|In language
|English
|Title
|Issuer under observation: CROS
|Reason for observation:
|due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 116,37 per ordinary and preferred share
|Commencing time
|11.06.2024. 12:06
|Date of removal
|-
|Issuer
|CROATIA osiguranje d.d.
|Affected security
|ALL
Disclaimer
Croatia osiguranje dd published this content on 11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2024 18:05:07 UTC.