Croatia Osiguranje dd is a Croatia-based company active in the insurance sector. The Company provides different kinds of insurance, such as life, property, motor vehicles, transport, casualty, health and credit insurance, as well as reinsurance. It also offers pension funds management, medical services, vehicle inspection services and sales financing. It operates a network of branch offices, business units, agency shops and roadworthiness centers throughout Croatia. As of December 31, 2011, the Company operated 12 subsidiaries in Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Macdonia, including Croatia Lloyd dd, PBZ Croatia Osiguranja dd, Croatia Zdravstveno Osiguranje dd, Croatia Tehnicki Pregledi dd and Croatia Leasing doo, among others. On October 30, 2013, Croatia Lloyd dd transferred its minority stake on the Company.