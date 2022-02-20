Critical Resources : High Grade Zinc, Copper, Lead & Silver Assays at Depth
02/20/2022 | 05:21pm EST
21 February 2022
High Grade Zinc, Copper, Lead and Silver Assays at Depth
at Gibsons
Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) ("Critical Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it has received assay results from its fourth and fifth drill holes at its 100% owned Gibsons prospect.
Diamond drill holes CRRDD21_04A ("Hole 04A") and CRRDD21_08 ("Hole 08"), intersected further zinc, lead, copper and silver bearing zones of sulphide mineralisation. These werestep-outholes and have demonstrated extensions down dip and to the north west and north of previously known mineralisation.
Highlights
Hole 04A and Hole 08 are step out holes (not twin drill holes of any previous hole)
7.53m @ 4.20% Zn, 1.92% Pb, 0.39% Cu, 19.15g.t Ag, 0.11g/t Au, from 120.4- 127.93m downhole in Hole 08
o Including 0.9m @ 10.45% Zn, 5.67% Pb, 0.39% Cu, 26.5g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Au from 124.6-125.5m downhole
7.18m @ 3.63% Zn, 1.89% Pb, 0.77% Cu, 15.82g/t Ag, 0.09g/t Au from 51-58.18m downhole in Hole 08
o Including 0.3m @ 15.7% Zn, 0.08% Pb, 6.25% Cu, 26.2g/t Ag, 0.59g/t Au from 51- 51.m downhole
1.28m @ 13.5% Zn, 4.75% Pb, 0.71% Cu, 21.5g/t Ag, 0.09g/t Au from 56.87- 58.15m downhole in Hole 04A
Hole 04A and Hole 08 continue to demonstrate the potential extent of a heavily mineralised system at depth
Assays remain pending for Hole 04A from 99.7m to 201.6m (end of hole)
Cores from completed holes 9, 11A and 08A are currently being assayed at the ALS laboratory in Brisbane with results expected progressively in the short term
Results for 5 holes released to date (representing approximately 1,800m drilled of the planned ~3,700m program at Gibsons), before moving to Sunnyside for a further ~1,700m
The Company is pleased to receive further assays from Hole 04A and Hole 08 of its drill program at its 100% owned Halls Peak project in New South Wales. Results continue to demonstrate the potential of the Halls Peak system, particularly at depth with additional targets continuously being assessed.
Email: admin@criticalresources.com.au | ABN 12 145 184 667 | ASX:CRR
Critical Resources Managing Director Alex Biggs said: "These assays provide further confirmation of mineralisation at Halls Peak. We are particularly excited to see the increasing depth of mineralisation which is encouraging evidence of a growing system. Our exploration program has been very successful to date and we look forward to updating the market with further results soon".
Halls Peak Project Description
The 100% owned Halls Peak project is located in New South Wales approximately 45km South-East of Armidale in the New England Fold Belt, an area well known for its mineral endowment and production. The Halls Peak massive sulphide deposits were discovered in 1896 where near surface mining extracted high-grade Zinc, Lead, Copper and Silver. More recent near surface exploration has been conducted by Precious Metal Resources Limited, Sovereign Gold Company Limited (now Critical Resources Limited) and Force Commodities Limited (now Critical Resources Limited) yielding high- grade intercepts at the Gibsons prospect. Some near surface historic mining has occurred around the Sunnyside prospect.
12.45m @ 10.91% Zn 5.73% Pb, 1.15% Cu, 331.63g/t Ag and 1.50g/t Au (refer ASX announcement dated 11 January 2022)
Critical Resources Limited (formerly Sovereign Gold Company and Force Commodities Limited)
- ASX Announcements 1
11.3m @ 15.18% Zn, 8.02% Pb, 597g/t Ag, 1.61% Cu from hole SG-03 (refer to ASX announcement dated 15 December 2016)
11.2m @ 19.71% Zn, 10.77 % Pb, 134.96 g/t Ag, 0.8% Cu from hole SG-06 (refer ASX announcement dated 29 December 2016)
7.2m @ 20.19% Zn, 7.17 % Pb, 30.93gpt Ag, 0.66% Cu from hole SG-05 (refer to ASX announcement dated 29 December 2016)
5.7m @ 9.44% Zn, 7.09% Pb, 155g/t Ag, 0.53% Cu from hole SG-03 (see ASX announcement dated 15 December 2016)
Precious Metal Resources Limited - ASX Announcements 1
37.2m @ 8.7% Zn, 3.0% Pb, 85g/t Ag, 1.4% Cu from hole DDH HP 026 (refer to ASX announcement dated 03 January 2014)
7.45m @ 8.88% Zn, 3.11% Pb, 22 g/t Ag, 0.56% Cu from hole DDH HP 027 (refer to ASX announcement dated 15 January 2014)
1The information required pursuant to listing rule 5.7 is included in ASX announcement dated 08 July 2021
Halls Peak is considered to have potential to contain world class deposits similar to those already being mined in northern Australia. The project area comprises multiple historic mines and prospects including Gibsons, Sunnyside, Firefly, Faints, Khans Creek, Keys and Mickey Mouse. All current exploration activities are focused on exploration licence EL 4474 with primary targets being the Gibsons and Sunnyside prospects. A summary of the project location is shown in Figure 5.
