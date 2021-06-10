Crocs, Inc. : Appoints Tracy Gardner to Board of Directors

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, today announced that Tracy Gardner has been appointed to its board of directors effective June, 9, 2021.

Ms. Gardner is a visionary brand builder with more than three decades of experience developing and leading high performing teams to elevate consumer brands across omni-channel platforms. A servant leader with an eye for brand transformation, Ms. Gardner currently splits her time between board work, advising enterprise start-up companies across both public and private sectors, and serving as guest visiting professor at New York University.

Ms. Gardner has been a Principal of Tracy Gardner Consultancy since 2010. She has deep expertise in leading growth and strategy within highly regarded fashion brands, including Gap, Inc., J.Crew Group, Inc., and Lands' End, Inc. From 2004 to 2010, she held a number of leadership roles at J.Crew Group, Inc. where she ultimately served as president, completing its public offering and helping to grow revenues by approximately $1 billion. She also spent more than 11 years in several omni-channel leadership roles across Gap Inc.'s portfolio of purpose-led brands.

"We are pleased to welcome Tracy to the Crocs' board of directors," said Thomas J. Smach, chairman of the board. "A proven brand builder, Tracy has an uncanny ability to lead both established and upstart brands to profitable growth by strategically positioning how those companies reach, engage and interact with their consumers. We're confident that her contributions as a trusted advisor and board member will drive increased shareholder value and relevance for the Crocs brand."

Since 2015, Ms. Gardner has been a board member of Gap, Inc. and currently serves as Compensation and Management Development Committee Chair. She also serves as a member of the company's Governance and Sustainability Committee. Additionally, Ms. Gardner has been a Board Director for Win NYC, the largest provider of shelter and supportive housing for NYC's homeless families, since 2011.

"Tracy has spent her career guiding strategies that create emotional brand connections at the intersection of talent, the customer and product," added Andrew Rees, Crocs CEO. "Her industry expertise paired with her proven ability to steer omni-channel brand transformation make her an ideal advisor as we continue to deepen our consumer connection, innovate and drive growth for the Company. We are thrilled to welcome her and have her join us as a strategic partner."

"It is an honor to join the Crocs board at an extraordinary time of growth and opportunity," said Ms. Gardner. "I'm a fervent brand enthusiast and am passionate about Crocs' mission of creating a culture and product where everyone is invited to be their most authentic self. I look forward to contributing to the culture of inclusivity, community and sustainability that allows everyone to truly be comfortable in their own shoes.

Ms. Gardner will become the ninth board member and the fourth woman on the Crocs, Inc. board.

