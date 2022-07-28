Critical Elements Lithium : Technical Report - Part II

20 ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES, PERMITTING, AND SOCIAL OR COMMUNITY IMPACT

The following Item details the regulatory environment of the Project. It presents the applicable laws and regulations and lists the permits that are needed in order to begin the mining operations. The final environmental impact assessment (EIA) was submitted to the governments of Canada and Québec in February 2019. Critical Elements has answered a series of questions from both government bodies (COMEX and CEAA). In August 2021, Critical Elements announced that the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change had rendered a favourable decision in respect of the proposed Rose Project. In a Decision Statement, which included the conditions to be complied with by the Company, the Minister confirmed that the Project is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account.

The final remaining step in the Rose Project's approval process is the completion of the provincial permitting process, which runs parallel to the federal process. Pursuant to the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement (JBNQA), the provincial environmental assessment is conducted jointly by the Cree Nation Government and the Government of Quebec under the Environmental and Social Impact Review Committee ("COMEX"). The provincial assessment is already well advanced and has undergone several rounds of questions from COMEX and answered by Critical Elements in the normal course of the assessment process. At this time, Critical Elements remains confident in a positive outcome given the stated support for lithium project development in the Province of Québec.

The mine rehabilitation and restoration plan was approved in May 2022 by the Québec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. The approval of the rehabilitation and restoration plan is a prerequisite to the granting of the mining lease that will be necessary to move forward with the Project.

Critical Elements has been working since the beginning with the Eastmain Community, on whose lands the Project lies. The Corporation has also maintained good relations with the Grand Council of the Cree and with the neighbouring Nation of Nemaska. Consultations have been ongoing and are planned throughout the life of the Project. In 2019, Critical Elements entered into an impact and benefits agreement with the Cree Nation of Eastmain, the Grand Council of the Cree (Eeyou Istchee), and the Cree Nation Government called the Pihkuutaau Agreement.

The main results of the EIA and consultation process are documented in this Item.

20.1 Regulatory Context

The opening of a mine was subjected to the provincial environmental impact assessment and review procedure, under Section 153 of Chapter II of the Environment Quality Act (EQA; CQLR, chapter Q-2). It was also subjected to a federal environmental assessment, under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act ("CEAA"), 2012 (S.C. 2012, c.19, s.52) in application of the Regulations Designating Physical Activities (DORS/2012-147), as the mine would produce about 4,500 tonnes of ore per day over a 17-year life span. The Project would last 26 years in total with the construction and restoration phases.

In conjunction to these legislations, the Project is located on the James Bay and Northern Québec Agreement ("JBNQA") territory. Chapter 22 of the JBNQA defines the environmental and social protection regime in relation to development activities affecting the territory. Appendix 1 of Chapter 22 (JBNQA) also lists projects submitted to the environmental assessment procedure, activities such as mine openings and relocation of power lines. As such, the environmental assessment process has been guided by the dispositions of this chapter and environmental evaluation committees (COMEX, COMEV, COFEX-South). These committees These committees have ensured that the Cree people have been represented and involved.