Criterium Energy : Q1 2023 FINANCIALS
CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.
(formerly Softrock Minerals Ltd.)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollar
s)
(unaudited)
Page
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and
Comprehensive (Loss) Income
1
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
2
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
3
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
4
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
5
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the Three Months
Ended March 31
2023
2022
Royalty revenue
$
29,080
$
39,770
Expenses
201,253
Salaries and benefits
-
General and administrative
116,727
15,847
Consulting fees
81,449
-
Stock-based compensation (Note 10)
73,545
-
Professional fees
66,948
5,784
Travel
56,763
-
Exploration expense
32,457
-
Depreciation (Note 6)
8,926
-
Finance expense (Note 8 and 9)
5,986
-
Operating expenses
4,500
2,624
(648,554)
(24,255)
Net (loss) income before other items
(619,474)
15,515
Interest income
801
98
Foreign exchange loss
(5,937)
-
(5,136)
98
Net (loss) income
$
(624,610)
$
15,613
Other comprehensive loss
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to loss:
(5,099)
Currency translation adjustment
-
Total other comprehensive loss
(5,099)
-
Total comprehensive (loss) income
(629,709)
15,613
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (Note 10)
182,153,367
44,852,927
Basic and diluted (loss) income per share
(0.00)
0.00
See accompanying notes to the financial statements.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at
March 31
December 31
2023
2022
(audited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
2,802,438
$
3,720,751
Amounts receivable (Note 4)
64,238
160,829
Prepaids and deposits (Note 5)
79,414
26,381
2,946,090
3,907,961
Reclamation deposit (Note 8)
43,319
42,655
Right-of-use assets (Note 6)
148,761
157,687
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)
2,227,086
2,228,896
$
5,365,256
$
6,337,199
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
211,642
$
507,555
Acquisition payable (Note 3)
1,217,970
1,625,280
Current portion of lease obligations (Note 9)
25,296
24,370
Decommissioning liabilities (Note 8)
31,028
31,011
1,485,936
2,188,216
Lease obligations (Note 9)
130,015
136,697
1,615,951
2,324,913
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 10)
8,454,495
8,161,312
Other comprehensive loss
(10,766)
(5,667)
Contributed surplus (Note 11)
450,604
377,059
Deficit
(5,145,028)
(4,520,418)
3,749,305
4,012,286
$
5,365,256
$
6,337,199
Nature of operations and continuance of business (Note 1)
Subsequent event (Note 15)
Approved on Behalf of the Board
______"Dave Dunlop"___, Director
______"Robin Auld"
_, Director
See accompanying notes to the financial statements.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share capital
Other
comprehensive
# of shares
$
Reserves
loss
Deficit
Total equity
Balance, December 31, 2021
44,852,927
$
3,061,457
$
245,378
$
-
$
(3,197,273)
$
109,562
Net income
-
-
-
-
15,613
15,613
Balance, March 31, 2022
44,852,927
3,061,457
245,378
-
(3,181,660)
125,175
Balance, December 31, 2022
181,136,911
8,161,312
377,059
(5,667)
(4,520,418)
4,012,286
Exercise of warrants
5,863,666
293,183
-
-
-
293,183
Stock-based compensation
-
-
73,545
-
-
73,545
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(5,099)
-
(5,099)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(624,610)
(624,610)
Balance, March 31, 2023
187,000,577
$
8,454,495
$
450,604
$
(10,766)
$
(5,145,028)
$
3,749,305
See accompanying notes to the financial statements.
