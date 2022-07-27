Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Croatia
  Zagreb Stock Exchange
  Croatia osiguranje d.d.
  News
  Summary
    CROS   HRCROSRA0002

CROATIA OSIGURANJE D.D.

(CROS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
6600.00 HRK   -.--%
CROATIA osiguranje d d : Financial report - 2022, Half-year report, Unrevised, Unconsolidated

07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT
UNCONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED

HALF-YEAR REPORT,

FOR THE PERIOD

1 January 2022 - 30 June 2022

Zagreb, July 2022

1

This document is a translation of the original Croatian version and is intended to be used for informational purposes only. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the translation, please note that the Croatian original is binding.

CONTENT

I. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .................................................................................

3

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ..................................................................................

4

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (BALANCE SHEET)...........................................................

6

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY .............................................................................................

8

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - indirect method...........................................................................

9

II. HALF-YEARMANAGEMENT REPORT................................................................................

10

III. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD I-VI 2022 ....

16

MANAGEMENT BOARD STATEMENT ......................................................................................

28

I. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Annex 1

ISSUER'S GENERAL DATA

Reporting period:

1.1.2022

to

30.6.2022

Year:2022

Quarter:2

Quarterly financial statements

Registration number (MB):

03276147

Issuer's home Member

HR

State code:

Entity's registration

080051022

number (MBS):

Personal identification

26187994862

LEI:

74780000M0GHQ1VXJU20

number (OIB):

Institution

199

code:

Name of the issuer: CROATIA osiguranje d.d.

Postcode and town:

10 000

ZAGREB

Street and house number: Vatroslava Jagića 33

E-mail address: info@crosig.hr

Web address: www.crosig.hr

Number of employees

2436

(end of the reporting

Consolidated report:

KN

(KN-notconsolidated/KD-consolidated)

KN

KD

Audited:

RN

(RN-notaudited/RD-audited)

RN

RD

Names of subsidiaries (according to IFRS):

Registered office:

MB:

No

Bookkeeping firm:

No

(Yes/No)

(name of the bookkeeping firm)

Contact person: Jelena Matijević

(only name and surname of the contact person) Telephone: 072 00 1884

E-mailaddress: izdavatelji@crosig.hr

Audit firm:

(name of the audit firm)

Certified auditor:

(name and surname)

3

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS)

For the period: 1.1.2022 - 30.6.2022

in HRK

ADP

Same period of the previous year

Current year

Item

code

Life

Non-life

Total

Life

Non-life

Total

1

2

3

4

5(3+4)

6

7

8(6+7)

I Earned premiums (ADP 119 to 123)

118

278.083.108

1.044.674.649

1.322.757.757

195.931.029

1.106.502.579

1.302.433.608

1

Gross w ritten premium

119

278.588.796

1.455.833.783

1.734.422.579

195.740.620

1.665.948.102

1.861.688.722

2

Value adjustment and charged premium value

120

0

8.973.843

8.973.843

0

2.388.230

2.388.230

adjustment

3

Outw ard reinsurance premiums (-)

121

-44.082

-190.206.870

-190.250.952

-37.457

-248.306.574

-248.344.031

4

Change of gross provisions for unearned premiums (+/-

122

-461.606

-308.504.120

-308.965.726

209.930

-414.601.067

-414.391.137

)

5

Change of provisions for unearned premiums,

123

0

78.578.013

78.578.013

17.936

101.073.888

101.091.824

reinsurers' share (+/-)

II Income from investments (ADP 125 to 131)

124

50.208.390

181.773.511

231.981.901

56.575.212

192.480.902

249.056.114

1

Income from branches, associates and joint ventures.

125

958.918

52.472.461

53.431.379

1.578.458

74.307.512

75.885.970

2

Income from investment in land and buildings

126

0

16.882.215

16.882.215

0

19.466.814

19.466.814

3

Interest income

127

42.730.677

43.232.198

85.962.875

43.214.545

41.399.898

84.614.443

4

Unrealised gains on investments

128

3.299.784

20.983.353

24.283.137

2.420.816

11.124.073

13.544.889

5

Realised gains on investments

129

3.217.481

30.069.017

33.286.498

5.604.667

29.351.644

34.956.311

6

Net positive exchange rate differences

130

0

0

0

3.749.154

8.435.436

12.184.590

7

Other income from investments

131

1.530

18.134.267

18.135.797

7.572

8.395.525

8.403.097

III Income from commissions and fees

132

952.356

13.261.170

14.213.526

796.375

24.830.655

25.627.030

IV Other insurance-technical income, net amount

133

89.629

15.091.136

15.180.765

63.585

13.948.189

14.011.774

from reinsurance

V Other income

134

1

3.514.710

3.514.711

3.707

15.652.242

15.655.949

VI Claims incurred, net (ADP 136 + 139)

135

-232.074.303

-535.066.115

-767.140.418

-215.907.850

-588.999.770

-804.907.620

1 Claims settled (ADP 137+138)

136

-243.075.012

-582.948.425

-826.023.437

-214.193.709

-560.830.928

-775.024.637

1.1 Gross amount (-)

137

-243.075.012

-673.068.134

-916.143.146

-214.193.709

-625.462.586

-839.656.295

1.2 Reinsurers' share (+)

138

0

90.119.709

90.119.709

0

64.631.658

64.631.658

2 Change in the provision for claims (+/-) (ADP 140+141)

139

11.000.709

47.882.310

58.883.019

-1.714.141

-28.168.842

-29.882.983

2.1 Gross amount

140

11.000.709

125.351.303

136.352.012

-1.714.141

-51.276.097

-52.990.238

2.3 Reinsurers' share

141

0

-77.468.993

-77.468.993

0

23.107.255

23.107.255

VII Change in mathematical provision and other

technical provisions, net of reinsurance (ADP

142

-39.878.764

-10.652.292

-50.531.056

-50.442.787

-981.313

-51.424.100

143+146)

1 Change in mathematical provisions (+/-) (ADP

143

-39.878.764

2.648.500

-37.230.264

-50.442.787

1.710.583

-48.732.204

144+145)

1.1 Gross amount (-)

144

-39.876.723

2.648.500

-37.228.223

-50.434.008

1.710.583

-48.723.425

1.2 Reinsurers' share (+)

145

-2.041

0

-2.041

-8.779

0

-8.779

2 Change in other technical provisions, net of

146

0

-13.300.792

-13.300.792

0

-2.691.896

-2.691.896

reinsurance (+/-) (ADP 147+148)

2.1 Gross amount (-)

147

0

-13.300.792

-13.300.792

0

-2.691.896

-2.691.896

2.2 Reinsurers' share (+)

148

0

0

0

0

0

0

VIII Change of special provision for life assurance

w here policyholders bear the investment risk, net

149

5.988.609

0

5.988.609

71.236.718

0

71.236.718

of reinsurance (+/-)(ADP 150+151)

1 Gross amount (-)

150

5.988.609

0

5.988.609

71.236.718

0

71.236.718

3 Reinsurers' share (+)

151

0

0

0

0

0

0

IX Cash payments for bonuses and rebates, net of reinsurance (ADP 153+154)

  1. Performance-dependent(bonuses)
  2. Performance-independent(rebates)

152

0

-3.819.577

-3.819.577

0

-5.626.751

-5.626.751

153

0

-3.819.577

-3.819.577

0

-5.626.751

-5.626.751

154

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS)

For the period: 1.1.2022 - 30.6.2022

in HRK

Item

ADP

Same period of the previous year

Current year

code

Life

Non-life

Total

Life

Non-life

Total

1

2

3

4

5(3+4)

6

7

8(6+7)

X Operating expenses (business expenditures), net (ADP

155

-27.062.673

-431.996.458

-459.059.131

-16.314.574

-477.835.615

-494.150.189

156+160)

1 Acquisition costs (ADP 157 to 159)

156

-12.115.733

-248.083.479

-260.199.212

-4.793.588

-282.080.040

-286.873.628

1.1 Commission

157

-3.536.743

-154.921.541

-158.458.284

-2.336.742

-182.034.558

-184.371.300

1.2 Other acquisition costs

158

-8.578.990

-112.463.076

-121.042.066

-2.456.846

-130.884.827

-133.341.673

1.3 Change in deferred acquisition costs

159

0

19.301.138

19.301.138

0

30.839.345

30.839.345

2 Administration expenses (administrative costs) (ADP 161

160

-14.946.940

-183.912.979

-198.859.919

-11.520.986

-195.755.575

-207.276.561

to 163)

2.1 Depreciation

161

-1.182.249

-26.765.921

-27.948.170

-679.907

-29.827.732

-30.507.639

2.2 Salaries, taxes and contributions from/on salaries

162

-5.336.239

-53.402.496

-58.738.735

-5.029.024

-70.946.388

-75.975.412

2.3 Other administration expenses

163

-8.428.452

-103.744.562

-112.173.014

-5.812.055

-94.981.455

-100.793.510

XI Investment expenses (ADP 165 to 171)

164

-20.184.692

-32.910.620

-53.095.312

-3.005.043

-39.069.918

-42.074.961

1 Depreciation of land and buildings not occupied by an

165

0

0

0

0

0

0

undertaking for its own activities

2 Interest

166

-475.479

-4.213.843

-4.689.322

-234.786

-4.744.499

-4.979.285

3 Impairment of investments

167

0

-591.969

-591.969

-1.032.515

-2.209.408

-3.241.923

4 Realised loss on investments

168

-1.377.142

-3.247.515

-4.624.657

-309.867

-4.264.713

-4.574.580

5 Unrealised loss on investments

169

-546.540

-2.695.314

-3.241.854

-747.645

-12.937.521

-13.685.166

6 Net negative exchange rate differences

170

-16.919.892

-7.457.565

-24.377.457

0

0

0

7 Other investment expenses

171

-865.639

-14.704.414

-15.570.053

-680.230

-14.913.777

-15.594.007

XII Other technical expenses, net of reinsurance (ADP

172

-842.340

-19.964.852

-20.807.192

-343.378

-17.326.818

-17.670.196

173+174)

1 Expenses of preventive activities

173

0

0

0

0

0

0

2 Other technical expenses of insurance

174

-842.340

-19.964.852

-20.807.192

-343.378

-17.326.818

-17.670.196

XIII Other activities, including value adjustments

175

-5.861

-280.717

-286.578

-4.948

-13.743.862

-13.748.810

XIV Profit or loss for the accounting period before tax (+/-)

176

15.273.460

223.624.545

238.898.005

38.588.046

209.830.520

248.418.566

(ADP 118+124+132 to 135+142+149+152+155+164+172+175)

XV Profit or loss tax (ADP 178+179)

177

-2.576.618

-31.008.719

-33.585.337

-6.842.443

-24.598.249

-31.440.692

1 Current tax expense

178

-2.576.618

-31.008.719

-33.585.337

-6.842.443

-24.598.249

-31.440.692

2 Deferred tax expense (income)

179

0

0

0

0

0

0

XVI Profit or loss for the accounting period after tax (+/-)

180

12.696.842

192.615.826

205.312.668

31.745.603

185.232.271

216.977.874

(ADP 176+177)

1 Attributable to owners of the parent

181

0

0

0

0

0

0

2 Attributable to non-controlling interest

182

0

0

0

0

0

0

XVII TOTAL INCOME (ADP 118+124+132+133+134+179)

183

329.333.484

1.258.315.176

1.587.648.660

253.369.908

1.353.414.567

1.606.784.475

XVIII TOTAL EXPENSES (ADP

184

-316.636.642

-1.065.699.350

-1.382.335.992

-221.624.305

-1.168.182.296

-1.389.806.601

135+142+149+152+155+164+172+175+178)

IX Other comprehensive income (ADP 186 to 193)

185

-16.176.127

96.413.330

80.237.203

-158.220.283

-227.265.808

-385.486.091

1 Gains/losses arising from translation of financial

186

0

122.073

122.073

0

-27.193

-27.193

statements relating to foreign operations

2 Gains/losses arising from the revaluation of financial

187

-19.726.984

117.428.362

97.701.378

-192.951.565

-277.120.262

-470.071.827

assets available for sale

3 Gains/losses arising from the revaluation of land and

188

0

0

0

0

0

0

buildings occupied by an undertaking for its own activities

4 Gains/losses arising from the revaluation of other tangible

189

0

0

0

0

0

0

(other than land and property) and intangible assets

5 Effects of cash flow hedging instruments

190

0

0

0

0

0

0

6 Actuarial gains/losses on pension plans with defined

191

0

0

0

0

0

0

pensions

7 Share in other comprehensive income of associates

192

0

0

0

0

0

0

8 Income tax on other comprehensive income

193

3.550.857

-21.137.105

-17.586.248

34.731.282

49.881.647

84.612.929

XX Total comprehensive income (ADP 180 +185)

194

-3.479.285

289.029.156

285.549.871

-126.474.680

-42.033.537

-168.508.217

1 Attributable to owners of the parent

195

0

0

0

0

0

0

2 Attributable to non-controlling interests

196

0

0

0

0

0

0

XXI Reclassification adjustments

197

0

0

0

0

0

0

5

Disclaimer

Croatia osiguranje dd published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 11:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
