Critical Elements Lithium : announces the appointment of Mrs. Ani Markova as director and the results from the annual shareholders meeting

PRESS RELEASE

CRITICAL ELEMENTS ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF MRS. ANI MARKOVA AS DIRECTOR AND

THE RESULTS FROM THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 - MONTREAL, QUEBEC - CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION (the

"Corporation" or "Critical Elements") (TSX.V: CRE) (US OTCQX: CRECF) (FSE: F12) is pleased to announce that at its Annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on September 16, 2021, shareholders of the Corporation approved all the resolutions, as follows:

Election of Eric Zaunscherb, Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Steffen Haber, Marc Simpson, Matthew Lauriston Starnes, Marcus Brune, Ani Markova as directors; and

The Board of Directors of the Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Ani Markova, MBA, CFA, CDI.D as an Independent Director.

Mrs. Markova is a senior executive and an award-winning portfolio manager with more than 15 years of experience investing in the mining and metals industry. She is currently a corporate director with Golden Star Resources and SilverCrest Mining. She is the Chair of the Safety, Environmental and Social Sustainability Committee at SilverCrest and a member of the Corporate Responsibility Committee at Golden Star. She also sits on their Audit and Governance and Compensation committees. She is the Founder and CEO of Investor View Advisory, which is engaged with public companies on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting and integration. Mrs. Markova holds an MBA from George Washington University in Washington DC, Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Canadian Investment Management (CIM), and Corporate Board International (CDI.D) designations.

In connection with this appointment, Mrs. Markova has been awarded 200,000 stock options of the Corporation at an exercise price of $1.35 per share for a term of five years.

"We are pleased to appoint Mrs. Ani Markova to the Critical Elements Board of Directors," stated Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, CEO of Critical Elements. "Her governance, advisory, investor, professional and executive experience strengthens and complements the experiences of our incumbent Board of Directors."

Mr. Charles B. Main and Mr. Jean-Raymond Lavallée were not standing for re-election at the Meeting held on September 16, 2021. "The Board of Directors thanks both Mr. Main and Mr. Lavallée for their contributions during their tenures, " said Eric Zaunscherb, Chairman of the Corporation.

ABOUT CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements Lithium is advancing the wholly owned, high purity Rose lithium project in Quebec. Rose is the Company's first lithium project to be advanced within a highly prospective land portfolio of over 700 square kilometers. In 2017, the Company completed a robust feasibility study on Rose Phase 1 for the production of high quality spodumene concentrate. The internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 34.9% after tax, with a net present value estimated at