More about the company
Croda International Plc is one of the world's leading producers of specialty chemicals. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- care, health and performance products (93.9%): lipids and surfactants, oils with high concentrations of Omega-3 et -6 essential fatty acids, protein derivatives, lanolin derivatives, emulsifiers, detergents, additives, etc. for use in making personal care products, cosmetics, household cleaning products, crop protection products, water treatment products, etc.;
- industrial specialty products (6.1%): oleochemicals, polymer additives, fatty acid amides, lubricants, etc. used by the plastics, rubber, and other industries.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (43.7%), North America (26.1%) Asia/Pacific (22%) and Latin America (8.2%).