Q2 2023 TSX-V: CEQ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The following is management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the operating and financial results of Criterium Energy Ltd. (formerly Softrock Minerals Ltd.) ("Criterium" or the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. This information is provided as of August 29, 2023. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("consolidated financial statements") for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, its audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, together with the accompanying notes, and its Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2022. These documents and additional information about Criterium are accessible on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. All amounts are in Canadian dollars ("CAD"), unless otherwise stated. SECOND QUARTER IN REVIEW In the second quarter of 2023, whilst global crude prices fell, lower differentials meant that Western Canadian Select increased from the first quarter and North American natural gas prices remained steady. Corporately, the company received royalty revenue of $30,369, representing a decline of 52% year over year as Western Canadian natural gas and oil prices dropped by approximately two thirds and one third respectively. On June 7, the Company completed a five (5) for one (1) consolidation of common shares to allow for the exercise of warrants associated with the private placement of September 26, 2022. Warrants were not consolidated and as such the exercise of five (5) warrants will be required for one (1) common share. All warrants are now exercisable as all performance conditions have been met. On June 14, 2023, the Company announced the transaction to acquire 100% of Mont D'Or Petroleum Ltd. Further information related to the acquisition can be found on SEDAR+. The transaction has not closed as of the date of the this management's discussion and analysis. Also during the second quarter the Company continued to progress other potential M&A opportunities that underpin the Company's stated growth ambitions. 1

Q2 2023 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ($ thousands, except per share) Total oil, natural gas and royalty revenue Cash flow from operating activities Per share - basic Net Income Per share - basic Net Debt Capital Expenditures Weighted average shares outstanding (thousands) Basic Diluted Share Trading High Low Average daily trading volume 2023 2022 % 2023 2022 % Change Change 30 63 (52) 59 102 (42) (518) (19) - (1,307) (2) - $(0.01) $0.00 - $(0.04) $0.00 - (1,110) 24 - (1,735) 40 - $(0.03) $0.00 - $(0.05) $0.00 - - - - - - - 394 - - 804 - - 37,666 8,971 320 37,184 8,971 314 66,489 11,989 455 66,629 11,989 456 $0.375 $0.175 114 $0.525 $0.175 200 $0.200 $0.175 14 $0.200 $0.075 166 234,347 8,208 2,755 320,316 16,158 1,882 SUMMARY OF EXPENSES Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ($) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Salaries and benefits $ 208,011 - $ 409,264 - Professional fees 272,374 15,818 339,322 21,602 Consulting fees 210,863 - 292,312 - Exploration expense 201,708 - 234,165 - General and administrative 76,749 18,499 193,476 34,346 Stock-based compensation 73,545 - 147,090 - Travel 49,880 - 106,643 - Geological and Geophysical 27,949 - 27,949 - expense Depreciation 8,925 17,851 - Finance expense 5,750 - 11,736 - Operating expenses 4,052 4,337 8,552 6,961 $ 1,139,806 $ 38,654 $ 1,788,360 $ 62,909 The Company incurred a net loss of $1,110,128 for Q2/2023 (Q2/2022 - net income $24,214). Total operating expense was $1,139,806 for Q2/2023 compared to $38,654 for Q2/2022. The increase in total operating expense is primarily due to the increased activity as it relates to evaluation of potential acquisitions including the Mont D'Or transaction, costs associated with the drafting and filing of the short 2

form prospectus and other financing and legal due diligence. Salaries and benefits increased $208,011 (vs Q2/2022 - $nil) with the addition of 4 employees. Other expenses contributing to the increase in operating expenses are an increase in consulting fees of $210,863 attributable to consultants used for various project evaluations and the addition of paid directors' roles, share-based compensation of $73,545 recorded for stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") vested at June 30, 2023, increase in professional fees of $272,374 due to general corporate items and the addition of a contract CFO and financial controller and accounting firm costs, the company also incurred exploration expenses of $32,457. In addition, the Company incurred $76,749 of general and administration expenses due to increased activity for Q2/2023 compared to Q2/2022 mainly resulting from transfer agent and filing expenses, insurance, IT support and rent charges. During the period, the Company incurred $49,880 of travel expenses to support the Company's Indonesia operations and Mont D'Or transaction. At June 30, 2023, the Company had assets of $4,611,494 compared to $179,329 as at June 30, 2022. The increase in assets is due to the issuance of common shares under the recapitalization transaction and the subsequent Bulu PSC acquisition. ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW AND NET INCOME Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 % 2023 2022 % Change Change ($ thousands, except per share) Cash flow from operating activities (518) (19) - (1,307) 2 - Current income tax expense - - - - - - Income tax paid - - - - - - Interest expense, ex fees - - - - - - Interest paid - - - - - - Decommissioning expenditures - - - - - - Changes in non-cash working capital 505 (43) - 252 (41) - Adjusted funds flow (13) (62) - (1,055) (39) - Per share - basic $(0.00) $(0.00) - $(0.03) $(0.00) - Net income (1,110) 24 - (1,735) 40 - Per share - basic $(0.03) $0.00 - $(0.05) $0.00 - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 % 2023 2022 % Change Change ($ thousands) Drilling, completion and equipment - - - - - - Facilities - - - - - - Land, seismic and other - - - - - - Total Capital Expenditures - - - - - - Acquisitions (dispositions) - - - - - - Net Capital Expenditures - - - - - - 3

SHARE CAPITAL ($, except share counts) Balance, opening Issue of common shares - cash Issue of common shares - acquisitions Issue of common shares - warrant, option, RSU exercise Issue of common shares as severance on closing of private placement Share issuance costs Balance, ending June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Number Amount Number Amount 36,227,382 $ 8,161,312 8,970,585 $ 3,061,457 - - 26,899,532 5,379,906 - - - - 2,162,600 540,650 - - - - 357,265 71,453 - (2,570) - (351,504) 38,389,982 $ 8,699,392 36,227,382 $ 8,161,312 During the quarter the Company completed a five (5) for one (1) share consolidation of existing common shares, this was done to ensure that the Company is in compliance with TSX-V requirements that no new capital be issued below $0.05/share. During the private placement of September 26, 2022, the Company had obtained an exemption to issue share capital at $0.04 for common shares but required consolidation for the warrants to be exercisable. Warrants issued in connection with the private placement are now exercisable with five (5) warrants exercisable for one (1) common share. During the quarter 856,156 (post consolidation) warrants issued in connection with the Softrock Minerals rights offering closed June 14, 2018, expired. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES LIQUIDITY Management has determined that cash flows for operating, exploration and evaluation expenses, and general and administrative expenses will be funded by Criterium's existing cash on hand. Any expected short fall of cash required for these expenses will be funded by the issuance of common shares through private placements or short-term debt should the need arise. CASH FLOW SUMMARY June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash at beginning of period $ 3,720,751 $ 54,715 Cash flow from (used in) operations (1,307,197) (779,979) Cash flow used in investing activities (804,188) (609,283) Cash flow from financing activities 514,630 5,055,298 Cash at end of period $ 2,123,996 $ 3,720,751 4