In language English
Title Issuer under observation: CROS
Reason for observation: due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 116,37 per ordinary and preferred share
Commencing time 11.06.2024. 12:06
Date of removal -
Issuer CROATIA osiguranje d.d.
Affected security ALL

Disclaimer

Croatia osiguranje dd published this content on 11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2024 18:05:07 UTC.