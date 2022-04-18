Log in
Crocs, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

04/18/2022 | 08:02am EDT
BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) announced today that on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET, it will host a conference call to discuss the results of its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The call will also be available live and on replay through May 5, 2023 at this site.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydudeshoesusa.com or follow @Crocs or @heydudeshoes on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Category:Investors

Investor Contact:
Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-5053
clin@crocs.com

Media Contact:
Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-7885
mlayton@crocs.com

Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crocs-inc-announces-conference-call-to-review-first-quarter-2022-earnings-results-301526851.html

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
