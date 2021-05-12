Log in
    CRTO   US2267181046

CRITEO S.A.

(CRTO)
  Report
Criteo S A : 101 - as of May 2021

05/12/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
Criteo 101

Investor Presentation

May 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of

operations, business strategies, financing plans, projections, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, potential

market opportunities and the effects of competition and other actions by our counterparties. Importantly, at this time, there is uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is still having a significant impact on Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. There are significant uncertainties about the duration and extent of the impact of the virus. The dynamic nature of the Chrome- and COVID-19 related circumstances means that what is said in this presentation could materially change at any time.

Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipates," "believes,"

"could," "seeks," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation, and nothing in this presentation should be regarded as a representation by any person that these beliefs or assumptions will take

place or occur. You should read the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 2, 2020, and in subsequent Quarterly

Reports on Form 10-Q, including the Risk Factors set forth therein and the exhibits thereto, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. As required by Regulation G, we have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which is available in the Appendix slides. Reconciliations also are available in our earnings release for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, which is available on our website at www.criteo.com.

2

Stock Information & Key Financials

Ticker:CRTO

Stock Exchange:

NASDAQ Global Market

CUSIP:226718104

Shares issued*:

66.4M

Share capital structure*:

Founders, NEOs, Management & Employees

4%

Treasury stock

8%

Free float

87%

* As of March 31, 2021

3 ** At constant currency

  • Include Retail Media, Audience Targeting, Omnichannel

FY 2020 Financials

Revenue:

$2,073M, -8%**

Revenue ex-TAC:

$825M, -13%**

Adjusted EBITDA:

$251M, -17%**

Adjusted EBITDA margin:

30% of Revenue ex-TAC

Free Cash Flow:

$120M, 48% of adj. EBITDA

Revenue ex-TAC by Solutions

New solutions***

~20%

Core solution

~80%

Investment Thesis

Compelling Vision

Large TAM

Competitive Moats

Track-Record

Attractive

Financial Profile

& Transformation

The

$60B+ market

1st-Party Media Network

Return to growth

World's Leading

opportunity

Fast-growing new

1P Commerce Data

solutions

Solid profitability

Commerce Media

across the open Internet

Broad consumer reach

Platform for Brands,

supported by massive

Strong cash flow

High client retention

Unique Retail Media

Marketers & Retailers

ecommerce tailwinds

Strong balance sheet

AI Tech for Commerce

Increased ecommerce

Large global client base

focus and investment

4

Differentiated Assets Uniquely Position Us for Success In Commerce Media

1st-Party

1st-Party

Retail

Insights &

Global Presence

Consumer Reach

Commerce Data

Media

Measurement

& Financial Profile

Matched non-cookie

identifiers for 2.5B+ users globally

Preferred access to

5,000 premium publishers

on Open Internet

Exclusive access to large retailers' on-siteinventory and 1P data

First-partydata on

  • 20,600+ commerce clients
  • $2.5B+ daily transactions
  • 4B product SKUs
  • 3,500 product categories

Unique opportunities for brands to advertise on retailers' on-site media

Profitable revenue stream for large retailers

Industry first self-service transparent Retail Media

Platform

Ability to measure against product sales at Product SKU level

Commerce Insights to

bring together organic

shopping data with paid media metrics

20,600+ clients

across 100+ markets worldwide

Return to growth, Solid margin, Strong cash flow

and strong Balance Sheet

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Criteo SA published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 17:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
