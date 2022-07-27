Log in
    CROS   HRCROSRA0002

CROATIA OSIGURANJE D.D.

(CROS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
6600.00 HRK   -.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CROATIA osiguranje d d : Financial report - 2022, Half-year report, Unrevised, Consolidated

07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT

07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT
CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED

HALF-YEAR REPORT,

FOR THE PERIOD

1 January 2022 - 30 June 2022

Zagreb, July 2022

This document is a translation of the original Croatian version and is intended to be used for informational purposes only. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the translation, please note that the Croatian original is binding.

CONTENT

I. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ...............................................

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ...............................................

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (BALANCE SHEET)............................

6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ..............................................................

8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - indirect method............................................

9

II. HALF-YEAR MANAGEMENT REPORT................................................................................

10

III. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE

PERIOD I-VI 2022.......................................................................................................................

15

MANAGEMENT BOARD STATEMENT .....................................................................................

29

  1. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Annex 1

ISSUER'S GENERAL DATA

Reporting period:

to

30.6.2022

1.1.2022

Year:

2022

Quarter:

2

Quarterly financial statements

egistration number (MB):

03276147

Issuer's home Member

HR

State code:

Entity's registration

080051022

number (MBS):

Personal identification

26187994862

LEI:

74780000M0GHQ1VXJU20

number (OIB):

Institution

199

code:

Name of the issuer:

CROATIA osiguranje d.d.

Postcode and town:

ZAGREB

10 000

Street and house number:

Vatroslava Jagića 33

E-mail address:

info@crosig.hr

Web address:

www.crosig.hr

Number of employees

3739

(end of the reporting

KN

KD

Consolidated report:

KD

(KN-notconsolidated/KD-consolidated)

Audited:

RN

RD

RN

(RN-notaudited/RD-audited)

Names of subsidiaries (according to IFRS):

Registered office:

MB:

CROATIA PREMIUM d.o.o.

ZAGREB

01885880

CORE 1 d.o.o.

ZAGREB

04570243

AUTO MAKSIMIR VOZILA d.o.o.

ZAGREB

01804812

CROATIA OSIGURANJE DD

MOSTAR

20097647

MILENIJUM OSIGURANJE A.D.

BEOGRAD

7810318

CROATIA OSIGURANJE A.D. - ZA ŽIVOTNA OSIG.

SKOPJE

05920922

CROATIA OSIGURANJE A.D. - ZA NEŽIVOTNA OSIG.

SKOPJE

06479570

CROATIA OSIGURANJE MIROVINSKO DRUŠTVO D.O.O.

ZAGREB

01731742

RAZNE USLUGE D.O.O. - U LIKVIDACIJI

ZAGREB

01892037

CROATIA - TEHNIČKI PREGLEDI D.O.O.

ZAGREB

01450930

PBZ CROATIA OSIGURANJE DD

ZAGREB

01583999

CO ZDRAVLJE D.O.O.

ZAGREB

04837550

STRMEC PROJEKT d.o.o.

ZAGREB

02586649

AGROSERVIS STP d.o.o.

VIROVITICA

01233033

ASTORIA d.o.o.

ZAGREB

080339352

CO LOGISTIKA d.o.o.

ZAGREB

081353961

Yes

No

Bookkeeping firm:

No

(Yes/No)

(name of the bookkeeping firm)

Contact person:

Jelena Matijević

(only name and surname of the contact person)

Telephone:

072 00 1884

E-mail address:

izdavatelji@crosig.hr

Audit firm:

(name of the audit firm)

Certified auditor:

(name and surname)

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS) For the period: 1.1.2022 - 30.6.2022

in HRK

Item

ADP

Same period of the previous year

Current year

code

Life

Non-life

Total

Life

Non-life

Total

1

2

3

4

5(3+4)

6

7

8(6+7)

I Earned premiums (ADP 119 to 123)

118

323.123.097

1.237.195.690

1.560.318.787

244.255.554

1.331.576.956

1.575.832.510

1

Gross written premium

119

323.794.241

1.671.451.087

1.995.245.328

244.316.024

1.937.046.837

2.181.362.861

2

Value adjustment and charged premium value adjustment

120

0

9.031.070

9.031.070

0

2.120.287

2.120.287

3

Outward reinsurance premiums (-)

121

-44.082

-209.412.415

-209.456.497

-47.955

-268.316.996

-268.364.951

4

Change of gross provisions for unearned premiums (+/-)

122

-515.006

-317.975.507

-318.490.513

113.062

-445.525.212

-445.412.150

5

Change of provisions for unearned premiums, reinsurers' share (+/-)

123

-112.056

84.101.455

83.989.399

-125.577

106.252.040

106.126.463

II Income from investments (ADP 125 to 131)

124

60.710.537

192.053.248

252.763.785

65.962.478

193.844.758

259.807.236

1

Income from branches, associates and joint ventures.

125

958.918

25.604.446

26.563.364

1.578.458

38.927.173

40.505.631

2

Income from investment in land and buildings

126

88.049

51.956.816

52.044.865

40.468

56.036.881

56.077.349

3

Interest income

127

51.463.852

43.287.822

94.751.674

52.195.048

41.460.916

93.655.964

4

Unrealised gains on investments

128

4.710.389

21.049.638

25.760.027

2.423.476

11.227.816

13.651.292

5

Realised gains on investments

129

3.258.897

30.964.460

34.223.357

5.631.883

29.353.433

34.985.316

6

Net positive exchange rate differences

130

0

0

0

4.085.573

8.350.452

12.436.025

7

Other income from investments

131

230.432

19.190.066

19.420.498

7.572

8.488.087

8.495.659

III Income from commissions and fees

132

952.356

14.214.474

15.166.830

886.948

26.000.882

26.887.830

IV Other insurance-technical income, net amount from reinsurance

133

89.665

24.549.279

24.638.944

63.625

21.621.688

21.685.313

V Other income

134

105.837

76.159.674

76.265.511

186.462

93.491.425

93.677.887

VI Claims incurred, net (ADP 136 + 139)

135

-261.944.440

-639.337.888

-901.282.328

-245.709.499

-699.789.683

-945.499.182

1 Claims settled (ADP 137+138)

136

-271.202.407

-675.694.270

-946.896.677

-245.272.835

-655.890.964

-901.163.799

1.1 Gross amount (-)

137

-271.202.407

-768.575.831

-1.039.778.238

-245.272.835

-724.127.919

-969.400.754

1.2 Reinsurers' share (+)

138

0

92.881.561

92.881.561

0

68.236.955

68.236.955

2 Change in the provision for claims (+/-) (ADP 140+141)

139

9.257.967

36.356.382

45.614.349

-436.664

-43.898.719

-44.335.383

2.1 Gross amount

140

9.257.967

111.633.168

120.891.135

-436.664

-69.495.773

-69.932.437

2.3 Reinsurers' share

141

0

-75.276.786

-75.276.786

0

25.597.054

25.597.054

VII Change in mathematical provision and other technical

142

-48.180.633

-12.033.230

-60.213.863

-62.695.417

3.330.452

-59.364.965

provisions, net of reinsurance (ADP 143+146)

1 Change in mathematical provisions (+/-) (ADP 144+145)

143

-48.180.633

2.648.500

-45.532.133

-62.695.417

1.710.583

-60.984.834

1.1 Gross amount (-)

144

-48.178.592

2.648.500

-45.530.092

-62.686.638

1.710.583

-60.976.055

1.2 Reinsurers' share (+)

145

-2.041

0

-2.041

-8.779

0

-8.779

2 Change in other technical provisions, net of reinsurance (+/-) (ADP

146

0

-14.681.730

-14.681.730

0

1.619.869

1.619.869

147+148)

2.1 Gross amount (-)

147

0

-14.808.584

-14.808.584

0

1.619.869

1.619.869

2.2 Reinsurers' share (+)

148

0

126.854

126.854

0

0

0

VIII Change of special provision for life assurance where

policyholders bear the investment risk, net of reinsurance (+/-)(ADP

149

918.940

0

918.940

68.572.014

0

68.572.014

150+151)

1 Gross amount (-)

150

918.940

0

918.940

68.572.014

0

68.572.014

3 Reinsurers' share (+)

151

0

0

0

0

0

0

IX Cash payments for bonuses and rebates, net of reinsurance (ADP

152

0

-5.932.527

-5.932.527

0

-7.773.104

-7.773.104

153+154)

1 Performance-dependent (bonuses)

153

0

-4.134.436

-4.134.436

0

-5.626.751

-5.626.751

2 Performance-independent (rebates)

154

0

-1.798.091

-1.798.091

0

-2.146.353

-2.146.353

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS) For the period: 1.1.2022 - 30.6.2022

in HRK

Item

ADP

Same period of the previous year

Current year

code

Life

Non-life

Total

Life

Non-life

Total

1

2

3

4

5(3+4)

6

7

8(6+7)

X Operating expenses (business expenditures), net (ADP 156+160)

155

-35.861.609

-585.001.305

-620.862.914

-27.663.114

-649.059.902

-676.723.016

1 Acquisition costs (ADP 157 to 159)

156

-17.855.672

-300.812.128

-318.667.800

-12.899.994

-338.586.383

-351.486.377

1.1 Commission

157

-6.411.974

-166.179.040

-172.591.014

-6.303.762

-206.211.840

-212.515.602

1.2 Other acquisition costs

158

-11.443.698

-153.941.205

-165.384.903

-6.596.232

-166.034.503

-172.630.735

1.3 Change in deferred acquisition costs

159

0

19.308.117

19.308.117

0

33.659.960

33.659.960

2 Administration expenses (administrative costs) (ADP 161 to 163)

160

-18.005.937

-284.189.177

-302.195.114

-14.763.120

-310.473.519

-325.236.639

2.1 Depreciation

161

-1.761.745

-38.326.797

-40.088.542

-1.276.528

-44.193.070

-45.469.598

2.2 Salaries, taxes and contributions from/on salaries

162

-6.515.979

-93.084.685

-99.600.664

-6.320.080

-114.896.328

-121.216.408

2.3 Other administration expenses

163

-9.728.213

-152.777.695

-162.505.908

-7.166.512

-151.384.121

-158.550.633

XI Investment expenses (ADP 165 to 171)

164

-20.473.236

-37.183.627

-57.656.863

-3.788.214

-44.508.352

-48.296.566

1 Depreciation of land and buildings not occupied by an undertaking for

165

0

0

0

0

0

0

its own activities

2 Interest

166

-546.061

-5.017.767

-5.563.828

-308.125

-5.676.893

-5.985.018

3 Impairment of investments

167

0

-592.024

-592.024

-1.032.515

-2.209.408

-3.241.923

4 Realised loss on investments

168

-1.377.142

-3.247.515

-4.624.657

-309.867

-4.264.713

-4.574.580

5 Unrealised loss on investments

169

-600.228

-2.696.741

-3.296.969

-1.221.106

-13.538.829

-14.759.935

6 Net negative exchange rate differences

170

-16.980.814

-7.539.368

-24.520.182

0

0

0

7 Other investment expenses

171

-968.991

-18.090.212

-19.059.203

-916.601

-18.818.509

-19.735.110

XII Other technical expenses, net of reinsurance (ADP 173+174)

172

-1.237.010

-30.344.317

-31.581.327

-662.790

-29.642.611

-30.305.401

1 Expenses of preventive activities

173

0

-604.052

-604.052

0

-583.345

-583.345

2 Other technical expenses of insurance

174

-1.237.010

-29.740.265

-30.977.275

-662.790

-29.059.266

-29.722.056

XIII Other activities, including value adjustments

175

-5.858

-569.443

-575.301

-4.948

-13.725.688

-13.730.636

XIV Profit or loss for the accounting period before tax (+/-)

(ADP

176

18.197.646

233.770.028

251.967.674

39.403.099

225.366.821

264.769.920

118+124+132 to 135+142+149+152+155+164+172+175)

XV Profit or loss tax (ADP 178+179)

177

-3.199.029

-39.982.215

-43.181.244

-7.533.794

-35.340.671

-42.874.465

1 Current tax expense

178

-3.199.029

-40.076.930

-43.275.959

-7.533.794

-34.677.613

-42.211.407

2 Deferred tax expense (income)

179

0

94.715

94.715

0

-663.058

-663.058

XVI Profit or loss for the accounting period after tax (+/-) (ADP

180

14.998.617

193.787.813

208.786.430

31.869.305

190.026.150

221.895.455

176+177)

1 Attributable to owners of the parent

181

14.984.427

193.543.640

208.528.067

31.837.115

189.881.683

221.718.798

2 Attributable to non-controlling interest

182

14.190

244.173

258.363

32.190

144.467

176.657

XVII TOTAL INCOME (ADP 118+124+132+133+134+179)

183

384.981.492

1.544.267.080

1.929.248.572

311.355.067

1.665.872.651

1.977.227.718

XVIII TOTAL EXPENSES (ADP

184

-369.982.875

-1.350.479.267

-1.720.462.142

-279.485.762

-1.475.846.501

-1.755.332.263

135+142+149+152+155+164+172+175+178)

IX Other comprehensive income (ADP 186 to 193)

185

-5.140.258

95.495.657

90.355.399

-187.212.090

-246.502.097

-433.714.187

1 Gains/losses arising from translation of financial statements relating

186

-980.501

-984.988

-1.965.489

71.383

378.212

449.595

to foreign operations

2 Gains/losses arising from the revaluation of financial assets available

187

-6.375.475

117.609.682

111.234.207

-224.921.074

-297.032.935

-521.954.009

for sale

3 Gains/losses arising from the revaluation of land and buildings

188

0

0

0

0

0

0

occupied by an undertaking for its own activities

4 Gains/losses arising from the revaluation of other tangible (other than

189

0

0

0

0

0

0

land and property) and intangible assets

5 Effects of cash flow hedging instruments

190

0

0

0

0

0

0

6 Actuarial gains/losses on pension plans with defined pensions

191

0

0

0

0

0

0

7 Share in other comprehensive income of associates

192

0

0

0

0

0

0

8 Income tax on other comprehensive income

193

2.215.718

-21.129.037

-18.913.319

37.637.601

50.152.626

87.790.227

XX Total comprehensive income (ADP 180 +185)

194

9.858.359

289.283.470

299.141.829

-155.342.785

-56.475.947

-211.818.732

1 Attributable to owners of the parent

195

9.850.146

289.053.862

298.904.008

-155.376.071

-56.608.986

-211.985.057

2 Attributable to non-controlling interests

196

8.213

229.608

237.821

33.286

133.039

166.325

XXI Reclassification adjustments

197

0

0

0

0

0

0

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Croatia osiguranje dd published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 11:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
