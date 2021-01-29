Croda International : Most Admired Company in the British Chemical Sector for the Fourth Year Running

Croda International Plc, which uses smart science to create, make and sell speciality chemicals that improve lives, has today been voted Britain's Most Admired Chemicals Company for the fourth year running, as well as being named Britain's fifth Most Admired Company overall.

The results of the prestigious awards were published today (29 January 2021) in a special edition of Management Today and are the outcome of a peer-review study of corporate reputation.

The awards are based on interviews with board directors, analysts and City commentators and are the largest of their kind in the UK. They recognise factors critical to business success across 12 categories, including sustainability, quality of management, quality of products and services, and leadership. Croda's success in the awards followed recognition from peers for its environmental responsibility, with the company placed fourth in this category, ahead of 246 other companies included in the study.

Steve Foots, Chief Executive of Croda said: 'This award, and the recognition from our peers, is testament to the hard work and dedication of all our employees. It's particularly pleasing to see that our leadership position in sustainability has earnt us the respect of our peers.

'I am hugely proud of all that we have achieved throughout such a challenging year. I'd like to thank all Croda employees for their hard work and for the innovative ways they have supported each other, and our customers, throughout the pandemic.'