October 09, 2023 at 02:19 am EDT

(Reuters) - British speciality chemicals group Croda International cut its annual profit outlook on Monday, partly due to weak demand across its key businesses.

The London-listed company said it now expects 2023 group adjusted profit before tax of 300 million pounds to 320 million pounds ($366-$391 million).

It had forecast 370 million-400 million pounds previously. ($1 = 0.8193 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)