Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Croda International Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRDA   GB00BJFFLV09

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

(CRDA)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/29 04:21:54 am EDT
7698 GBX   +2.31%
04:14aCRODA INTERNATIONAL : Consumer Care seminar
PU
03:50aUK Economy Performed Well in 1Q, But Momentum Set to Fade
DJ
03:06aFTSE 100 Seen Higher as Traders Eye Russia-Ukraine Talks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Croda International : Consumer Care seminar

03/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

29 March 2022

Investor seminar

Accelerating growth in Consumer Care

Croda International Plc ('Croda') is today hosting a seminar for investors and analysts on accelerating growth in its Consumer Care sector.

The event will focus on how Consumer Care has evolved significantly in recent years to become a highly differentiated sector for Croda, comprising four business units, each with leading market positions in fast growth niches. Leadership in sustainability and innovation, as well as increased proximity to customers, is accelerating growth, with Consumer Care sales targeted to reach £1 billion by 2025 (from £763m in 2021).

In the coming years, Consumer Care expects to deliver a minimum of 5% annual sales growth, with synergies from the recent Fragrances and Flavours ('F&F') acquisitions in addition to this. In 2022, there is likely to be an additional benefit to sales from the successful recovery of cost inflation. Return on sales is expected to improve over the medium term, from 24.7% in 2021, principally through improved business mix and innovation.

Commenting on current trading, Steve Foots, Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Trading in the first three months of 2022 has been robust, including a strong start for Consumer Care, and we continue to successfully recover input cost inflation."

No new information will be provided at the event.

Further information:

The event is being held at The Royal Society of Chemistry in London and will start at 1430 BST. The presentation will also be available at www.croda.com/investors. The webcast will include a facility for asking questions.

For enquiries contact:

Investors: David Bishop, Croda

Reece De Gruchy, Croda

+44 7823 874428 +44 7826 548908

Press:

Charlie Armitstead, Teneo

+44 7703 330269

Disclaimer

Croda International plc published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
04:14aCRODA INTERNATIONAL : Consumer Care seminar
PU
03:50aUK Economy Performed Well in 1Q, But Momentum Set to Fade
DJ
03:06aFTSE 100 Seen Higher as Traders Eye Russia-Ukraine Talks
DJ
03/07Bank of America Upgrades Croda To Buy From Neutral, Cuts PT
MT
03/07Berenberg Lowers Croda International PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/07Deutsche Bank Cuts Croda International PT, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
03/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Investors assess Powell’s speech
03/02ANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : Booking, Flutter, Royal Mail, Allstate, Zoom...
03/01FTSE 100 Closed Down Due to Worsening Situation in Ukraine
DJ
03/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bayer, HP, Shell, Toshiba, Citigroup...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 858 M 2 432 M 2 432 M
Net income 2022 344 M 451 M 451 M
Net Debt 2022 331 M 433 M 433 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 10 414 M 13 633 M 13 633 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,78x
EV / Sales 2023 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 6 135
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Croda International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 7 524,00 GBX
Average target price 8 430,94 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Edwards Foots Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy Kim Maiden Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman
Anthony Damien Fitzpatrick President-Performance Technologies
Nicholas Ian Challoner Group Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC-25.65%13 633
ECOLAB INC.-24.00%50 843
SIKA AG-20.86%49 523
GIVAUDAN SA-20.83%37 603
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-12.59%22 437
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-14.72%19 626