  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Croda International Plc
  News
  Summary
    CRDA   GB00BJFFLV09

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

(CRDA)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Croda International : Executive Committee walk Yorkshire Three Peaks

05/10/2021 | 09:26am EDT
The Executive Committee of Croda International Plc, which uses smart science to create, make and sell speciality chemicals that improve lives, has pledged to raise vital funds to support COVID-19 relief in India, by walking the Yorkshire Three Peaks on the 28 May 2021.

Members of the Committee will be joined by their partners as they walk the 24 miles across three of the highest peaks in Yorkshire. Sponsorship money will support relief aid going to India, helping frontline health workers, and providing oxygen and equipment to help those suffering from COVID-19.

Croda, who regularly supports the communities it operates in through a variety of different initiatives, has both a manufacturing site and office in India. The country is currently experiencing a deadly second wave of COVID-19. By supporting Oxfam, the team will be raising funds for the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to frontline health workers, help fund oxygen cylinders and other equipment for hospitals and health centres. Sponsorship money will also help provide food, hygiene kits and handwashing facilities to the poorest and most vulnerable communities.

Sandra Breene, President Regional Delivery at Croda, said: 'The Croda Exec, like many people, have been hugely impacted by the devastating reports of the COVID situation in India. With many friends and colleagues in the country, we have also heard how this virus is directly impacting those in our Croda family. We take the responsibility of being a global organisation, and our commitment to support the communities in which we operate, seriously. We hope that by walking the Yorkshire Three Peaks, the money raised will help those in India currently struggling with the impact of this second wave of COVID-19.'

Nick Challoner, Group Chief Scientific Officer at Croda added: 'We are proudly headquartered in Yorkshire so it was logical for the Executive Committee to take on a team challenge and show support for our colleagues and friends in India by walking the Yorkshire Three Peaks. Our thoughts are very much with those impacted by COVID-19 at the moment, and its great to be able to support them in this way.'

The Croda Executive Committee will be walking the Yorkshire Three Peaks on the 28 May, to donate please use the Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/team/TeamCrodaExec

Disclaimer

Croda International plc published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 13:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
