  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Critical Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRR   AU0000155335

CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(CRR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-09-30 am EDT
0.0640 AUD   +1.59%
12:25pU.S. extends debt relief to Pakistan after floods
RE
09/28Critical Resources Hits High-Grade Lithium at Mavis Lake Project in Canada
MT
09/27Critical Resources Limited Announces Assay Results from the Current Diamond Drilling Campaign At Its 100% Owned Mavis Lake Lithium Project
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. extends debt relief to Pakistan after floods

09/30/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
ISLAMABAD, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Washington on Friday rolled over an agreement to suspend service payments on $132 million of Pakistan's debt, the U.S. embassy in Islamabad said, after devastating floods exacerbated the South Asian nation's economic crisis.

Pakistan's economy faces a balance of payments crisis, a widening current account deficit, a slide in its currency to historic lows, and inflation crossing 27%.

Severe floods engulfed large swathes of the country in late August, killing more than 1,500 people and causing damage estimated at $30 billion. The devastation fanned fears Pakistan would not meet its debt obligations.

The U.S. ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome signed the agreement to extend the loan relief under the G20 debt service suspension initiative, the embassy said in a statement, adding: "Our priority is to redirect critical resources in Pakistan."

The rollover is related to the Paris club agreement in April 2020 to support 73 lower income countries during COVID, under which the United States provided relief on $128 million in debt to Pakistan.

The agreement to suspend payments on that debt, plus an additional $4 million, has now been rolled over again.

Islamabad also sought a roll-over of $2 billion in Chinese deposits to its reserves, said a statement from Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's office after his meeting with Chinese envoy Nong Rong.

It said Dar sought the ambassador's support in facilitating the roll-over of SAFE China deposits of $US2 billion due in March 2023.

Beijing has already refinanced the syndicate facility of $US 2.24 billion to Pakistan earlier this year.

Pakistan's outgoing finance minister Miftah Ismail said last week that Islamabad was seeking debt relief from bilateral creditors in the wake of flooding, but emphasised the government was not seeking any relief from commercial banks or Eurobond creditors.

The country's bonds had slumped to just half their face value, after the Financial Times said a United Nations development agency was urging the cash-strapped country to restructure its debt.

Ismail said the $1 billion bond would be paid on time and in full due later this year. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,66 M -1,08 M -1,08 M
Net cash 2021 0,77 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 95,4 M 61,8 M 61,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 98,1x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Critical Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alex Cheeseman Managing Director
Milan Bogunovic Chief Financial Officer
Robert Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Green Operations Manager
Michael Roby Leu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED65.79%61
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.32%125 258
RIO TINTO PLC0.04%89 210
GLENCORE PLC29.82%69 100
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)77.32%45 576
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-8.49%36 942