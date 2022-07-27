CROATIA osiguranje d d : Financial report - 2022, Half-year report, Unrevised, Unconsolidated

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in HRK
|
Item
|
ADP
|
Same period of the previous year
|
|
|
Current year
|
|
|
code
|
Life
|
Non-life
|
Total
|
Life
|
|
Non-life
|
Total
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5(3+4)
|
6
|
7
|
8(6+7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X Operating expenses (business expenditures), net (ADP
|
155
|
-27.062.673
|
-431.996.458
|
-459.059.131
|
-16.314.574
|
-477.835.615
|
-494.150.189
|
|
156+160)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Acquisition costs (ADP 157 to 159)
|
156
|
-12.115.733
|
-248.083.479
|
-260.199.212
|
-4.793.588
|
-282.080.040
|
-286.873.628
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1 Commission
|
157
|
-3.536.743
|
-154.921.541
|
-158.458.284
|
-2.336.742
|
-182.034.558
|
-184.371.300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2 Other acquisition costs
|
158
|
-8.578.990
|
-112.463.076
|
-121.042.066
|
-2.456.846
|
-130.884.827
|
-133.341.673
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.3 Change in deferred acquisition costs
|
159
|
0
|
19.301.138
|
19.301.138
|
0
|
30.839.345
|
30.839.345
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 Administration expenses (administrative costs) (ADP 161
|
160
|
-14.946.940
|
-183.912.979
|
-198.859.919
|
-11.520.986
|
-195.755.575
|
-207.276.561
|
|
to 163)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1 Depreciation
|
161
|
-1.182.249
|
-26.765.921
|
-27.948.170
|
-679.907
|
-29.827.732
|
-30.507.639
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2 Salaries, taxes and contributions from/on salaries
|
162
|
-5.336.239
|
-53.402.496
|
-58.738.735
|
-5.029.024
|
-70.946.388
|
-75.975.412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3 Other administration expenses
|
163
|
-8.428.452
|
-103.744.562
|
-112.173.014
|
-5.812.055
|
-94.981.455
|
-100.793.510
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XI Investment expenses (ADP 165 to 171)
|
164
|
-20.184.692
|
-32.910.620
|
-53.095.312
|
-3.005.043
|
-39.069.918
|
-42.074.961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Depreciation of land and buildings not occupied by an
|
165
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
undertaking for its own activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 Interest
|
166
|
-475.479
|
-4.213.843
|
-4.689.322
|
-234.786
|
-4.744.499
|
-4.979.285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Impairment of investments
|
167
|
0
|
-591.969
|
-591.969
|
-1.032.515
|
-2.209.408
|
-3.241.923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 Realised loss on investments
|
168
|
-1.377.142
|
-3.247.515
|
-4.624.657
|
-309.867
|
-4.264.713
|
-4.574.580
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 Unrealised loss on investments
|
169
|
-546.540
|
-2.695.314
|
-3.241.854
|
-747.645
|
-12.937.521
|
-13.685.166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 Net negative exchange rate differences
|
170
|
-16.919.892
|
-7.457.565
|
-24.377.457
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7 Other investment expenses
|
171
|
-865.639
|
-14.704.414
|
-15.570.053
|
-680.230
|
-14.913.777
|
-15.594.007
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XII Other technical expenses, net of reinsurance (ADP
|
172
|
-842.340
|
-19.964.852
|
-20.807.192
|
-343.378
|
-17.326.818
|
-17.670.196
|
|
173+174)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Expenses of preventive activities
|
173
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 Other technical expenses of insurance
|
174
|
-842.340
|
-19.964.852
|
-20.807.192
|
-343.378
|
-17.326.818
|
-17.670.196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XIII Other activities, including value adjustments
|
175
|
-5.861
|
-280.717
|
-286.578
|
-4.948
|
-13.743.862
|
-13.748.810
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XIV Profit or loss for the accounting period before tax (+/-)
|
176
|
15.273.460
|
223.624.545
|
238.898.005
|
38.588.046
|
209.830.520
|
248.418.566
|
|
(ADP 118+124+132 to 135+142+149+152+155+164+172+175)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XV Profit or loss tax (ADP 178+179)
|
177
|
-2.576.618
|
-31.008.719
|
-33.585.337
|
-6.842.443
|
-24.598.249
|
-31.440.692
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Current tax expense
|
178
|
-2.576.618
|
-31.008.719
|
-33.585.337
|
-6.842.443
|
-24.598.249
|
-31.440.692
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 Deferred tax expense (income)
|
179
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XVI Profit or loss for the accounting period after tax (+/-)
|
180
|
12.696.842
|
192.615.826
|
205.312.668
|
31.745.603
|
185.232.271
|
216.977.874
|
|
(ADP 176+177)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Attributable to owners of the parent
|
181
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 Attributable to non-controlling interest
|
182
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XVII TOTAL INCOME (ADP 118+124+132+133+134+179)
|
183
|
329.333.484
|
1.258.315.176
|
1.587.648.660
|
253.369.908
|
1.353.414.567
|
1.606.784.475
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XVIII TOTAL EXPENSES (ADP
|
184
|
-316.636.642
|
-1.065.699.350
|
-1.382.335.992
|
-221.624.305
|
-1.168.182.296
|
-1.389.806.601
|
|
135+142+149+152+155+164+172+175+178)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IX Other comprehensive income (ADP 186 to 193)
|
185
|
-16.176.127
|
96.413.330
|
80.237.203
|
-158.220.283
|
-227.265.808
|
-385.486.091
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Gains/losses arising from translation of financial
|
186
|
0
|
122.073
|
122.073
|
0
|
-27.193
|
-27.193
|
|
statements relating to foreign operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 Gains/losses arising from the revaluation of financial
|
187
|
-19.726.984
|
117.428.362
|
97.701.378
|
-192.951.565
|
-277.120.262
|
-470.071.827
|
|
assets available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Gains/losses arising from the revaluation of land and
|
188
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
buildings occupied by an undertaking for its own activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 Gains/losses arising from the revaluation of other tangible
|
189
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
(other than land and property) and intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 Effects of cash flow hedging instruments
|
190
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 Actuarial gains/losses on pension plans with defined
|
191
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
pensions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7 Share in other comprehensive income of associates
|
192
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8 Income tax on other comprehensive income
|
193
|
3.550.857
|
-21.137.105
|
-17.586.248
|
34.731.282
|
49.881.647
|
84.612.929
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XX Total comprehensive income (ADP 180 +185)
|
194
|
-3.479.285
|
289.029.156
|
285.549.871
|
-126.474.680
|
-42.033.537
|
-168.508.217
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Attributable to owners of the parent
|
195
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 Attributable to non-controlling interests
|
196
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXI Reclassification adjustments
|
197
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5