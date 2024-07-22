Today, Google announced their new path for Privacy Sandbox on the web. In their announcement, Google plans to continue to support third-party cookies with Chrome user consent, and will not pursue their original plan to fully deprecate third-party cookies. This new proposal is subject to consultation with regulators like the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and Information Commissioner's Office (ICO). Based on our Privacy Sandbox testing results published recently, we welcome this news on behalf of the entire ecosystem. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Google.
