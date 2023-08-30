Q2 2023
TSX-V: CEQ
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The following is management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the operating and financial results of Criterium Energy Ltd. (formerly Softrock Minerals Ltd.) ("Criterium" or the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. This information is provided as of August 29, 2023. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("consolidated financial statements") for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, its audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, together with the accompanying notes, and its Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2022. These documents and additional information about Criterium are accessible on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. All amounts are in Canadian dollars ("CAD"), unless otherwise stated.
SECOND QUARTER IN REVIEW
In the second quarter of 2023, whilst global crude prices fell, lower differentials meant that Western Canadian Select increased from the first quarter and North American natural gas prices remained steady.
Corporately, the company received royalty revenue of $30,369, representing a decline of 52% year over year as Western Canadian natural gas and oil prices dropped by approximately two thirds and one third respectively.
On June 7, the Company completed a five (5) for one (1) consolidation of common shares to allow for the exercise of warrants associated with the private placement of September 26, 2022. Warrants were not consolidated and as such the exercise of five (5) warrants will be required for one (1) common share. All warrants are now exercisable as all performance conditions have been met.
On June 14, 2023, the Company announced the transaction to acquire 100% of Mont D'Or Petroleum Ltd. Further information related to the acquisition can be found on SEDAR+. The transaction has not closed as of the date of the this management's discussion and analysis.
Also during the second quarter the Company continued to progress other potential M&A opportunities that underpin the Company's stated growth ambitions.
Q2 2023 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
($ thousands, except per share)
Total oil, natural gas and royalty revenue Cash flow from operating activities
Per share - basic
Net Income
Per share - basic
Net Debt
Capital Expenditures
Weighted average shares outstanding (thousands)
Basic
Diluted
Share Trading
High
Low
Average daily trading volume
2023
2022
%
2023
2022
%
Change
Change
30
63
(52)
59
102
(42)
(518)
(19)
-
(1,307)
(2)
-
$(0.01)
$0.00
-
$(0.04)
$0.00
-
(1,110)
24
-
(1,735)
40
-
$(0.03)
$0.00
-
$(0.05)
$0.00
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
394
-
-
804
-
-
37,666
8,971
320
37,184
8,971
314
66,489
11,989
455
66,629
11,989
456
$0.375
$0.175
114
$0.525
$0.175
200
$0.200
$0.175
14
$0.200
$0.075
166
234,347
8,208
2,755
320,316
16,158
1,882
SUMMARY OF EXPENSES
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
($)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Salaries and benefits
$ 208,011
-
$ 409,264
-
Professional fees
272,374
15,818
339,322
21,602
Consulting fees
210,863
-
292,312
-
Exploration expense
201,708
-
234,165
-
General and administrative
76,749
18,499
193,476
34,346
Stock-based compensation
73,545
-
147,090
-
Travel
49,880
-
106,643
-
Geological and Geophysical
27,949
-
27,949
-
expense
Depreciation
8,925
17,851
-
Finance expense
5,750
-
11,736
-
Operating expenses
4,052
4,337
8,552
6,961
$ 1,139,806
$ 38,654
$ 1,788,360
$ 62,909
The Company incurred a net loss of $1,110,128 for Q2/2023 (Q2/2022 - net income $24,214). Total operating expense was $1,139,806 for Q2/2023 compared to $38,654 for Q2/2022. The increase in total operating expense is primarily due to the increased activity as it relates to evaluation of potential acquisitions including the Mont D'Or transaction, costs associated with the drafting and filing of the short
form prospectus and other financing and legal due diligence. Salaries and benefits increased $208,011 (vs Q2/2022 - $nil) with the addition of 4 employees. Other expenses contributing to the increase in operating expenses are an increase in consulting fees of $210,863 attributable to consultants used for various project evaluations and the addition of paid directors' roles, share-based compensation of $73,545 recorded for stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") vested at June 30, 2023, increase in professional fees of $272,374 due to general corporate items and the addition of a contract CFO and financial controller and accounting firm costs, the company also incurred exploration expenses of $32,457. In addition, the Company incurred $76,749 of general and administration expenses due to increased activity for Q2/2023 compared to Q2/2022 mainly resulting from transfer agent and filing expenses, insurance, IT support and rent charges. During the period, the Company incurred $49,880 of travel expenses to support the Company's Indonesia operations and Mont D'Or transaction.
At June 30, 2023, the Company had assets of $4,611,494 compared to $179,329 as at June 30, 2022. The increase in assets is due to the issuance of common shares under the recapitalization transaction and the subsequent Bulu PSC acquisition.
ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW AND NET INCOME
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
%
2023
2022
%
Change
Change
($ thousands, except per share)
Cash flow from operating activities
(518)
(19)
-
(1,307)
2
-
Current income tax expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
Interest expense, ex fees
-
-
-
-
-
-
Interest paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
Decommissioning expenditures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Changes in non-cash working capital
505
(43)
-
252
(41)
-
Adjusted funds flow
(13)
(62)
-
(1,055)
(39)
-
Per share - basic
$(0.00)
$(0.00)
-
$(0.03)
$(0.00)
-
Net income
(1,110)
24
-
(1,735)
40
-
Per share - basic
$(0.03)
$0.00
-
$(0.05)
$0.00
-
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
%
2023
2022
%
Change
Change
($ thousands)
Drilling, completion and equipment
-
-
-
-
-
-
Facilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
Land, seismic and other
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Capital Expenditures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisitions (dispositions)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net Capital Expenditures
-
-
-
-
-
-
SHARE CAPITAL
($, except share counts)
Balance, opening
Issue of common shares - cash
Issue of common shares - acquisitions
Issue of common shares - warrant, option, RSU exercise
Issue of common shares as severance on closing of private placement
Share issuance costs Balance, ending
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
36,227,382
$ 8,161,312
8,970,585
$ 3,061,457
-
-
26,899,532
5,379,906
-
-
-
-
2,162,600
540,650
-
-
-
-
357,265
71,453
-
(2,570)
-
(351,504)
38,389,982
$ 8,699,392
36,227,382
$ 8,161,312
During the quarter the Company completed a five (5) for one (1) share consolidation of existing common shares, this was done to ensure that the Company is in compliance with TSX-V requirements that no new capital be issued below $0.05/share. During the private placement of September 26, 2022, the Company had obtained an exemption to issue share capital at $0.04 for common shares but required consolidation for the warrants to be exercisable. Warrants issued in connection with the private placement are now exercisable with five (5) warrants exercisable for one (1) common share. During the quarter 856,156 (post consolidation) warrants issued in connection with the Softrock Minerals rights offering closed June 14, 2018, expired.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
LIQUIDITY
Management has determined that cash flows for operating, exploration and evaluation expenses, and general and administrative expenses will be funded by Criterium's existing cash on hand. Any expected short fall of cash required for these expenses will be funded by the issuance of common shares through private placements or short-term debt should the need arise.
CASH FLOW SUMMARY
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Cash at beginning of period
$ 3,720,751
$ 54,715
Cash flow from (used in) operations
(1,307,197)
(779,979)
Cash flow used in investing activities
(804,188)
(609,283)
Cash flow from financing activities
514,630
5,055,298
Cash at end of period
$ 2,123,996
$ 3,720,751
Cash flow used in operations for the first half of 2023, was $1,307,197 resulting from the net loss incurred during the period related to expenses for the day-to-day operations of the Company and expenses related to the proposed Mont D'Or transaction. Changes in non-cash working capital resulted in outflow of $252,202 for the period ended June 30, 2023 resulting from the timing of payment of the accounts receivable/payable, payments to prepaids and accrued liabilities. Cash flow used in operations for the first half of 2022 was $1,542 resulting from the net income from the day-to-day management of the Company, royalty revenue and minimal operational activity.
Cash flows used in investing activities year to date were $804,188 to satisfy the payment schedule for the acquisition of the Bulu PSC. The Company has $794,400 remaining on the Bulu PSC acquisition payable. There were no cash flows from investing in the first half of 2022. Cash flows from financing were $514,630 for the first half of 2023 as a result of the exercise of warrants related to the June 2018 Softrock Minerals private placement. In addition, the Company incurred $23,450 of lease principal and interest payments on its lease obligations. There were no cash flows from financing in the first half of 2022.
WORKING CAPITAL
The Company has working capital of $699,765 (Q2/2022 - $110,798) as at June 30, 2023. The working capital is calculated using current assets of $2,248,797 (Q2/2022 - $136,828) and current liabilities of $1,549,032 (Q2/2022 - $26,030).
Current assets consist of cash of $2,123,996 (Q2/2022 - $53,172), amounts receivable of $56,769 (Q2/2022 - $71,155), and prepaids and deposits of $68,032 (Q2/2022 - $12,500).
Current liabilities consist of accounts payable of $697,348 (Q2/2022 - $nil), including payroll liabilities, acquisition payable of $794,400 (Q2/2022 - $nil) for the Bulu PSC acquisition, lease obligations of $26,256 for the principal amount on the office and furniture lease, and $31,028 of decommissioning liabilities for the site cleanup of shut-in wells.
COMMITMENTS & RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS
The Company has a number of financial obligations that are incurred in the ordinary course of business. These obligations are:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $697,348 payable at June 30, 2023.
Ongoing decommissioning liabilities for site cleanup of shut-in wells which are expected to be completed within 2023.
Principle office lease obligation payments of $149,336 over the next 5 years;
2023
$ 26,256
2024 - 2027
$123,080
The Bulu transaction installment payments to be funded in 2023;
- On or before March 31, 2023 $300,000 USD (paid);
- On or before June 30, 2023 $300,000 USD (paid);
- On or before September 30, 2023 $300,000 USD; and
- On or before December 31, 2023 $300,000 USD
Criterium funded the March 31 and June 30 payments and will fund the remainder of the purchase price for the Acquisition and near-term operating costs from cash on its balance sheet.
