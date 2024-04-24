Google's announcement delaying cookie depreciation until early next year does not change our strategy. We continue to advance our multi-pronged approach to maintaining addressability in the wake of third-party cookie deprecation. This includes three pillars: leveraging first-party data such as Hashed Emails (HEM), reaching consumers in closed environments like retailer websites or social platforms, and testing within Google's Privacy Sandbox. We remain committed to our addressability ethos, which emphasizes scalability and interoperability of privacy-safe solutions for a more open, unified, and efficient ecosystem for all stakeholders. We will provide an update on our 2024 outlook when we report our Q1 2024 financial results on May 2, 2024.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Criteo SA published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 23:07:03 UTC.