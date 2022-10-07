Croda International : Health Care investor seminar

Croda International Plc ('Croda') is today hosting an investor seminar on its Health Care business, a business unit within its Life Sciences sector. The event will focus on growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical market and Croda's unique positioning as an innovator of delivery systems for complex biologic drugs. Croda expects the recent strong organic growth in its drug delivery platforms to continue (excluding COVID-19 lipid systems), supplemented by an exciting innovation pipeline which is expected to commercialise from 2025. There will be no new price sensitive information communicated at the event.

Commenting ahead of the seminar, Steve Foots, Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Over the last twenty years, we have been steadily growing and investing in our Health Care business, accelerating this progress with the acquisitions of vaccine adjuvant and lipid system technologies. Today we are focused on robust, high growth and high value markets, uniquely positioned as the leading innovator of delivery systems for complex biologic drugs and vaccines. It is an exciting part of Croda with significant opportunities to drive future growth."

The event is being held at the London Stock Exchange from 08.30 to 12.00 BST. There will be a webcast of the seminar starting at 09.30 BST with a replay available afterwards. To register for the webcast, visit www.croda.com/investors.

