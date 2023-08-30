CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.

(formerly Softrock Minerals Ltd.)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(unaudited)

CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.

(formerly Softrock Minerals Ltd.)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Page

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and

Comprehensive (Loss) Income

1

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

2

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

4

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

5

CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.

(formerly Softrock Minerals Ltd.)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months

Six Months

Ended June 30

Ended June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Royalty revenue

$

30,369

$

62,671

$

59,449

$

102,442

Expenses

208,011

409,264

Salaries and benefits

-

-

Professional fees

272,374

15,818

339,322

21,602

Consulting fees

210,863

-

292,312

-

Exploration expense

201,708

-

234,165

-

General and administrative

76,749

18,499

193,476

34,346

Stock-based compensation (Note 10)

73,545

-

147,090

-

Travel

49,880

-

106,643

-

Geological and geophysical expense

27,949

-

27,949

-

Depreciation (Note 6)

8,925

-

17,851

-

Finance expense (Note 8 and 9)

5,750

-

11,736

-

Operating expenses

4,052

4,337

8,552

6,961

(1,139,806)

(38,654)

(1,788,360)

(62,909)

Net (loss) income before other items

(1,109,437)

24,017

(1,728,911)

39,533

Interest income

700

197

1,501

295

Foreign exchange loss

(1,391)

-

(7,328)

-

(691)

197

(5,827)

295

Net (loss) income

$

(1,110,128)

$

24,214

$

(1,734,738)$

39,828

Other comprehensive loss

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

loss:

(18,237)

(23,336)

Currency translation adjustment

-

-

Total other comprehensive loss

(18,237)

-

(23,336)

-

Total comprehensive (loss) income

$

(1,128,365)

$

24,214

$

(1,758,074)$

39,828

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding (Note 10)

37,665,639

8,970,585

37,183,596

8,970,585

Basic (loss) income per share

(0.03)

0.00

(0.05)

0.00

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

1

CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.

(formerly Softrock Minerals Ltd.)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at

June 30 December 31

2023

2022

ASSETS

(audited)

Current assets

Cash

$

2,123,996

$

3,720,751

Amounts receivable (Note 4)

56,769

160,829

Prepaids and deposits (Note 5)

68,032

26,381

2,248,797

3,907,961

Reclamation deposit (Note 8)

43,993

42,655

Right-of-use assets (Note 6)

139,836

157,687

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)

2,178,868

2,228,896

$

4,611,494

$

6,337,199

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

697,348

$

507,555

Acquisition payable (Note 3)

794,400

1,625,280

Current portion of lease obligations (Note 9)

26,256

24,370

Decommissioning liabilities (Note 8)

31,028

31,011

1,549,032

2,188,216

Lease obligations (Note 9)

123,080

136,697

1,672,112

2,324,913

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 10)

8,699,392

8,161,312

Other comprehensive loss

(29,003)

(5,667)

Contributed surplus (Note 11)

524,149

377,059

Deficit

(6,255,156)

(4,520,418)

2,939,382

4,012,286

$

4,611,494

$

6,337,199

Nature of operations and continuance of business (Note 1)

Mont D'Or Petroleum Ltd. transaction (Note 15)

Approved on Behalf of the Board

______"Dave Dunlop"___, Director

______"Robin Auld"

_, Director

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.

(formerly Softrock Minerals Ltd.)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share capital

Other

comprehensive

# of shares

$

Reserves

loss

Deficit

Total equity

Balance, December 31, 2021

8,970,585

$

3,061,457

$

245,378

$

-

$

(3,197,273)

$

109,562

Net income

-

-

-

-

39,828

39,828

Balance, June 30, 2022

8,970,585

3,061,457

245,378

-

(3,157,445)

149,390

Balance, December 31, 2022

36,227,382

8,161,312

377,059

(5,667)

(4,520,418)

4,012,286

Share issue costs

-

(2,570)

-

-

-

(2,570)

Exercise of warrants (Note 10)

2,162,600

540,650

-

-

-

540,650

Stock-based compensation (Note 10)

-

-

147,090

-

-

147,090

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(23,336)

-

(23,336)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(1,734,738)

(1,734,738)

Balance, June 30, 2023

38,389,982

$

8,699,392

$

524,149

$

(29,003)

$

(6,255,156)

$

2,939,382

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Criterium Energy Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 15:31:13 UTC.