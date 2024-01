Croda International Plc is one of the world's leading producers of specialty chemicals. Net sales break down by market as follows: - care, health and performance products (75.6%): lipids and surfactants, oils with high concentrations of Omega-3 et -6 essential fatty acids, protein derivatives, lanolin derivatives, emulsifiers, detergents, additives, etc. for use in making personal care products, cosmetics, household cleaning products, crop protection products, water treatment products, etc.; - industrial specialty products (24.4%): oleochemicals, polymer additives, fatty acid amides, lubricants, etc. used by the plastics, rubber, and other industries. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (41.7%), North America (25.4%) Asia/Pacific (23.2%) and Latin America (9.7%).

Sector Specialty Chemicals