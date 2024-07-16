BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) announced today that on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 8:30 am ET, it will host a conference call to discuss the results of its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The webcast will also be available live and on replay through August 1, 2025 at this site.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

