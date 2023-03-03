Croda, Weir and Kitwave executives sell shares

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Kitwave Group PLC - North Shields, England-based food wholesaler - Commercial Director Michael Young sells 323,627 shares at 233 pence, worth GBP754,051, on Wednesday. Retains 451,811 shares, a 0.7% stake.

----------

Croda International PLC - Yorkshire, England-based chemicals maker - Sandra Breene, president of Regional Delivery, sells 8,637 shares at 6,716p, worth GBP580,061, on Friday.

----------

Beazley PLC - London-based insurer - Chair-Designate Clive Bannister buys 78,000 shares at 635.70p, worth GBP495,846, on Thursday. The former chief executive officer of Phoenix Group Holdings PLC will become Beazley's chair at its annual general meeting in April.

----------

Weir Group PLC - Glasgow-based mining technology - Chief People Officer Rosemary McGinness sells 8,000 shares at GBP20.32, worth GBP162,567, on Thursday.

----------

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

