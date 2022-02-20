Critical Resources : High Grade Zinc, Copper, Lead & Silver Assays at Depth

21 February 2022

High Grade Zinc, Copper, Lead and Silver Assays at Depth

at Gibsons

Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) ("Critical Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it has received assay results from its fourth and fifth drill holes at its 100% owned Gibsons prospect.

Diamond drill holes CRRDD21_04A ("Hole 04A") and CRRDD21_08 ("Hole 08"), intersected further zinc, lead, copper and silver bearing zones of sulphide mineralisation. These were step-outholes and have demonstrated extensions down dip and to the north west and north of previously known mineralisation.

Highlights

Hole 04A and Hole 08 are step out holes (not twin drill holes of any previous hole)

7.53m @ 4.20% Zn, 1.92% Pb, 0.39% Cu, 19.15g.t Ag, 0.11g/t Au, from 120.4- 127.93m downhole in Hole 08

o Including 0.9m @ 10.45% Zn, 5.67% Pb, 0.39% Cu, 26.5g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Au from 124.6-125.5m downhole

o Including 0.9m @ 10.45% Zn, 5.67% Pb, 0.39% Cu, 26.5g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Au from 124.6-125.5m downhole 7.18m @ 3.63% Zn, 1.89% Pb, 0.77% Cu, 15.82g/t Ag, 0.09g/t Au from 51-58.18m downhole in Hole 08

o Including 0.3m @ 15.7% Zn, 0.08% Pb, 6.25% Cu, 26.2g/t Ag, 0.59g/t Au from 51- 51.m downhole

51-58.18m downhole in Hole 08 o Including 0.3m @ 15.7% Zn, 0.08% Pb, 6.25% Cu, 26.2g/t Ag, 0.59g/t Au from 51- 51.m downhole 1.28m @ 13.5% Zn, 4.75% Pb, 0.71% Cu, 21.5g/t Ag, 0.09g/t Au from 56.87- 58.15m downhole in Hole 04A

Hole 04A and Hole 08 continue to demonstrate the potential extent of a heavily mineralised system at depth

Assays remain pending for Hole 04A from 99.7m to 201.6m (end of hole)

Cores from completed holes 9, 11A and 08A are currently being assayed at the ALS laboratory in Brisbane with results expected progressively in the short term

Results for 5 holes released to date (representing approximately 1,800m drilled of the planned ~3,700m program at Gibsons), before moving to Sunnyside for a further ~1,700m

The Company is pleased to receive further assays from Hole 04A and Hole 08 of its drill program at its 100% owned Halls Peak project in New South Wales. Results continue to demonstrate the potential of the Halls Peak system, particularly at depth with additional targets continuously being assessed.