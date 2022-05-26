Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Critical Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRR   AU0000155335

CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(CRR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/26 02:10:04 am EDT
0.0760 AUD   +1.33%
08:26aCRITICAL RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - CRR
PU
01:15aCritical Resources Finds High-Grade Mineralization at Halls Peak Project
MT
05/22Critical Resources Hits High-Grade Zinc, Copper, Lead, Silver at New South Wales' Halls Peak Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Critical Resources : Application for quotation of securities - CRR

05/26/2022 | 08:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday May 26, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CRR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

114,943

26/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

145184667

1.3

ASX issuer code

CRR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

26/5/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CRRAL : OPTION EXPIRING 03-DEC-2024 EX $0.04

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CRR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

114,943

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

26/5/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

26/5/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

26/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

114,943

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.04000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Critical Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 12:20:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED
08:26aCRITICAL RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - CRR
PU
01:15aCritical Resources Finds High-Grade Mineralization at Halls Peak Project
MT
05/22Critical Resources Hits High-Grade Zinc, Copper, Lead, Silver at New South Wales' Halls..
MT
05/22CRITICAL RESOURCES : High Grade Zinc, Copper, Lead and Silver Assays at Gibsons
PU
05/22Critical Resources Limited Receives Assay Results from Its 8Th and 9Th Drill Holes At i..
CI
05/19Critical Resources Further Intersects Pegmatites at Mavis Lake Project in Canada; Share..
MT
05/19Critical Resources Limited Announces Further 17.5 Metres of Visual Spodumene-Bearing Pe..
CI
05/17Critical Resources Hits Pegmatites at Mavis Lake Project in Canada
MT
05/16Critical Resources Limited Announces Update on Mavis Lake Lithium Project
CI
05/16Critical Resources Extebds Drill Campaign at Gibsons Prospect in new South Wales
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,66 M -1,17 M -1,17 M
Net cash 2021 0,77 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 112 M 78,9 M 78,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 98,1x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Critical Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander Biggs Managing Director & Director
Milan Bogunovic Chief Financial Officer
Robert Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Green Operations Manager
Jihad Malaeb Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED97.37%79
BHP GROUP LIMITED3.66%154 047
RIO TINTO PLC15.41%117 881
GLENCORE PLC38.90%85 347
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC22.83%56 477
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)57.45%40 547