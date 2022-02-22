Critical Resources : New Lithium Projects Secured near High Grade Resource
02/22/2022 | 05:58pm EST
23 February 2022
New Ontario Lithium Projects Secured near High Grade Resource
Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) ("Critical Resources" or the "Company"), is pleased to advise that it has staked 4,500 Ha of highly prospective lithium claims, now known as the "Plaid Project" and "Whiteloon Lake Project", (collectively "the Projects"), in the exciting and emerging, Electric Avenue region of northwest Ontario, Canada.
Highlights
Critical continues to expand its footprint in the emerging Ontario Lithium region by adding new highly prospective and well-located ground to its portfolio
4,500 Ha of claims has been staked within 5.5km of Frontier Lithium's ("TSX.V: FL") PAK, Spark and Bolt deposits
Pegmatite mineralisation observed across both the Plaid and Whiteloon Lake projects1
Frontier Lithium's Pak project is one of North Americas highest-grade, high tonnage hard rock lithium Resources 2
Underexplored claims within an emerging lithium province compliment the Company's existing Ontario located projects, Mavis Lake and Graphic Lake
Work program to identify drill targets to begin immediately
A total of 4,500 Ha of claims have been staked within the highly prospective Electric Avenue region of Ontario, Canada, seen in Figure 1. Continued growth of the Company's land holding in prospective lithium regions, is key in a longer term strategy to develop a lithium hub within Ontario. Mapping conducted in 19931 displays evidence of pegmatite outcrops within the recently acquired claims. Both projects have a natural synergy with the Company's recently acquired Mavis Lake and Graphic Lake projects in Ontario.
Critical Resources Managing Director Alex Biggs said: "Securing these claims is part of the Company's aggressive approach to lithium exploration in Ontario. The Electric Avenue region is a highly prospective area hosting large and high grade hard rock lithium projects, so to be able to acquire land in this area is a very exciting development for the Company. Once again, we demonstrate our strategy to consolidate our land holding and move towards building a lithium hub in Ontario, providing excellent exploration opportunities".
1Stone, D, Fogal, R, and Fitzsimons, S (1993) "Precambrian geology, northwest Ontario," Ontario Geology Survey, Map P.3224, Scale 1:50,000
2Frontier Lithium TSX.V announcement 16 February 2022
Figure 1: Electric Avenue Region
Project Overview
The Plaid and Whiteloon Lake projects are located 165km north of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada in the highly prospective Electric Avenue region. Both Projects are approximately 5.5km from Frontier Lithium's (TSX.V: FL) Pak project, one of North Americas highest-grade, high tonnage hard rock lithium Resources2, with
2 Measured and Indicated Resource of 10.49 million tonnes averaging 1.78% Li2O and
2 Inferred resource of 18.48 million tonnes averaging 1.45% Li2O.
Project location is shown in Figure 2.
2Frontier Lithium TSX.V announcement 16 February 2022
The following work program has been determined as a stage 1 approach with a view to identifying appropriate drill targets.
Surface Mapping and Sampling
Surface mapping and sampling of outcrops will assist in identifying drill targets in conjunction with the planned airborne survey data. Further surface mapping may identify new pegmatites not previously documented.
Airborne Survey
An airborne survey is to be completed as soon as possible to help identify targets for a drill program.
Channel Sampling
Channel sampling is to be conducted on areas of interest previously identified by outcrop mapping and sampling. This sampling may require the stripping of outcrops, as a precaution.
Drill Program Design
Based on the activities outlined above, it is expected a preliminary drill program will be designed to target areas of interest.
Permitting
Enquiries regarding permitting and approvals are underway with a view to begin exploration activities as soon as possible.
The Company plans to complete a diamond drilling program once drill targets are defined across both projects' tenements. The strategy is to develop synergies with the Company's 100% owned Mavis Lake and Graphic Lake projects.
Mavis Lake Project Overview
The Mavis Lake Lithium Project is 19 kilometres east of the town of Dryden, Ontario. The Project is in close vicinity to the Trans-Canada highway and railway major transportation arteries linking larger cities such as Thunder Bay, Ontario, to the southeast and Winnipeg, Manitoba, to the west. The region boasts excellent infrastructure with hydro-power located a few kilometres to the south-west of the project. The region is a well-established lithium province with multiple projects located within the vicinity.
Previous drill programs have yielded high-grade Li2O intercepts including:
55.25m at 1.04% Li2O from 80.75m (MF18-53) and
26.30m at 1.70% Li2O from 111.9m
inc. 7.70m at 2.97% Li2O from 130.5m (MF17‐491),
presenting significant exploration potential (ASX Announcement 25 October 2021). A future work program has been determined and is discussed in detail in ASX announcement 13 Dec 2021.
Graphic Lake Project Overview
The Graphic Lake Project is 55km south-east of Kenora, Ontario. The Project is dissected by the Trans- Canadian Highway, providing key links to larger cities such as Thunder Bay, Ontario to the southwest and Winnipeg, Manitoba, to the west. The region is an emerging lithium province with multiple projects across the region.
The Project is situated in the Sioux Lookout Domain of the Wabigoon Terrane in north-west Ontario. The claim's comprise a pegmatite swarm trending NE/SW with a width of 300m and estimated strike of 5.5km. These pegmatites are observed to follow the foliation of the Royal Island group metasedimentary host rocks.
The Lithium Industry in Ontario - Tesla Battery Gear Manufacturing Plant Opens
Tesla has recently announced the opening of a battery gear manufacturing plant in Markham, Ontario demonstrating the significant opportunity for Ontario to become one of the world's leading lithium provinces. The facility will be the first branded Tesla Canada manufacturing facility in Canada.
A significant amount of activity in the lithium exploration sector is currently occurring in Ontario. Due to the quality of lithium assets in the region, the fundamental drivers behind the lithium market and the intent of North American manufacturers to source lithium for battery manufacturing from localised supply-chains, it is an excellent time to be gaining a foothold in Ontario.
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors.
ABOUT CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Critical Resources is a base metals and lithium exploration and development focused company headquartered in Perth, Western Australia and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CRR). The Company has recently been undergoing a structured process of change at the Director and Executive level. These changes mark the commencement of a renewed focus by the Company on providing shareholder value through the exploration, development and advancement of the Company's long held NSW assets, newly acquired Lithium assets in Canada and Copper assets in Oman.
