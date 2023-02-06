Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Croda International Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRDA   GB00BJFFLV09

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

(CRDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:49:19 2023-02-06 am EST
7263.00 GBX   +0.62%
03:20aCroda International buys Solus Biotech for GBP232 million
AN
03:10aCroda International : Acquisition of Solus Biotech expands fast growth Beauty Actives business in Asia
PU
03:01aFTSE 100 to Track Global Losses
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Croda International buys Solus Biotech for GBP232 million

02/06/2023 | 03:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Croda International PLC on Monday said it has agreed to buy South Korean biotechnology-devised beauty actives firm Solus Biotech for KRW350 billion, or around GBP232 million.

The FTSE-100 Yorkshire, England-based chemicals maker said it will buy Solus Biotech on a debt-free, cash-free basis from Solus Advanced Materials.

"Solus is a leading supplier of naturally derived powder ceramides, a high-growth global market with further potential to extend into formulated ceramides," Croda noted.

The purchase will provide Croda with access to Solus' ceramide and phospholipid technologies, and growing capabilities in natural retinol. Croda added the acquisition will boost its exposure to "targeted prestige segments" as well as its Asian manufacturing capabilities.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval, it noted.

Chief Executive Steve Foots said: "This is a strategic bullseye for Croda, consolidating our position as a global leader in supplying sustainable, natural actives for personal care across three critical technology platforms of peptides, ceramides and retinol. It significantly enhances our sustainable biotechnology capabilities and adds a North Asia manufacturing and innovation facility, providing a springboard to premium markets in Asia and beyond."

Shares in Croda were up 0.3% to 7,242.00 pence each in London early Monday.

By Sophie Rose; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 0.25% 7258 Delayed Quote.9.30%
FTSE 100 -0.52% 7859.61 Delayed Quote.6.04%
SOLUS ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD. 0.25% 39450 End-of-day quote.31.50%
TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.36% 2813 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
03:20aCroda International buys Solus Biotech for GBP232 million
AN
03:10aCroda International : Acquisition of Solus Biotech expands fast growth Beauty Actives busi..
PU
03:01aFTSE 100 to Track Global Losses
DJ
02:46aGermany sees rise in large-scale manufacturing orders
AN
02:23aCroda International to Purchase South Korea's Solus Biotech in GBP232 Million Deal
MT
01/20Bank of America raises Asos, boohoo to 'buy'
AN
01/13Berenberg likes Pendragon; HSBC cuts Keywords
AN
01/11Citi cuts Frontier Developments; BofA ups Sage
AN
01/09Peel Hunt raises real estate; UBS cuts Ashmore
AN
01/05FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% Thursday Amid Retailers Rally
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 934 M 2 339 M 2 339 M
Net income 2022 574 M 695 M 695 M
Net Debt 2022 49,3 M 59,6 M 59,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 9 999 M 12 093 M 12 093 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,20x
EV / Sales 2023 5,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 135
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Croda International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 7 218,00 GBX
Average target price 7 997,08 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Edwards Foots Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy Kim Maiden Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman
Anthony Damien Fitzpatrick President-Performance Technologies
Nicholas Ian Challoner Group Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC9.30%12 093
SIKA AG24.09%45 778
ECOLAB INC.5.31%43 661
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION32.45%33 650
GIVAUDAN SA7.80%30 507
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG16.61%18 485