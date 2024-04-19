Critical Metals plc is a United Kingdom-based mining company. The Company is formed to acquire mining opportunities in the critical and strategic metals sector. It is focused on developing an ex-producing copper cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Company operates through two segments: Mining and Corporate. The Mining operating segment is presented as an aggregate of all the DRC related activity and the associated Mauritian holding companies. It operates one area of interest via its subsidiaries or commercial interests being the Molulu project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Molulu project is located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, approximately 100 kilometers from Lubumbashi, accessible from Lubumbashi City, in the Katanga territory, 30 kilometers northwest from the village of Malambwe.