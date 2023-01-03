Advanced search
BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced that it will present at the 2023 ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 8:00am ET.

A live broadcast of the Company's presentation may be found on the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website following the completion of the conference.

About Crocs, Inc.: 

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com.  To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com or follow @Crocs or @heydudeshoes on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Category:Investors 

Investor Contact: 
Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc. 
(303) 848-5053 
clin@crocs.com 

PR Contact: 
Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc. 
(303) 848-7885 
mlayton@crocs.com 

Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crocs-inc-to-present-at-the-2023-icr-conference-301712492.html

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
