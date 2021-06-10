Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Criteo S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRTO   US2267181046

CRITEO S.A.

(CRTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Criteo S A : Statement on Apple's announcements at WWDC

06/10/2021 | 09:02am EDT
At its Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday June 7, 2021, Apple said that it would introduce additional features later this year to help iOS users control how their online data is used by third-parties, including allowing users to hide IP address information to prevent tracking web usage on the Safari browser and to shut off marketers' ability to see if and when an email is opened through Apple's Mail app.

These are the kind of changes we have anticipated in developing our roadmap, which we continue to execute as planned.

Like iOS 14, Apple's iOS 15 update means marketers will need to continue to think differentlyabout how and with whom they work with to reach their audiences in a privacy-safe manner.

Thanks to our investments in our first-party media network, our support of durable identifiers and our development of multiple audience marketing approaches, including addressable, cohort-based targeting and contextual advertising, we are confident that Criteo is best positioned to navigate the needs of consumers, marketers and media ownersin privacy-minded ways through these industry changes.

Apple has not shared enough details about their plans or timing, nor is there enough detail regarding consumer or regulatory appetite for some of these changes, to be able to specifically comment on any potential performance or financial impact. As a result, based on the information we have today, there is no change to our financial outlook.

Disclaimer

Criteo SA published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 13:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 876 M - -
Net income 2021 86,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 577 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 502 M 2 502 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 594
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart CRITEO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Criteo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRITEO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 43,88 $
Last Close Price 41,20 $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Megan Clarken Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sarah Glickman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rachel Picard Chairman
Diarmuid Gill Chief Technology Officer
Jim A. Warner Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRITEO S.A.100.88%2 502
OMNICOM GROUP INC.33.93%17 966
WPP PLC25.56%16 973
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA37.29%16 759
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.42.52%13 186
WEIBO CORPORATION20.79%11 281