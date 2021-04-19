Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRECF   CA22675W1077

CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION

(CRECF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Live Virtual Investor Conference April 22nd: Critical and Strategic Minerals Investment Opportunities in the Province of Quebec

04/19/2021 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Virtual lnvestor Conference focused on Critical and Strategic Minerals Investment Opportunities in the Province of Quebec. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The event will also feature welcome remarks and keynote presentations from Quebec government officials and Dr. Abel Bosum, Grand Chief: Chairman, Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) Cree Nation Government and a luncheon panel featuring industry experts discussing financing critical and strategic mineral opportunities. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:30 AM ET on Thursday, April 22nd.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3gqAR0t

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.  There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

"I am delighted to take part in the Critical and Strategic Minerals Investment Opportunities in Quebec Conference," said Catherine Loubier, Delegate General of Quebec in New York. "Quebec has a deep expertise in mining and holds abundant critical and strategic minerals. The companies taking part in this event are a testimony to that. I'm confident that U.S. investors and partners will gain further appreciation of Quebec's mining industry during the conference. With abundant and affordable hydropower, as well as excellent track records on the environment and in community relations, Quebec is poised to generate considerable interest. We are thankful to our partners OTC Markets, Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory for this event."

April 22nd Agenda:

Eastern Time (ET)

Presentation

Ticker(s)

9:30 AM

Welcome Remarks - Quebec: An Unparalleled Business Environment

 

Catherine Loubier

Québec's Delegate General in New York

 

Minister Jonatan Julien

Québec's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

 

Dr. Abel Bosum, Grand Chief: Chairman, Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) Cree Nation Government

10:00 AM

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(OTCQX: CRECF | TSX-V: CRE)

10:30 AM

Torngat Metals

(Private Company)

11:00 AM

Renforth Resources Inc.

(OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)

11:30 AM

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

(OTCQB: VRBFF | TSX-V: VRB)

12:00 PM

Luncheon Panel: Financing Critical & Strategic Mineral Opportunities

Moderator Chris Berry, Founder, House Mountain Partners

David Hammond, Global Head of Metals & Mining, Goldman Sachs

Philip Ho, Managing Director, Long State Investment

Matt Fifield, Managing Director, Pacific Road Capital

1:00 PM

Geomega Resources, Inc.

(PINK: GOMRF | TSX-V: GMA)

1:30 PM

Imperial Mining Group Ltd.

(OTCQB: IMPNF | TSX-V: IPG)

2:00 PM

Dore Copper Mining Corp.

(OTCQB: DRCMF | TSX-V: DCMC)

2:30 PM

Niobay Metals Inc.

(OTCQB: NBYCF | TSX-V: NBY)

3:00 PM

Vanadium One Iron Corp.

(TSX-V: VONE)

3:30 PM

Commerce Resources Corp.

(OTCQX: CMRZF | TSX-V: CCE)

4:00 PM

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

(OTCQX: NMGRF | TSX-V: NOU)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit 
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-virtual-investor-conference-april-22nd-critical-and-strategic-minerals-investment-opportunities-in-the-province-of-quebec-301271465.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION
08:36aLIVE VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE APR : Critical and Strategic Minerals Investmen..
PR
03/19CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM  : Provides an Update on the Rose Project, Draft Envir..
AQ
03/18CRITICAL ELEMENTS PROVIDES AN UPDATE : Draft Environmental Assessment Report Pub..
PU
03/08CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM  : Provides an Update on Rose Project Permitting and P..
PU
02/11CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM  : closes $15 million Bought Deal Private Placement of..
PU
02/11CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM  : up 10% as It Raises C$15 Million in Bought-Deal Pri..
MT
02/01CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM  : named to the 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AQ
01/29CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM  : named to the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50
PU
01/25CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM  : announces upsizing of previously announced Bought D..
AQ
01/22CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM  : announces upsizing of previously announced Bought D..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ