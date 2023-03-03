Advanced search
    CRDA   GB00BJFFLV09

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

(CRDA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:45:42 2023-03-03 am EST
6662.00 GBX   -0.80%
08:22aCroda, Weir and Kitwave executives sell shares
AN
03/02Numis cuts BT to 'sell'; Citigroup cuts Babcock
AN
03/01Canaccord says sell Future; Investec likes RWS
AN
Croda, Weir and Kitwave executives sell shares

03/03/2023 | 08:22am EST
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Kitwave Group PLC - North Shields, England-based food wholesaler - Commercial Director Michael Young sells 323,627 shares at 233 pence, worth GBP754,051, on Wednesday. Retains 451,811 shares, a 0.7% stake.

----------

Croda International PLC - Yorkshire, England-based chemicals maker - Sandra Breene, president of Regional Delivery, sells 8,637 shares at 6,716p, worth GBP580,061, on Friday.

----------

Beazley PLC - London-based insurer - Chair-Designate Clive Bannister buys 78,000 shares at 635.70p, worth GBP495,846, on Thursday. The former chief executive officer of Phoenix Group Holdings PLC will become Beazley's chair at its annual general meeting in April.

----------

Weir Group PLC - Glasgow-based mining technology - Chief People Officer Rosemary McGinness sells 8,000 shares at GBP20.32, worth GBP162,567, on Thursday.

----------

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

