Criteo S A : Statement on Google announcement

Google's announcement today that they will not create their own PII-based identifier does not in any way change or impact Criteo's plan and roadmap. As we have said before, we continue to invest in our first-party media network, as well as cohort-based and contextual advertising, which allow marketers to effectively engage with their customers in a privacy-safe and consented manner.
User permission and consent are at the core of our solution. These allow us to build a better Internet for consumers and publishers, and for marketers who are wishing to reach their customers with solutions that are complementary to Google.
