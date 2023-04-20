Advanced search
Criteo S A : Sundrug Introduces Retail Media with Criteo
Criteo publishes its 2022 corporate social responsibility report
Criteo to announce first quarter 2023 financial results on may 3, 2023
Criteo S A : Sundrug Introduces Retail Media with Criteo

04/20/2023 | 02:35pm EDT
TOKYO - April 20, 2023 - Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the commerce media company, announced today that SUNDRUG Co., Ltd., Japan's leading drugstore chain, has chosen Criteo as their partner for retail media , and will implement Criteo's Retail Media solution for their online shopping site. This will allow SUNDRUG's brand partners to leverage first-party data for marketing campaigns and expand opportunities for them to further engage with SUNDRUG shoppers. In turn, shoppers will enjoy a better shopping experience with relevant ads precisely tailored to their interests.

Major pharmacies in Japan are accelerating their online businesses amid prescriptions related regulations changes in 2023. In response to this trend, traditional pharmacies are now focusing on digitalization through activating e-commerce platforms as a channel for new revenue streams with increased opportunities for more in-market consumers to purchase CPGs. Furthermore, Japan's retail media advertising market, worth ¥13.5 billion ($100M+) in 2022, is projected to grow approximately sixfold to ¥80.5 billion ($600M)* by 2026.Competition is growing as new companies and players from outside the industry enter the market.

"We renewed our online shopping site in March this year, positioning it as a new commerce platform integrating our offline and online touchpoints. Currently there are various definitions for retail media and sometimes it is defined as just a tool to deliver ads. However, with the synergy of integrating SUNDRUG's commerce with Criteo's Retail Media solution, we will be able to deeply understand both the needs of our advertisers and customers, as well as offer our customers a better and more attractive online experience," said Chika Tamaru, Executive Officer and Head of eCommerce of SUNDRUG.

"We are delighted that SUNDRUG, one of the market leaders in Japan, has chosen Criteo as its technology partner for retail media," said Grace Fromm, Managing Director of Growth, APAC. "Our solutions have a proven track record in the drugstore industry including major U.S. pharmacy chains. I believe our strong technologies and our superior Criteo AI engine will help SUNDRUG's brand partners achieve campaign outcomes. We are committed to helping our clients expand revenue opportunities, while offering a superior online shopping experience for consumers."

Criteo Retail Media offers effective engagement opportunities that help retailers and brand advertisers grow their revenues. Leveraging Criteo's AI technology, it enables the delivery of personalized retail media ads by analyzing retailers' first-party data to identify in real-time which users are more likely to buy and which products are of most interest to them. This enables a full-funnel Retail Media campaign approach from awareness to acquisition. In addition, Criteo's solution is equipped with a reporting function that allows for centralized management of campaigns offering full visibility of the campaign results.

*2022 Survey by CARTA HOLDINGS.

About Criteo
Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Media Contact
Criteo
Toko Sakai
t.sakai@criteo.com

Disclaimer

Criteo SA published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 18:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
