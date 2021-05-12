Criteo S A : 101 - as of May 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of

operations, business strategies, financing plans, projections, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, potential

market opportunities and the effects of competition and other actions by our counterparties. Importantly, at this time, there is uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is still having a significant impact on Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. There are significant uncertainties about the duration and extent of the impact of the virus. The dynamic nature of the Chrome- and COVID-19 related circumstances means that what is said in this presentation could materially change at any time.

Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipates," "believes,"

"could," "seeks," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation, and nothing in this presentation should be regarded as a representation by any person that these beliefs or assumptions will take

place or occur. You should read the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 2, 2020, and in subsequent Quarterly

Reports on Form 10-Q, including the Risk Factors set forth therein and the exhibits thereto, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. As required by Regulation G, we have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which is available in the Appendix slides. Reconciliations also are available in our earnings release for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, which is available on our website at www.criteo.com.