 233 M 2 233 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 594
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart CRITEO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Criteo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRITEO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 36,78 $
Average target price 50,67 $
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Megan Clarken Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sarah Glickman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rachel Picard Chairman
Diarmuid Gill Chief Technology Officer
Jim A. Warner Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRITEO S.A.-5.38%2 233
WPP PLC5.72%18 263
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA7.47%18 132
OMNICOM GROUP INC.5.65%16 775
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-0.61%14 656
CYBERAGENT, INC.-24.87%6 288