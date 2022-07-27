CROATIA osiguranje d d : Financial report - 2022, Half-year report, Unrevised, Consolidated

(STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS) For the period: 1.1.2022 - 30.6.2022
in HRK
Item
ADP
Same period of the previous year
Current year
code
Life
Non-life
Total
Life
Non-life
Total
1
2
3
4
5(3+4)
6
7
8(6+7)
X Operating expenses (business expenditures), net (ADP 156+160)
155
-35.861.609
-585.001.305
-620.862.914
-27.663.114
-649.059.902
-676.723.016
1 Acquisition costs (ADP 157 to 159)
156
-17.855.672
-300.812.128
-318.667.800
-12.899.994
-338.586.383
-351.486.377
1.1 Commission
157
-6.411.974
-166.179.040
-172.591.014
-6.303.762
-206.211.840
-212.515.602
1.2 Other acquisition costs
158
-11.443.698
-153.941.205
-165.384.903
-6.596.232
-166.034.503
-172.630.735
1.3 Change in deferred acquisition costs
159
0
19.308.117
19.308.117
0
33.659.960
33.659.960
|
2 Administration expenses (administrative costs) (ADP 161 to 163)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1 Depreciation
161
-1.761.745
-38.326.797
-40.088.542
-1.276.528
-44.193.070
-45.469.598
2.2 Salaries, taxes and contributions from/on salaries
162
-6.515.979
-93.084.685
-99.600.664
-6.320.080
-114.896.328
-121.216.408
2.3 Other administration expenses
163
-9.728.213
-152.777.695
-162.505.908
-7.166.512
-151.384.121
-158.550.633
XI Investment expenses (ADP 165 to 171)
164
-20.473.236
-37.183.627
-57.656.863
-3.788.214
-44.508.352
-48.296.566
1 Depreciation of land and buildings not occupied by an undertaking for its own activities
|
0
0
0
0
0
0
|
2 Interest
166
-546.061
-5.017.767
-5.563.828
-308.125
-5.676.893
-5.985.018
3 Impairment of investments
167
0
-592.024
-592.024
-1.032.515
-2.209.408
-3.241.923
4 Realised loss on investments
168
-1.377.142
-3.247.515
-4.624.657
-309.867
-4.264.713
-4.574.580
5 Unrealised loss on investments
169
-600.228
-2.696.741
-3.296.969
-1.221.106
-13.538.829
-14.759.935
6 Net negative exchange rate differences
170
-16.980.814
-7.539.368
-24.520.182
0
0
0
7 Other investment expenses
171
-968.991
-18.090.212
-19.059.203
-916.601
-18.818.509

XII Other technical expenses, net of reinsurance (ADP 173+174)
172
-1.237.010
-30.344.317
-31.581.327
-662.790
-29.642.611
-30.305.401
1 Expenses of preventive activities
173
0
-604.052
-604.052
0
-583.345
-583.345
2 Other technical expenses of insurance
174
-1.237.010
-29.740.265
-30.977.275
-662.790
-29.059.266
-29.722.056
XIII Other activities, including value adjustments
175
-5.858
-569.443
-575.301
-4.948
-13.725.688
-13.730.636
XIV Profit or loss for the accounting period before tax (+/-)
(ADP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XV Profit or loss tax (ADP 178+179)
177
-3.199.029
-39.982.215
-43.181.244
-7.533.794
-35.340.671
-42.874.465
1 Current tax expense
178
-3.199.029
-40.076.930
-43.275.959
-7.533.794
-34.677.613
-42.211.407
2 Deferred tax expense (income)
179
0
94.715
94.715
0
-663.058
-663.058
XVI Profit or loss for the accounting period after tax (+/-) (ADP
180
14.998.617
193.787.813
208.786.430
31.869.305
190.026.150
221.895.455
1 Attributable to owners of the parent
181
14.984.427
193.543.640
208.528.067
31.837.115
189.881.683
221.718.798
2 Attributable to non-controlling interest
182
14.190
244.173
258.363
32.190
144.467
176.657
XVII TOTAL INCOME (ADP 118+124+132+133+134+179)
183
384.981.492
1.544.267.080
1.929.248.572
311.355.067
1.665.872.651
1.977.227.718
XVIII TOTAL EXPENSES (ADP
184
-369.982.875
-1.350.479.267
-1.720.462.142
-279.485.762
-1.475.846.501
-1.755.332.263
IX Other comprehensive income (ADP 186 to 193)
185
-5.140.258
95.495.657
90.355.399
-187.212.090
-246.502.097
-433.714.187
1 Gains/losses arising from translation of financial statements relating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
187
-6.375.475
117.609.682
111.234.207
-224.921.074
-297.032.935
-521.954.009
3 Gains/losses arising from the revaluation of land and buildings
188
0
0
0
0
0
0
4 Gains/losses arising from the revaluation of other tangible (other than
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 Effects of cash flow hedging instruments
190
0
0
0
0
0
0
6 Actuarial gains/losses on pension plans with defined pensions
191
0
0
0
0
0
0
7 Share in other comprehensive income of associates
192
0
0
0
0
0
0
8 Income tax on other comprehensive income
193
2.215.718
-21.129.037
-18.913.319
37.637.601
50.152.626
87.790.227
XX Total comprehensive income (ADP 180 +185)
194
9.858.359
289.283.470
299.141.829
-155.342.785
-56.475.947
-211.818.732
1 Attributable to owners of the parent
195
9.850.146
289.053.862
298.904.008
-155.376.071
-56.608.986
-211.985.057
2 Attributable to non-controlling interests
196
8.213
229.608
237.821
33.286
133.039
166.325
XXI Reclassification adjustments
197
0
0
0
0
0
0
