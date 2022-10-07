Advanced search
    CRDA   GB00BJFFLV09

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

(CRDA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:24 2022-10-07 am EDT
6719.00 GBX   -0.43%
Croda International : Health Care investor seminar
Croda International : Launch of first report on biotechnology opportunities in the personal care market
Wait! Not so fast...
Croda International : Health Care investor seminar

10/07/2022
7 October 2022:
Croda International Plc ('Croda') is today hosting an investor seminar on its Health Care business, a business unit within its Life Sciences sector. The event will focus on growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical market and Croda's unique positioning as an innovator of delivery systems for complex biologic drugs. Croda expects the recent strong organic growth in its drug delivery platforms to continue (excluding COVID-19 lipid systems), supplemented by an exciting innovation pipeline which is expected to commercialise from 2025. There will be no new price sensitive information communicated at the event.

Commenting ahead of the seminar, Steve Foots, Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Over the last twenty years, we have been steadily growing and investing in our Health Care business, accelerating this progress with the acquisitions of vaccine adjuvant and lipid system technologies. Today we are focused on robust, high growth and high value markets, uniquely positioned as the leading innovator of delivery systems for complex biologic drugs and vaccines. It is an exciting part of Croda with significant opportunities to drive future growth."

The event is being held at the London Stock Exchange from 08.30 to 12.00 BST. There will be a webcast of the seminar starting at 09.30 BST with a replay available afterwards. To register for the webcast, visit www.croda.com/investors.

Croda International plc published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 07:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 912 M 2 139 M 2 139 M
Net income 2022 357 M 399 M 399 M
Net cash 2022 9,53 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,0x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 9 348 M 10 459 M 10 459 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
EV / Sales 2023 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 6 135
Free-Float 96,2%
Technical analysis trends CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6 748,00 GBX
Average target price 8 223,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Edwards Foots Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy Kim Maiden Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman
Anthony Damien Fitzpatrick President-Performance Technologies
Nicholas Ian Challoner Group Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC-33.32%10 459
ECOLAB INC.-36.63%42 369
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION20.18%32 906
SIKA AG-44.66%32 498
GIVAUDAN SA-36.46%28 381
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-16.99%16 541