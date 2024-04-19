Critical Metals PLC - London-based developer and operator of the Molulu copper & cobalt project - Says that Chief Executive Officer Russell Fryer has sold 580,000 shares, totalling GBP55,242.80, in a number of transactions. Critical Metals says the sales "took place to meet urgent financial obligations including outstanding tax commitments".
Current stock price: 5.50 pence
12-month change: down 79%
By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter
