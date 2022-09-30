U.S. extends debt relief to Pakistan after floods

ISLAMABAD, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Washington on Friday
rolled over an agreement to suspend service payments on $132
million of Pakistan's debt, the U.S. embassy in Islamabad said,
after devastating floods exacerbated the South Asian nation's
economic crisis.
Pakistan's economy faces a balance of payments crisis, a
widening current account deficit, a slide in its currency to
historic lows, and inflation crossing 27%.
Severe floods engulfed large swathes of the country in late
August, killing more than 1,500 people and causing damage
estimated at $30 billion. The devastation fanned fears Pakistan
would not meet its debt obligations.
The U.S. ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome signed the
agreement to extend the loan relief under the G20 debt service
suspension initiative, the embassy said in a statement, adding:
"Our priority is to redirect critical resources in Pakistan."
The rollover is related to the Paris club agreement in April
2020 to support 73 lower income countries during COVID, under
which the United States provided relief on $128 million in debt
to Pakistan.
The agreement to suspend payments on that debt, plus an
additional $4 million, has now been rolled over again.
Islamabad also sought a roll-over of $2 billion in Chinese
deposits to its reserves, said a statement from Pakistan Finance
Minister Ishaq Dar's office after his meeting with Chinese envoy
Nong Rong.
It said Dar sought the ambassador's support in
facilitating the roll-over of SAFE China deposits of $US2
billion due in March 2023.
Beijing has already refinanced the syndicate facility of
$US 2.24 billion to Pakistan earlier this year.
Pakistan's outgoing finance minister Miftah Ismail said last
week that Islamabad was seeking debt relief from bilateral
creditors in the wake of flooding, but emphasised the government
was not seeking any relief from commercial banks or Eurobond
creditors.
The country's bonds had slumped to just half their face
value, after the Financial Times said a United Nations
development agency was urging the cash-strapped country to
restructure its debt.
Ismail said the $1 billion bond would be paid on time and in
full due later this year.
