  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Critical Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRR   AU0000155335

CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(CRR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Critical Resources : High Grade Zinc, Copper, Lead & Silver Assays at Depth

02/20/2022 | 05:21pm EST
For personal use only

21 February 2022

High Grade Zinc, Copper, Lead and Silver Assays at Depth

at Gibsons

Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) ("Critical Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it has received assay results from its fourth and fifth drill holes at its 100% owned Gibsons prospect.

Diamond drill holes CRRDD21_04A ("Hole 04A") and CRRDD21_08 ("Hole 08"), intersected further zinc, lead, copper and silver bearing zones of sulphide mineralisation. These were step-outholes and have demonstrated extensions down dip and to the north west and north of previously known mineralisation.

Highlights

  • Hole 04A and Hole 08 are step out holes (not twin drill holes of any previous hole)
  • 7.53m @ 4.20% Zn, 1.92% Pb, 0.39% Cu, 19.15g.t Ag, 0.11g/t Au, from 120.4- 127.93m downhole in Hole 08
    o Including 0.9m @ 10.45% Zn, 5.67% Pb, 0.39% Cu, 26.5g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Au from 124.6-125.5m downhole
  • 7.18m @ 3.63% Zn, 1.89% Pb, 0.77% Cu, 15.82g/t Ag, 0.09g/t Au from 51-58.18m downhole in Hole 08
    o Including 0.3m @ 15.7% Zn, 0.08% Pb, 6.25% Cu, 26.2g/t Ag, 0.59g/t Au from 51- 51.m downhole
  • 1.28m @ 13.5% Zn, 4.75% Pb, 0.71% Cu, 21.5g/t Ag, 0.09g/t Au from 56.87- 58.15m downhole in Hole 04A
  • Hole 04A and Hole 08 continue to demonstrate the potential extent of a heavily mineralised system at depth
  • Assays remain pending for Hole 04A from 99.7m to 201.6m (end of hole)
  • Cores from completed holes 9, 11A and 08A are currently being assayed at the ALS laboratory in Brisbane with results expected progressively in the short term
  • Results for 5 holes released to date (representing approximately 1,800m drilled of the planned ~3,700m program at Gibsons), before moving to Sunnyside for a further ~1,700m

The Company is pleased to receive further assays from Hole 04A and Hole 08 of its drill program at its 100% owned Halls Peak project in New South Wales. Results continue to demonstrate the potential of the Halls Peak system, particularly at depth with additional targets continuously being assessed.

Critical Resources Ltd | Level 11, 40 The Esplanade, Perth, WA, 6000 | P: +61 9389 4499 | web:criticalresources.com.au

Email: admin@criticalresources.com.au | ABN 12 145 184 667 | ASX:CRR

For personal use only

Critical Resources Managing Director Alex Biggs said: "These assays provide further confirmation of mineralisation at Halls Peak. We are particularly excited to see the increasing depth of mineralisation which is encouraging evidence of a growing system. Our exploration program has been very successful to date and we look forward to updating the market with further results soon".

Summary of Key Polymetallic Intersections

Fourth Hole - Diamond Drill Hole CRR21DD_04A (Hole 04A)

  • 1.28m @ 13.5% Zn, 4.75% Pb, 0.71% Cu, 21.5g/t Ag, 0.09g/t Au, from 56.87-58.15m dowhnole

Fifth Hole - Diamond Drill Hole CRR21DD_08 (Hole 08)

  • 3m @ 4.62% Zn, 1.84% Pb, 0.15% Cu, 8.54g/t Ag, 0.1g/t Ag, from 27.6-30.6m downhole and
  • 7.18m @ 3.63% Zn, 1.89% Pb, 0.77% Cu, 15.82g/t Ag, 0.09g/t Au, from 51-58.18m downhole . including
    o 0.3m @ 15.7% Zn, 0.08% Pb, 6.25% Cu, 26.2g/t Ag, 0.59g/t Au from 51-51.m downhole and
  • 7.53m @ 4.20% Zn, 1.92% Pb, 0.39% Cu, 19.15g.t Ag, 0.11g/t Au, from 120.4-127.93m downhole including
    o 0.9m @ 10.45% Zn, 5.67% Pb, 0.39% Cu, 26.5g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Au from 124.6-125.5m downhole

Assays remain pending for Hole 04A from 99.7m to 201.6m (end of hole).

Figure 1 CRR21DD_08 0.3m interval of massive sulphide from 51 - 51.3m , mainly chalcopyrite (copper-iron sulphide) and sphalerite (zinc sulphide), assaying 6.25% Cu, 15.7% Zn, 0.08%Pb, 26.2g/t Ag, 0.59g/t Au. (NQ core, 50mm diameter).

Critical Resources Ltd | Level 11, 40 The Esplanade, Perth, WA, 6000 | P: +61 9389 4499 | web:criticalresources.com.au

Email: admin@criticalresources.com.au | ABN 12 145 184 667 | ASX:CRR

For personal use only

Figure 2 CRR21DD_08 4.18m interval comprising samples P384287- P384290 from 54m depth downhole, grading , 4.43% Zn, 3.23% Pb, 0.77% Cu, 21.85g/t Ag, 0.07g/t Au. (NQ core, 50mm diameter).

Figure 3 CRR21DD_08 at 54.45m depth. Close-up of banded pyrite - chalcopyrite sulphide mineralisation.Scale in centimetres, NQ core, 50mm diameter.

Critical Resources Ltd | Level 11, 40 The Esplanade, Perth, WA, 6000 | P: +61 9389 4499 | web:criticalresources.com.au

Email: admin@criticalresources.com.au | ABN 12 145 184 667 | ASX:CRR

Figure 4: Cross-section and some downhole intersection, diamond drill holes CRR21DD_04A and CRR21DD_08

For personal use only

Critical Resources Ltd | Level 11, 40 The Esplanade, Perth, WA, 6000 | P: +61 9389 4499 | web:criticalresources.com.au

Email: admin@criticalresources.com.au | ABN 12 145 184 667 | ASX:CRR

For personal use only

Halls Peak Project Description

The 100% owned Halls Peak project is located in New South Wales approximately 45km South-East of Armidale in the New England Fold Belt, an area well known for its mineral endowment and production. The Halls Peak massive sulphide deposits were discovered in 1896 where near surface mining extracted high-grade Zinc, Lead, Copper and Silver. More recent near surface exploration has been conducted by Precious Metal Resources Limited, Sovereign Gold Company Limited (now Critical Resources Limited) and Force Commodities Limited (now Critical Resources Limited) yielding high- grade intercepts at the Gibsons prospect. Some near surface historic mining has occurred around the Sunnyside prospect.

1Previous drilling results includes:

Critical Resources Limited

5.30m @ 26.29% Zn, 12.49% Pb, 1.28% Cu, 49.18g/t Ag, 0.15g/t Au

(refer ASX announcement dated 09 February 2022)

5.99m @ 8.17% Zn, 4.33% Pb, 0.84% Cu, 25.36g/t Ag, 0.13g/t Au

(refer ASX announcement dated 09 February 2022)

12.45m @ 10.91% Zn 5.73% Pb, 1.15% Cu, 331.63g/t Ag and 1.50g/t Au (refer ASX announcement dated 11 January 2022)

Critical Resources Limited (formerly Sovereign Gold Company and Force Commodities Limited)

- ASX Announcements 1

11.3m @ 15.18% Zn, 8.02% Pb, 597g/t Ag, 1.61% Cu from hole SG-03 (refer to ASX announcement dated 15 December 2016)

11.2m @ 19.71% Zn, 10.77 % Pb, 134.96 g/t Ag, 0.8% Cu from hole SG-06 (refer ASX announcement dated 29 December 2016)

7.2m @ 20.19% Zn, 7.17 % Pb, 30.93gpt Ag, 0.66% Cu from hole SG-05 (refer to ASX announcement dated 29 December 2016)

5.7m @ 9.44% Zn, 7.09% Pb, 155g/t Ag, 0.53% Cu from hole SG-03 (see ASX announcement dated 15 December 2016)

Precious Metal Resources Limited - ASX Announcements 1

37.2m @ 8.7% Zn, 3.0% Pb, 85g/t Ag, 1.4% Cu from hole DDH HP 026 (refer to ASX announcement dated 03 January 2014)

7.45m @ 8.88% Zn, 3.11% Pb, 22 g/t Ag, 0.56% Cu from hole DDH HP 027 (refer to ASX announcement dated 15 January 2014)

1The information required pursuant to listing rule 5.7 is included in ASX announcement dated 08 July 2021

Halls Peak is considered to have potential to contain world class deposits similar to those already being mined in northern Australia. The project area comprises multiple historic mines and prospects including Gibsons, Sunnyside, Firefly, Faints, Khans Creek, Keys and Mickey Mouse. All current exploration activities are focused on exploration licence EL 4474 with primary targets being the Gibsons and Sunnyside prospects. A summary of the project location is shown in Figure 5.

Critical Resources Ltd | Level 11, 40 The Esplanade, Perth, WA, 6000 | P: +61 9389 4499 | web:criticalresources.com.au

Email: admin@criticalresources.com.au | ABN 12 145 184 667 | ASX:CRR

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Critical Resources Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,21 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
Net income 2020 -0,81 M -0,58 M -0,58 M
Net cash 2020 1,54 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 124 M 88,7 M 88,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1 591x
EV / Sales 2020 98,1x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Critical Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander Biggs Managing Director
Robert Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Green Operations Manager
Jihad Malaeb Non-Executive Director
Michael Roby Leu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED144.74%89
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.57%174 227
RIO TINTO PLC15.64%127 698
GLENCORE PLC12.55%75 060
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.91%58 149
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.26%37 753