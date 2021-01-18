Critical Elements Lithium : Webcast Public Hearings for Critical Elements Lithium Corporation's Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

PRESS RELEASE

WEBCAST PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION'S ROSE

LITHIUM-TANTALUMPROJECT

JANUARY 18, 2021 - MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC - Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Critical Elements") (TSX-V: CRE) (US OTCQX: CRECF) (FSE: F12) wishes to provide an update on the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project ("Rose Lithium-TantalumProject" or the "Project").

The Rose property (where the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project is proposed) is located in northern Québec's administrative region, on the territory of Eeyou Istchee James Bay. It is located on Category III land, on the Traditional Lands of the Cree Nation of Eastmain.

The Corporation has been informed by the Chairman of the Environmental and Social Impact Review Committee ("COMEX") that public hearing sessions will be held in the afternoon of February 15, 2021 in Matagami, February 16, 2021 in Eastmain and February 18, 2021 in Nemaska. Considering the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public hearings will be held virtually, via the Zoom application, and will be broadcast live via Facebook and LiveStream. The COMEX has planned that a room will be made available in each of the communities so that people who wish to gather in person can do so in compliance with current health standards. The COMEX's mission is to contribute to the protection of human health and the environment and the economic and social well-being of the peoples inhabiting the territory governed by the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement (JBNQA) that lies south of the 55th parallel. Once the environmental and social impact assessment and review procedure is completed, the COMEX will make a recommendation in respect of the authorization of the Project by provincial authorities.

"We are very happy that public hearings on our Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project are starting. This signiﬁcant step towards obtaining the governmental authorizations for the go ahead of our Project will, once again, give us the opportunity of hearing the citizens point of view. Since the beginning of our Project, we have worked closely with the communities, particularly the Cree Nation of Eastmain, in order to have a project that is part of the local environment," stated Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Critical Elements' Chief Executive Ofﬁcer.

As early as 2012, Critical Elements entered into a pre-development agreement with the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee), the Cree Nation Government (then the Cree Regional Authority) and the Cree Nation of Eastmain, which laid out the basis for the building of a cooperative and mutually respectful relationship between the parties and led to the signing of the Pikhuutaau Agreement (an impact and beneﬁt agreement) in July 2019. Over the years, Critical Elements has participated in multiple meetings with the leadership of the Cree Nation of Eastmain, and in various community meetings and information sessions in Eastmain.

The Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project is in direct line with the governmental orientations contained in the Québec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020-2025 and the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy. Lithium and tantalum are world renowned in manufacturing and automotive industrial sectors, including for, among others, the market of hybrid and electric cars in this era of increasing interest for energy transition.