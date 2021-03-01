Crocs : Investor Overview Presentation 03/01/2021 | 08:42am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields March 2021 Investor Overview Presentation Disclaimer This presentation contains statements relating to future results of Crocs, Inc. (the "Company," "Crocs," "we," "us" or "our") (including certain outlooks, projections and business trends) that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect", "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "are likely to be," "will," and similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential impacts to our business related to the COVID-19 pandemic, our financial condition, strategic plans, brand and liquidity outlook and expectations regarding our future revenue, Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below), Free Cash Flow, tax rate, inventory and capital expenditures. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the COVID-19 outbreak and related government, private sector, and individual consumer responsive actions; current global financial conditions, including economic impacts resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak; the effect of competition in our industry; our ability to effectively manage our future growth or declines in revenues; changing consumer preferences; our ability to maintain and expand revenues and gross margin; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plans; our ability to develop and sell new products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; the effect of potential adverse currency exchange rate fluctuations and other international operating risks; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statement are made only as of the date hereof, and Crocs undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present, among other measures, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin, which are Non-GAAP Financial Measures (collectively, the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"). The Non-GAAP Financial Measures exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our consolidated financial statements for the periods presented. We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a Non-GAAP Financial Measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period. We believe the use of constant currency enhances the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. We use the Non-GAAP Financial Measures results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are useful to investors and other users of our consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends. For the periods presented, we believe it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or nonrecurring items. Investors should not consider the Non-GAAP Financial Measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Table of Contents 1. Company Overview Crocs At-a-Glance Scaled Brand: Strong Margins: Iconic Product: Global Reach:Widely Recognized: Robust Growth: Category Leader: High Digital Penetration: (1) (2) (3) See reconciliation to GAAP equivalents in Appendix. Company estimate as of year-end 2020. Based on management's estimates and industry knowledge. (4) Digital penetration includes: e-tail (reported within wholesale) and e-commerce (inclusive of existing e-commerce segment reported within direct-to-consumer ("DTC")). Multifaceted Marketing Strategy to Drive Broad Awareness and Brand AffinityOmnichannel Distribution Mix with Focus on Digital DTC (50% of Sales)(1) Company-owned stores • Operates 351 locations worldwide, including full-price, outlet, kiosk and store-in-store formats

• Global network of carefully chosen locations with proven store concept

• Strong store base with 21.2%(2) retail comparable store sales growth in FY2020 • Operates e-commerce channel through own site (Crocs.com) and third-party marketplaces (e.g., Tmall, VIP, Rakuten, eBay)

• Company fulfills product (1P) • Advanced online capabilities, focused on operational excellence and seamless customer experience

• Fast-growing distribution channel driven by accelerated consumer adoption, performance-driven marketing and expanded digital reach Wholesale (50% of Sales)(1) • Wholesale channel includes select number of e-tailers, distributors and B&M retailers

• Strong network of international distributors • Choose leading partners with close alignment to Crocs product and marketing strategies Note: "B&M" represents brick-and-mortar. (1) Channel breakdown reflects FY2020. (2) Retail comparable store sales ("CSS") growth reflects period over period change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See further details in Appendix. Digital Acceleration Driven by Strategic Investment in Channel Crocs Digital-First Approach Since 2015… …Prepares Company for Rapid Growth during Pandemic • Emphasis on digital and strengthening of digital platform, experience and partnerships has yielded continued double-digit growth

• Robust digital strategy and e-commerce offering: FY2020 Digital Performance Highlights • Accelerated consumer adoption of e-commerce throughout the pandemic • Strong digital growth of 50%, benefitting from: - Early investment in first- and third-party mix optimization by country and region - Investment in people and technologies to elevate consumer experience, develop brand affinity and increase conversion through relevant content - Acceleration of digital platform investment to execute retention strategies around data, segmentation and personalization

- Strong brand heat - Fewer discounts and promotions

• Digital represented 42% of total revenue in FY2020, compared to 31% of total revenue in 2019 Accelerated Digital Growth in FY2020 % Digital Penetration 55% Americas Asia Pacific EMEAFY2019FY2020FY2019 GlobalFY2020 Global Crocs has Built a Profitable Platform with Incremental Growth Opportunity Revenue Since 2014, Crocs has transformed the brand by focusing on:  Crystal clear, consumer-centric brand strategy  FY2016 YoY Growth: (5.0%) E-Commerce Penetration: FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 (1.2%) 6.3% 13.1% 12.6% Digital Penetration: 12.6% 14.6% 16.8% 31.1% 41.5%

 Iconic and incredibly versatile product offering  EBITDA(1) Adj. EBITDA(1)

 Digital-first approach 

 Disciplined execution 

 Best-in-class talent (at all levels)  2.6% 5.0% 10.6% 13.5% 20.9% Note: In 2019, Crocs began reclassification of online metrics tracking so digital now reported separately and includes: e-tail (reported within wholesale) and e-commerce (inclusive of existing e-commerce segment reported within DTC). Prior to 2019, reported e-commerce penetration, which includes company-operated e-commerce sites and third-party-operated marketplace activity. (1) See reconciliation to GAAP equivalents in Appendix. 2. Key Investment Highlights Key Investment Highlights 1 Leading Global Footwear Brand Anchored by Iconic Product with Democratic Appeal • Classic clog is an unmistakable icon recognized around the world

• Powerful global brand with large, diverse consumer base

• Brand desirability, brand relevance and brand consideration each rose double-digits in 2020 and over the past four years in annual brand survey

• Market leader in expanding global clog category that has grown to $5bn(1) L.E.K. Consulting, internal estimates and Footwear News. Based on management's estimates and industry knowledge. Market Leader in Clog Category with Significant Whitespace in Sandals and Personalization Clog Category • $5bn market with outpaced growth in casual footwear

• Crocs is currently the market leader in the clog category(1)

• Opportunity to further grow the category

• Key drivers of clog growth and relevance include impactful collaborations and personalization • Strongest growth in Americas with continued opportunity in Europe and Asia Personalization with Jibbitz • Optimistic storytelling and personalization will be even more critical post COVID-19

• Major driver of average selling price and overall clog and sandal sales while expanding the originality and uniqueness of the Crocs line of products • Jibbitz audience has ~2x customer lifetime value vs. clog, sandals and work

• Sales accelerated, doubling in 2020 Sandals Category

• ~$30bn market, expected to grow in line with casual footwear at ~4% per year

• Large share growth opportunity within fragmented category with no dominant players

• Consistent track record of growth in sandals, accounting for 18% of Crocs footwear sales in 2020

• Key drivers of sandal growth are: - Targeting female explorers - Marketing to support awareness - Higher purchase frequency (multiple purchase occasions)

L.E.K. Consulting and internal estimates. Based on management's estimates and industry knowledge. 3 Accelerating Our Industry-Leading Digital Penetration DTC Channel Rapidly Growing Digital Platform Wholesale Channel Strong Wholesale Network • 50% digital revenue growth in 2020 vs. 2019, with room for further expansion • Investment in digital infrastructure has led to rapid growth in e-commerce channel Targeted Global Retail Footprint • Disciplined store strategy with carefully chosen locations (351 stores) • Proven DTC platform with strong comparable sales growth of 39.2%(1) in 2020 DTC Revenue Growth • Selective wholesale distribution network with strong portfolio of leading e-tailers, B&M, retailers and distributors • Products sold and distributed in 80+ countries across key geographies through wholesale partners Wholesale Revenue Growth FY2017 FY2018 DTC Comparable Sales Growth(1): FY2019 FY2020 FY2017 % Growth: FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 4.7% 14.3% 16.0% 39.2% (1.8%) 7.8% 13.5% 5.6% (1) DTC CSS growth reflects period over period change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See further details in Appendix.

4 Global Footprint with Opportunity to Grow and Scale International Markets Global Footprint The China Opportunity • Established retail presence across 3 continents and distribution in 80+ countries

• Strong network of international distributors

• Double-digit YoY growth in owned e-commerce (+58%) across all regions in FY2020

• Continue to scale international markets with focus on EMEA in 2021 and Asia Pacific in 2022 • Majority of stores are off-mall, primarily outlets and store-in-store locations Retail Presence FY2020 Revenue by Geography EMEA 18% Significant Whitespace • 2nd largest footwear market in the world

• Underpenetrated with less than 5% of FY2020 sales in China Asia Pacific 20%Americas 62% Investing for Growth • Building brand awareness in second year with Yang Mi

• Developing local-for-local marketing and collaborations • Changing brand image through new concept stores

• Focusing on key T1 and T2 cities with high spending power and participation of Gen Z consumers Region Retail Stores Americas 165 Asia Pacific 137 EMEA 49 Total 351

• Repositioning to a higher quality partner store network

• Accelerating strong e-commerce presence through marketplaces (JD, Tmall, VIP)

• Maintaining focus through Board oversight committee 5 Authentic, Come as You Are Culture with Commitment to ESG Environment • Joined Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC)

• Exploring environmentally-friendly raw materials

• Currently rework ~45% of our Croslite production waste back into our production processes

• Over 98% of our product line is currently Vegan with a goal of being a 100% Vegan brand by the end of 2021

• In 2020, over 85% of our product has been sold without shoe boxes

• Over the past 5 years, we've been able to save almost 250mm shoe boxes from entering the market

• Partner with several organizations to keep unsellable product and samples out of the landfill, with >90,000 pairs of shoes donated in 2020 Social • Diverse workforce with diversity recruiting strategy

• Female: 52% Management / 68% All Other

• URG: 23% Management / 57% All Other

• Culture of learning & development

• Regular engagement / employee listening

• Implemented pay equity practices

• Established CAYA Councils and CAYA Series

• Maintain a factory Social Compliance Code of Conduct and Certification Process

• Social compliance audits in accordance with WRAP principles

• Monitor ~600 chemicals in our supply chain for compliance with legal / regulatory requirements

• Crocs Cares provides shoes, funds and time, with ~1 million pairs donated in the past 5 years Note: URG represents underrepresented groups. CAYA represents "Come as You Are". WRAP represents Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production. Governance • Remains an area of strength evidenced by ISS and MSCI rankings

• Diverse Board: 38% Female / 13% URG

• Responsible and performance-driven compensation programs

• Robust Enterprise Risk Management and Ethics & Compliance program frameworks

• Established an ESG / sustainability management and oversight framework

• Strong internal controls, accounting and audit practices 6 Strong Financial Profile with Robust Free Cash Flow Generation Revenue FY2016 % Growth: (5.0%) FY2017 (1.2%)FY2018 6.3% % Margin: 2.6% Free Cash Flow(1) ($ in mm) FY2019 13.1%FY2020 12.6% 5.0% 10.6% 13.5% 20.9% $225 $85 $102 $53 $18 FY2016 Capital Expenditures: FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 $22 $13 $12 $37 $42 (1) See reconciliation to GAAP equivalents in Appendix. 7 Best-in-Class Management Team with Deep Industry Knowledge and Expertise Name and Title Biography Prior Experience Andrew Rees • Joined Crocs as President in 2014; became CEO and joined Board of Directors in 2017 CEO and Director Crocs Tenure: 6+ years Industry Tenure: 25+ years

• Previously served as Managing Director at L.E.K. Consulting where he founded and led the firm's Retail and Consumer Products Practice for 13 years

• Prior to L.E.K., he served as VP of Strategic Planning and Retail Operations for Reebok International Michelle Poole • Became President in Sept. 2020, adding oversight for Americas, Asia and EMEA regional commercial teams President

• Previously served as EVP and Chief Product and Merchandising Officer at Crocs beginning in 2014 Crocs Tenure: 6+ years Industry Tenure: 29+ years

• Brings more than 29 years of experience having served at Converse, Timberland and Sperry Top-Sider Anne Mehlman • Rejoined Crocs in 2018, bringing over 15 years of financial and operational experience EVP and CFO

• Previously served as CFO of Zappos.com and VP of Corporate Finance at Crocs from 2011 to 2016 Crocs Tenure: 7+ years Industry Tenure: 15+ years

• Previous experience includes Director of Finance at RSC Equipment Rental and various financial roles at Corporate Express and Lockheed Martin Elaine Boltz • Joined Crocs as Chief Operations and Transformations Officer in 2020 EVP and COO Crocs Tenure: 1 year Industry Tenure: 10+ years

• Previously served as President of TJX Digital from 2011 to 2017

• Previous experience includes Head of Chico's FAS direct-to-consumer business, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Ann Inc. and Senior Principal at BCG Dan Hart • Joined Crocs as Chief Legal and Risk Officer in 2009 EVP and CL&RO

• Previously served as SVP and General Counsel at Océ North America from 2006 to 2009 Crocs Tenure: 11+ years Industry Tenure: 30+ years

• Previous experience includes SVP of General Counsel and Human Resources for Invensys Controls and senior legal positions at Dictaphone Corporation and Brooke Group Adam Michaels SVP and CDO • Promoted to SVP and Chief Digital Officer after joining the company as Vice President of Global E-Commerce in 2013 Crocs Tenure: 7+ years Industry Tenure: 15+ years

• Previously led e-commerce channel at Reebok

• Founded and grew e-commerce start-up, Cloud 9 Living, into a successful growth business 3. Financial Overview & Business Strategy 2020: A Very Successful Year • Robust revenue growth (+13% YoY)

• Improved quality of revenues - Fewer discounts and promotions 

• Expanded margins - Higher prices - Fewer discounts and promotions - Favorable product mix - Leveraged SG&A, while supporting growth 

• Invested to support future growth − Doubled e-commerce distribution capacity in the U.S. − Relocating EMEA distribution center in 2021 

• Strengthened balance sheet Source:Image from Forbes. FY2020 Performance Update FY2020 Financial Results ($ in mm) FY2020 vs. PY Q4 2020 Financial Results Revenue $1,386 +13.5%(1)Adj. Gross Margin(2) 54.6% +350 bpsOperating Income $214 66% Adj. Gross Margin(2) Adj. Operating Income(2) $263 84%Adj. Operating Margin(2) 18.9% +730 bpsAdj. EBITDA(2) $290 75% Adj. Operating Income (2) Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Adj. EBITDA (2) (1) (2)Revenue growth on a constant currency basis. See reconciliation to GAAP equivalents in Appendix. Positioned for Global Growth Four Key Product Pillars Clog: Innovate & grow clog relevance Sandals: Significant long-term growth potential Personalization Visible Comfort Technology Powerful Social & Digital Marketing Digital and social focus globally Come As You Are Brand ambassadors Social influencers Collaborations Digital-Led Route to Market E-commerce: Double-digit plus growth continues Retail: Prioritize outlets as most profitable retail format Wholesale: Strong growth opportunities within e-tail accounts; long-term growth potential with distributors Largest Long-Term Growth Opportunity in Asia Americas: Strong growth momentum EMEA: Solid growth on brand heat Asia: Largest long-term growth potential Appendix Adjustments Reconciliation Adjusted cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,2020 2019 2020 2019 2018 ($ thousands) GAAP revenues $ 1,385,951 $ 1,230,593 $ 1,088,205 GAAP cost of sales $ 636,003 $ 613,537 $ New distribution centers(1) COVID-19 inventory write-off(2) Other Total adjustments $ $ 411,506 182,422 $ $ 262,979 136,741 - - (1,550) 180,872 (1,550) (3,329) (3,413) 84 - (6,701) (4,186) (2,396) (119) (11,485) (11,394) (91) - 528,051 - - - - Adjusted cost of sales 133,412 629,302 602,052 $ 528,051 GAAP gross profit GAAP gross margin $ $ 229,084 55.7% $ $ 126,238 48.0% $ $ 749,948 54.1% $ $ 617,056 50.1% $ 560,154 51.5% Adusted gross profit $ $ $ $ $ Adjusted gross margin Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation 230,634 56.0% 129,567 49.3% Three Months Ended December 31, 756,649 54.6% 628,541 51.1% Year Ended December 31, 560,154 51.5% 2020 2019 2020 2019 2018 ($ thousands) GAAP revenues $ 1,385,951 $ 1,230,593 $ 1,088,205 GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 535,824 $ $ Donations of inventory COVID-19 severance costs COVID-19 impact of bad debt expense(3) Other COVID-19 costs(4) Accelerated depreciation of assets(5) Asset impairments(6) Duplicate headquarters rent(7) Non-recurring expenses associated with cost reduction initiatives(8) Offering fees(9) Closure of manufacturing and distribution facilities(10) Other(11) Total adjustments $ $ 411,506 164,453 (21,071) (154) 315 (18) 70 - -$ $ 262,979 117,882 - - - - - - - (2,403) (9,900) (4,118) (845) -488,407 - - - - - - - (2,282) 497,210 - - - - (1,306) (21,071) - (10) Represents non-recurring expenses associated with the 2018 closures of Mexico and Italy manufacturing and - - - (584) (589) (1,274) - - - - (6,082) - - (1,173) 116,709 - - (2,871) 485,536 (589) - (13,712) 8 (2,125) - (20,850) (41,736) (21,100) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses(12) $ 143,603 $ $ 494,088 $ $ 476,110 GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues Adjusted income from operations and operating margin reconciliation 40.0% 34.9% 44.8% 44.4% Three Months Ended December 31, 38.7% 35.6% 39.7% 45.7% 39.5% 43.8% Year Ended December 31,2020 2019 2020 2019 2018 ($ thousands) GAAP revenues 262,979 $ 1,385,951 $ 1,230,593 $ 1,088,205 GAAP income from operations $ $ $ Cost of sales adjustments(13) Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments(14) $ $ 411,506 64,631 1,550 20,850 87,031 $ $ 8,356 3,329 1,173 12,858 214,124 6,701 41,736 262,561 128,649 11,485 62,944 - 2,871 21,100 Adjusted income from operations $ $ $ $ 143,005 $ 84,044 GAAP operating margin Adjusted operating margin 15.7% 21.1% 3.2% 4.9% 15.4% 18.9% 10.5% 5.8% 11.6% 7.7% (1) Represents expenses, including expansion costs, related to our distribution centers in Dayton, Ohio and Dordrecht, the Netherlands and initial costs for our new third-party operated distribution center in Chiba, Japan.

(2) Represents an inventory write-off in our Asia Pacific segment associated with the impact of COVID-19.

(3) Represents bad debt expense associated with the impact of COVID-19 on wholesale partners in our Asia Pacific and Americas segments.

(4) Represents costs incurred in response to COVID-19, including hazard pay, cleaning costs, and legal costs.

(5) Represents non-recurring expenses related to relocation of Crocs corporate headquarters planned for March 2020.

(6) Represents impairments to our long-lived assets for a retail store in New York City and for our former corporate headquarters in Niwot, Colorado.

(7) Represents ongoing duplicate rent costs associated with our move to our new headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado, while we conclude the lease for our former headquarters.

(8) Represents non-recurring expenses associated with cost reduction initiatives in 2019 and our SG&A reduction plan in 2018.

(9) Represents fees associated with the November 4, 2019 underwritten public offering, in which certain investment funds affiliated with The Blackstone Group Inc. sold 6.9 million shares of our stock to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC. We did not receive any proceeds from this sale. distribution facilities. (11) Represents non-recoverable duties, non-recurring costs related to the closure of company-owned retail stores in Australia, employee severance costs, and various other immaterial items.

(12) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax. (13) See 'Adjusted cost of sales and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details. (14) See 'Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more details. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin reconciliation Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,2020 2019 2020 2019 2018 ($ thousands) GAAP revenues 1,385,951 $ 1,230,593 GAAP net income 312,861 $ 119,497 Interest expense Interest income Income tax expense (benefit) Depreciation and amortization Cost of sales adjustments(1) 165,926 $ 115,181 $ $ 411,506 183,330 $ $ 262,979 $ 19,913 $ $ 1,088,205 $ 50,437 1,149 1,893 6,742 8,636 955 (26) (108) (215) (601) (1,281) 119,907 13,693 105,882 175 (14,720) 1,550 7,368 3,329 6,705 27,619 6,701 24,213 11,485 29,250 - Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments(2) Adjusted EBITDA 20,850 1,173 41,736 2,871 21,100 GAAP net income 119,497 $ 50,437 GAAP net income margin Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) See 'Adjusted cost of sales and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details.

(2) See 'Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more details. $ $ $ 94,314 183,330 44.6% 94,314 22.9% $ $ $ 19,212 $ 19,913 $ 7.6% 19,212 $ 7.3% 289,562 312,861 22.6% 289,562 20.9% $ $ $ 9.7% 165,926 13.5% $ 4.6% 115,181 10.6% EBITDA and EBITDA margin reconciliation Year Ended December 31,2017 2016 ($ thousands) GAAP revenues 1,023,513 $ 1,036,273 GAAP net income $ (16,494) $ $ Interest expense Interest income 51,309 $ 26,974 10,238 869 (870) 836 (692) Income tax expense (benefit) Depreciation and amortization EBITDA (7,942) (9,281) 33,130 34,043 GAAP net income 10,238 $ (16,494) 51,309 $ 26,974 GAAP net income margin EBITDA $ $ $ 1.0% (1.6)% EBITDA margin 5.0% 2.6% Free cash flow reconciliation Year Ended December 31,2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 ($ thousands) Cash provided by operating activities Purchases of property, equipment, and software Free cash flow $ $ 266,902 (42,033) 224,869 $ $ 89,958 (36,576) 53,382 $ $ 114,162 (11,979) 102,183 $ $ 98,264 (13,117) 85,147 $ $ 39,754 (22,194) 17,560 Definitions Comparable Retail Store Sales: Reflects period over period change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a Non-GAAP Financial Measure. Comparable store status is determined on a monthly basis. Comparable store sales include the revenues of stores that have been in operation for more than twelve months. Stores in which selling square footage has changed more than 15% as a result of a remodel, expansion, or reduction are excluded until the thirteenth month in which they have comparable prior year sales. Temporarily closed stores are excluded from the comparable store sales calculation during the month of closure and in the same month in the following year. Location closures in excess of three months are excluded until the thirteenth month post re-opening. Direct-to-Consumer Comparable Sales: Includes retail and e-commerce. Reflects period over period change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a Non-GAAP Financial Measure. Comparable store status is determined on a monthly basis. Comparable store sales include the revenues of stores that have been in operation for more than twelve months. Stores in which selling square footage has changed more than 15% as a result of a remodel, expansion, or reduction are excluded until the thirteenth month in which they have comparable prior year sales. Temporarily closed stores are excluded from the comparable store sales calculation during the month of closure and in the same month in the following year. Location closures in excess of three months are excluded until the thirteenth month post re-opening. E-commerce revenues are based on same site sales period over period. Attachments Original document

Crocs Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

