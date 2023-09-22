(Alliance News) - Croda International PLC on Friday said it has hired Danuta Gray as non-executive director and chair designate to succeed Anita Frew.

The Yorkshire, England-based chemicals firm said Gray will join the board from February 1 next year, succeeding Frew as chair at the conclusion of the company's annual general meeting on April 24.

Frew will then retire from the board after nine years as chair, Croda said.

Croda highlighted that Gray has held board positions with both FTSE 100 and FTSE 250-listed companies across a range of sectors for the past nineteen years.

Gray is currently chair of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC and a non-executive director at Burberry Group PLC, Croda said.

This is alongside "extensive" non-executive listed company board experience. Croda noted Gray was formerly chair of St Modwen Property PLC, and served on the boards of Aldermore Bank PLC, Old Mutual Ltd, PageGroup PLC, Flutter Entertainment PLC's Paddy Power and Aer Lingus.

Gray was also a former non-executive member of the defence board of the UK Ministry of Defence, Croda said.

"Danuta is a highly experienced non-executive director and chair with a deep understanding of growing consumer focused and high technology businesses in international markets," said Croda Senior Independent Director Jacqui Ferguson.

Incoming Chair-Designate Gray commented: "With its talented employees, positive culture and refocused portfolio, Croda has an exciting future, and I look forward to working with the Croda team to deliver on opportunities that are ahead."

Shares in Croda were flat at 4,881.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

