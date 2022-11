Critical Metals PLC - Africa-focused natural resources investor - Expects Molulu copper and cobalt project in Molulu to begin producing "in two to three weeks."

Earlier this month, Critical Metals appointed John Greeff as the mine manager at Molulu.

Current stock price: 23.84 pence

12-month change: up 62%

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

