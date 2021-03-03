Log in
CRITEO S.A.    CRTO

CRITEO S.A.

(CRTO)
  Report
03/03
33.815 USD   -1.87%
01:43pCRITEO S A  : Statement on Google announcement
PU
09:59aGoogle won't use other web tracking tools after phasing out cookies
RE
03/02CRITEO S A  : CSR Report
PU
Criteo S A : Statement on Google announcement

03/03/2021 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Google's announcement today that they will not create their own PII-based identifier does not in any way change or impact Criteo's plan and roadmap. As we have said before, we continue to invest in our first-party media network, as well as cohort-based and contextual advertising, which allow marketers to effectively engage with their customers in a privacy-safe and consented manner.

User permission and consent are at the core of our solution. These allow us to build a better Internet for consumers and publishers, and for marketers who are wishing to reach their customers with solutions that are complementary to Google.

Disclaimer

Criteo SA published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 18:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 863 M - -
Net income 2021 79,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 572 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 094 M 2 094 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 594
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart CRITEO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Criteo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRITEO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 32,63 $
Last Close Price 34,46 $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target -5,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Megan Clarken Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sarah Glickman Chief Financial Officer
Rachel Picard Chairman
Diarmuid Gill Chief Technology Officer
Hubert de Pesquidoux Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRITEO S.A.68.02%2 094
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.14.86%15 404
WPP PLC10.18%14 955
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA20.19%14 184
AUTOHOME INC.16.95%14 051
WEIBO CORPORATION37.81%12 804
