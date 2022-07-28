Critical Elements Lithium : Technical Report - Part II
20 ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES, PERMITTING, AND SOCIAL OR COMMUNITY IMPACT
The following Item details the regulatory environment of the Project. It presents the applicable laws and regulations and lists the permits that are needed in order to begin the mining operations. The final environmental impact assessment (EIA) was submitted to the governments of Canada and Québec in February 2019. Critical Elements has answered a series of questions from both government bodies (COMEX and CEAA). In August 2021, Critical Elements announced that the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change had rendered a favourable decision in respect of the proposed Rose Project. In a Decision Statement, which included the conditions to be complied with by the Company, the Minister confirmed that the Project is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account.
The final remaining step in the Rose Project's approval process is the completion of the provincial permitting process, which runs parallel to the federal process. Pursuant to the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement (JBNQA), the provincial environmental assessment is conducted jointly by the Cree Nation Government and the Government of Quebec under the Environmental and Social Impact Review Committee ("COMEX"). The provincial assessment is already well advanced and has undergone several rounds of questions from COMEX and answered by Critical Elements in the normal course of the assessment process. At this time, Critical Elements remains confident in a positive outcome given the stated support for lithium project development in the Province of Québec.
The mine rehabilitation and restoration plan was approved in May 2022 by the Québec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. The approval of the rehabilitation and restoration plan is a prerequisite to the granting of the mining lease that will be necessary to move forward with the Project.
Critical Elements has been working since the beginning with the Eastmain Community, on whose lands the Project lies. The Corporation has also maintained good relations with the Grand Council of the Cree and with the neighbouring Nation of Nemaska. Consultations have been ongoing and are planned throughout the life of the Project. In 2019, Critical Elements entered into an impact and benefits agreement with the Cree Nation of Eastmain, the Grand Council of the Cree (Eeyou Istchee), and the Cree Nation Government called the Pihkuutaau Agreement.
The main results of the EIA and consultation process are documented in this Item.
20.1 Regulatory Context
The opening of a mine was subjected to the provincial environmental impact assessment and review procedure, under Section 153 of Chapter II of the Environment Quality Act (EQA; CQLR, chapter Q-2). It was also subjected to a federal environmental assessment, under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act ("CEAA"), 2012 (S.C. 2012, c.19, s.52) in application of the Regulations Designating Physical Activities (DORS/2012-147), as the mine would produce about 4,500 tonnes of ore per day over a 17-year life span. The Project would last 26 years in total with the construction and restoration phases.
In conjunction to these legislations, the Project is located on the James Bay and Northern Québec Agreement ("JBNQA") territory. Chapter 22 of the JBNQA defines the environmental and social protection regime in relation to development activities affecting the territory. Appendix 1 of Chapter 22 (JBNQA) also lists projects submitted to the environmental assessment procedure, activities such as mine openings and relocation of power lines. As such, the environmental assessment process has been guided by the dispositions of this chapter and environmental evaluation committees (COMEX, COMEV, COFEX-South). These committees These committees have ensured that the Cree people have been represented and involved.
In 2019 an environmental impact (EI) statement was submitted to CEAA and COMEX.
Beyond the EIA, the Project design had to comply with the applicable provincial and federal regulations regarding planned equipment and infrastructure. Numerous laws, regulations, policies and directives are applicable to the Project, the most significant of which are detailed hereinafter.
20.1.1 Permitting Requirements
Throughout all stages of the Project (construction, operations, closure), activities conducted by CELC will be required to comply with provincial and federal acts and regulations. The detailed engineering and operations will consider the conditions, mitigation measures and monitoring requirements associated with the global Certificate of Authorization and the federal authorization. It shall also consider all applicable environmental standards included in other relevant provincial acts, regulations, guidelines, and policies. The most relevant ones are listed below. This list is non-exhaustive and is based on information known so far. Their applicability will have to be reviewed as the Project components are defined.
PROVINCIAL JURISDICTION
Mining Act (M-13.1):
Regulation respecting mineral substances other than petroleum, natural gas and brine (M 13.1, r. 2)
Environmental Quality Act (Q-2):
Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact (Q-2, r.17.1)
Regulation respecting activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas (Q-2, r.01)
Clean Air Regulation (Q-2, r. 4.1)
Regulation respecting industrial depollution attestations (Q-2, r. 5)
Regulation respecting pits and quarries (Q-2, r. 7.1)
Regulation respecting compensation for adverse effects on wetlands and bodies of water (Q-2, r. 9.1)
Regulation respecting the declaration of water withdrawals (Q-2, r. 14)
Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere (Q-2, r. 15)
Regulation respecting the burial of contaminated soils (Q-2, r. 18)
Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials (Q-2, r. 19);
Regulation respecting waste water disposal systems for isolated dwellings (Q-2, r. 22)
Regulation respecting halocarbons (Q-2, r. 29)
Regulation respecting hazardous materials (Q-2, r. 32)
Protection Policy for Lakeshores, Riverbanks, Littoral Zones and Floodplains (Q-2, r.35)
Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation (Q-2, r. 35.2)
Land Protection and Rehabilitation Regulation (Q-2, r. 37)
Regulation respecting the quality of the atmosphere (Q-2, r. 38)
Regulation respecting the quality of drinking water (Q-2, r. 40)
Regulation respecting the charges payable for the use of water (Q-2, r. 42.1)
Threatened or Vulnerable Species Act (E-12.01):
Regulation respecting threatened or vulnerable wildlife species and their habitats (E 12.01, r.2)
Regulation respecting threatened or vulnerable plant species and their habitats (E-12.01, r.3)
Watercourses Act (R-13):
Regulation respecting the water property in the domain of the State (R-13, r. 1)
Sustainable Forest Development Act (A-18.1):
Regulation respecting the sustainable development of forests in the domain of the State (A-18.1, r. 0.01)
Conservation and Development of Wildlife Act (C-61.1):
Regulation respecting wildlife habitats (C-61.1, r. 18)
Lands in the Domain of the State Act (c. T-8.1)
Building Act (c. B-1.1):
Construction Code (B-1.1, r. 2)
Safety Code (B-1.1, r. 3)
Explosives Act (E-22):
Regulation under the Act respecting explosives (E-22, r. 1)
Cultural Heritage Act (P-9.002)
Highway Safety Code (C-24.2):
Transportation of Dangerous Substances Regulation (C-24.2, r. 43)
Occupational Health and Safety Act (S-2.1):
Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines (S-2.1, r. 14)
Dam Safety Act (S-3.1.01):
Dam Safety Regulation (S-3.1.01, r. 1)
Directives and Guidelines:
Directive 019 sur l'industrie minière (2012)
Lignes directrices relatives à la valorisation des résidus miniers (2015)
Guidelines for preparing mine closure plans in Quebec (2017)
Guide d'intervention - Protection des sols et réhabilitation des terrains contaminés (2019)
Guide de caractérisation des résidus miniers et du minerai (2020)
FEDERAL JURISDICTION
Fisheries Act (R.S.C., 1985, c. F-14):
Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations (SOR/2002-222)
Canadian Environmental Protection Act (S.C. 1999, c. 33):
Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994 (S.C. 1994, c. 22):
Migratory Birds Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1035)
Nuclear Safety and Control Act (S.C. 1997, c. 9):
General Nuclear Safety and Control Regulations (SOR/2000-202)
Nuclear Substances and Radiation Devices Regulations (SOR/2000-207)
Hazardous Products Act (R.S.C., 1985, c. H-3)
Explosives Act (R.S.C., 1985, c. E-17)
Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act (1992):
Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations (SOR/2001-286)
Directives and Guidelines:
Environment Canada Environmental Code of Practice for Metal Mines (2009)
Guidelines for the Assessment of Alternatives for Mine Waste Disposal (2016)
Strategic climate change assessment (2020)
20.1.2 Permits
Following receipt of the COMEX EIA approval, CELC will require several approvals, permits and authorizations to initiate the construction phase, operate and close the Project. In addition, CELC will be required to comply with any other terms and conditions associated by both provincial and federals global authorizations.
PROVINCIAL JURISDICTION
Certificates of authorization are prescribed under the EQA, Section 22 to allow construction and operation for certain activities of the Project (e.g., waste rock pile, dykes, roads, water treatment plant).
Specific permits will also be needed (non-exhaustive list):
Rehabilitation plan (Mining Act, s. 232.1);
Authorization for groundwater catchment, water supply and water treatment plant under (RRAQA,
32);
Permit for explosives (Regulation under the Act respecting explosives, s.II);
Permit for the use of high risks petroleum equipment (Safety Code, s.120 ; Construction Code, Chap. VIII, s.8.01);
Industrial attestation under the Regulation respecting industrial depollution attestations (RRAEQA,
31.11);
Land lease for mining waste (Mining Act, s. 239 and An Act respecting the lands in the domain of the State, s.47) (see 8.7.3);
Authorization to deposit mining waste in the approved location (Mining Act, s. 241);
Permit for tree clearing (Regulation respecting standards of forest management for forests in the domain of the State);
Authorization for implementing dust collector (RRAEQA, s. 48).
Also, CELC must compensate for the loss of wetlands and fish habitats. Compensation programs will be developed in collaboration with the environmental authorities and Cree Nations.
FEDERAL JURISDICTION
The Project has been authorized by Environment and Climate Change Canada, but other authorizations are also required from:
The Minister of Fisheries and Oceans may issue authorization(s) under paragraphs 34.4(2)(b) and 35(2)(b) of theFisheries Act;
The Minister of Natural Resources may issue a licence under subsection 7(1) of theExplosives Act; and
The Minister of Transport may approve an application under subsection 10(1) of theCanadian Navigable Waters Act.
CELC will also need to complete a declaration to the National Pollutant Release Inventory. Also, CELC must compensate for the loss of wetlands and fish habitats. Compensation programs will be developed in collaboration with the environmental authorities and Cree Nations.
20.1.3 Land Leases
A land lease will need to be obtained from the the provincial government (the custodian of the State lands). This will be applicable to all lands where construction work is needed. This land lease will need to be acquired before permit requests. As such, a land lease request was prepared in 2018 and submitted to the MERN. The approval of the land lease request is still pending on the completion of the MELCC analysis of the project.
20.2 Description and Effects on Environment
The Rose Mine property consists of 473 active claims spread over approximately 246.5 km2 (24,650 ha) (see Figure 20.1). The claims are grouped into two blocks located on Québec public domain lands. The mining property is in the territory of Eeyou Istchee James Bay, more specifically within the community of Eastmain, on Category III lands. About 40 km to the south is the Cree village of Nemaska, which is located about
300 km northwest of Chibougamau. The site is accessible via the Route du Nord, which is accessible in all seasons from Chibougamau, or via Matagami, via Route 109 and the Route du Nord.
Two studies areas have been identified for the EIA and the associated environmental and baseline studies (Figure 20.1). The 'local study area' includes all of the areas likely to be directly physically impacted by the mine development (in regard of the infrastructure locations). The 'regional study area' is a larger area extending out of the Property and to which is potentially associated cumulative effects with other projects or infrastructures.
