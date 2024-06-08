The Company has been successful to date in obtaining financing. However, there is no assurance that it will be able to generate sufficient cash flow or obtain adequate financing in the future or that such financing will be on terms acceptable to the Company. If the going concern assumption were not appropriate for the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, adjustments might be necessary to the carry value of assets and liabilities, reported revenues and expenses and the statement of financial position classifications used.

Estimation uncertainty

Management makes judgements and assumptions about the future in deriving estimates used in preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS. Sources of estimation uncertainty include estimates used to determine the values in the purchase price allocation for the business combination, economical viability of exploration and evaluation costs, the recoverable amount of long-lived assets or cash generating units ("GCUs"), the fair value of financial instruments, the provision for decommissioning liabilities, the provision for income taxes and the related deferred tax assets and liabilities, and the expenses recorded for stock-based compensation.

Basis of consolidation and functional and presentation currency

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries, which are entities controlled by the Company. Control is achieved where the Company has the power to govern the financial and operating policies of an entity so as to obtain benefits from the entity's activities. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements as at the date that control commences until the date that control ceases. If the Company's interest in a subsidiary that it has determined it controls, is less than 100%, the interest attributable to non-controlling shareholders is recognized as non-controlling interest.

When necessary, adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries to align their accounting policies with those of the Company.

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's functional currency. The functional currency of a subsidiary is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the subsidiary operates. Transactions denominated in a currency other than the functional currency are translated at the prevailing rates on the date of the transaction. Any monetary items held in a currency which is not the functional currency of the subsidiary are translated to the functional at the prevailing rate as the date of the statement of financial position. All exchange differences arising as a result of the translation to the functional currency of the subsidiary are recorded in earnings.

Translation of all assets and liabilities from the respective functional currencies to the reporting currency are performed using the rates prevailing at the statement of financial position date. The differences arising upon translation from the functional currency to the reporting currency are recorded as currency translation adjustments in other comprehensive income or loss ("OCI") and are held within accumulated other comprehensive income or loss ("AOCI") until a disposition or partial disposal of a subsidiary. A disposal or partial disposal will then give rise to a realized foreign exchange gain or loss which is recorded in earnings.