CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.
(formerly Softrock Minerals Ltd.)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(unaudited)
Page
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and
Comprehensive (Loss) Income
1
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
2
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
3
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
4
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
5
Three Months
Six Months
Ended June 30
Ended June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Royalty revenue
$
30,369
$
62,671
$
59,449
$
102,442
Expenses
208,011
409,264
Salaries and benefits
-
-
Professional fees
272,374
15,818
339,322
21,602
Consulting fees
210,863
-
292,312
-
Exploration expense
201,708
-
234,165
-
General and administrative
76,749
18,499
193,476
34,346
Stock-based compensation (Note 10)
73,545
-
147,090
-
Travel
49,880
-
106,643
-
Geological and geophysical expense
27,949
-
27,949
-
Depreciation (Note 6)
8,925
-
17,851
-
Finance expense (Note 8 and 9)
5,750
-
11,736
-
Operating expenses
4,052
4,337
8,552
6,961
(1,139,806)
(38,654)
(1,788,360)
(62,909)
Net (loss) income before other items
(1,109,437)
24,017
(1,728,911)
39,533
Interest income
700
197
1,501
295
Foreign exchange loss
(1,391)
-
(7,328)
-
(691)
197
(5,827)
295
Net (loss) income
$
(1,110,128)
$
24,214
$
(1,734,738)$
39,828
Other comprehensive loss
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
loss:
(18,237)
(23,336)
Currency translation adjustment
-
-
Total other comprehensive loss
(18,237)
-
(23,336)
-
Total comprehensive (loss) income
$
(1,128,365)
$
24,214
$
(1,758,074)$
39,828
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding (Note 10)
37,665,639
8,970,585
37,183,596
8,970,585
Basic (loss) income per share
(0.03)
0.00
(0.05)
0.00
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.
CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.
(formerly Softrock Minerals Ltd.)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at
June 30 December 31
2023
2022
ASSETS
(audited)
Current assets
Cash
$
2,123,996
$
3,720,751
Amounts receivable (Note 4)
56,769
160,829
Prepaids and deposits (Note 5)
68,032
26,381
2,248,797
3,907,961
Reclamation deposit (Note 8)
43,993
42,655
Right-of-use assets (Note 6)
139,836
157,687
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)
2,178,868
2,228,896
$
4,611,494
$
6,337,199
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
697,348
$
507,555
Acquisition payable (Note 3)
794,400
1,625,280
Current portion of lease obligations (Note 9)
26,256
24,370
Decommissioning liabilities (Note 8)
31,028
31,011
1,549,032
2,188,216
Lease obligations (Note 9)
123,080
136,697
1,672,112
2,324,913
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 10)
8,699,392
8,161,312
Other comprehensive loss
(29,003)
(5,667)
Contributed surplus (Note 11)
524,149
377,059
Deficit
(6,255,156)
(4,520,418)
2,939,382
4,012,286
$
4,611,494
$
6,337,199
Nature of operations and continuance of business (Note 1)
Mont D'Or Petroleum Ltd. transaction (Note 15)
Approved on Behalf of the Board
______"Dave Dunlop"___, Director
______"Robin Auld"
_, Director
CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.
(formerly Softrock Minerals Ltd.)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share capital
Other
comprehensive
# of shares
$
Reserves
loss
Deficit
Total equity
Balance, December 31, 2021
8,970,585
$
3,061,457
$
245,378
$
-
$
(3,197,273)
$
109,562
Net income
-
-
-
-
39,828
39,828
Balance, June 30, 2022
8,970,585
3,061,457
245,378
-
(3,157,445)
149,390
Balance, December 31, 2022
36,227,382
8,161,312
377,059
(5,667)
(4,520,418)
4,012,286
Share issue costs
-
(2,570)
-
-
-
(2,570)
Exercise of warrants (Note 10)
2,162,600
540,650
-
-
-
540,650
Stock-based compensation (Note 10)
-
-
147,090
-
-
147,090
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(23,336)
-
(23,336)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(1,734,738)
(1,734,738)
Balance, June 30, 2023
38,389,982
$
8,699,392
$
524,149
$
(29,003)
$
(6,255,156)
$
2,939,382
