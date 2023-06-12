Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Criterium Energy Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEQ   CA2267472025

CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.

(CEQ)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:52:21 2023-06-12 pm EDT
0.2950 CAD    0.00%
03:21pCriterium Energy : Q1 2023 financials
PU
06/07Criterium Energy Ltd. Consolidation of Common Shares
AQ
05/18Criterium Energy Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Criterium Energy : Q1 2023 FINANCIALS

06/12/2023 | 03:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.

(formerly Softrock Minerals Ltd.)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(unaudited)

CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.

(formerly Softrock Minerals Ltd.)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Page

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and

Comprehensive (Loss) Income

1

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

2

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

4

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

5

CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.

(formerly Softrock Minerals Ltd.)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31

2023

2022

Royalty revenue

$

29,080

$

39,770

Expenses

201,253

Salaries and benefits

-

General and administrative

116,727

15,847

Consulting fees

81,449

-

Stock-based compensation (Note 10)

73,545

-

Professional fees

66,948

5,784

Travel

56,763

-

Exploration expense

32,457

-

Depreciation (Note 6)

8,926

-

Finance expense (Note 8 and 9)

5,986

-

Operating expenses

4,500

2,624

(648,554)

(24,255)

Net (loss) income before other items

(619,474)

15,515

Interest income

801

98

Foreign exchange loss

(5,937)

-

(5,136)

98

Net (loss) income

$

(624,610)

$

15,613

Other comprehensive loss

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to loss:

(5,099)

Currency translation adjustment

-

Total other comprehensive loss

(5,099)

-

Total comprehensive (loss) income

(629,709)

15,613

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (Note 10)

182,153,367

44,852,927

Basic and diluted (loss) income per share

(0.00)

0.00

See accompanying notes to the financial statements.

1

CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.

(formerly Softrock Minerals Ltd.)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at

March 31

December 31

2023

2022

(audited)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

2,802,438

$

3,720,751

Amounts receivable (Note 4)

64,238

160,829

Prepaids and deposits (Note 5)

79,414

26,381

2,946,090

3,907,961

Reclamation deposit (Note 8)

43,319

42,655

Right-of-use assets (Note 6)

148,761

157,687

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)

2,227,086

2,228,896

$

5,365,256

$

6,337,199

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

211,642

$

507,555

Acquisition payable (Note 3)

1,217,970

1,625,280

Current portion of lease obligations (Note 9)

25,296

24,370

Decommissioning liabilities (Note 8)

31,028

31,011

1,485,936

2,188,216

Lease obligations (Note 9)

130,015

136,697

1,615,951

2,324,913

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 10)

8,454,495

8,161,312

Other comprehensive loss

(10,766)

(5,667)

Contributed surplus (Note 11)

450,604

377,059

Deficit

(5,145,028)

(4,520,418)

3,749,305

4,012,286

$

5,365,256

$

6,337,199

Nature of operations and continuance of business (Note 1)

Subsequent event (Note 15)

Approved on Behalf of the Board

______"Dave Dunlop"___, Director

______"Robin Auld"

_, Director

See accompanying notes to the financial statements.

2

CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.

(formerly Softrock Minerals Ltd.)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share capital

Other

comprehensive

# of shares

$

Reserves

loss

Deficit

Total equity

Balance, December 31, 2021

44,852,927

$

3,061,457

$

245,378

$

-

$

(3,197,273)

$

109,562

Net income

-

-

-

-

15,613

15,613

Balance, March 31, 2022

44,852,927

3,061,457

245,378

-

(3,181,660)

125,175

Balance, December 31, 2022

181,136,911

8,161,312

377,059

(5,667)

(4,520,418)

4,012,286

Exercise of warrants

5,863,666

293,183

-

-

-

293,183

Stock-based compensation

-

-

73,545

-

-

73,545

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(5,099)

-

(5,099)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(624,610)

(624,610)

Balance, March 31, 2023

187,000,577

$

8,454,495

$

450,604

$

(10,766)

$

(5,145,028)

$

3,749,305

See accompanying notes to the financial statements.

3

Disclaimer

Criterium Energy Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 19:20:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.
03:21pCriterium Energy : Q1 2023 financials
PU
06/07Criterium Energy Ltd. Consolidation of Common Shares
AQ
05/18Criterium Energy Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
04/20Criterium Energy Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/08Criterium Energy Ltd. Confirms Significant 2C Gas Resource in the Lengo Gas Field, East..
CI
2022Criterium Energy Reports South East Asia Market Entry as Acquires 42.5% Interest in Bul..
MT
2022Criterium Energy Ltd. acquired AWE(Asia) Ltd for $1.6 million.
CI
2022Criterium Energy Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
2022Criterium Energy Ltd. Appoints David Dunlop as Independent Director
CI
2022Criterium Energy Ltd. (Previously Softrock Minerals Ltd.) Announces Closing of Previous..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 2,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8,36 M 8,34 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Criterium Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Robin Nigel Auld President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry Groen Chief Financial Officer
Brian Anderson Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Klukas Chief Operating Officer
Michèle Stanners Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.0.00%8
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-11.09%67 746
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY1.63%30 381
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-17.81%29 177
TENARIS S.A.-21.25%16 283
TECHNIPFMC PLC22.40%6 588
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer