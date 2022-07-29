Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Croda International Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRDA   GB00BJFFLV09

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

(CRDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:03 2022-07-29 am EDT
7262.00 GBX   +1.74%
UK's Croda raises annual profit outlook as healthcare, consumer units shine
RE
03:15aFTSE 100 Seen Higher on Hopes of Less Aggressive Fed
DJ
02:55aCRODA INTERNATIONAL : Half Year Results Announcement 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

UK's Croda raises annual profit outlook as healthcare, consumer units shine

07/29/2022 | 03:56am EDT
(Reuters) - Croda International expects full-year adjusted earnings to be "modestly ahead" of its previous expectations after robust growth at its healthcare and consumer care units helped the speciality chemicals group post a rise in half-year profit.

The British company on Friday forecast growth in the second half of the year to moderate in consumer markets on lower sales in lipid systems due to reduced demand for COVID-19 vaccines.

Croda, which counts Unilever and Procter & Gamble among its customers, is shifting focus to its life sciences and consumer businesses while also pivoting its performance tech division towards markets such as renewable technology and electric vehicles.

Shares of the London-listed firm were up 2.2% at 7,298 pence, as of 0720 GMT.

The company's adjusted pretax profit for the six-month period ended June 30 came in at 288.8 million pounds ($353.38 million), compared with 229.5 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8173 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 1.34% 7232 Delayed Quote.-29.86%
UNILEVER PLC 0.21% 3977.5 Delayed Quote.0.68%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 844 M 2 237 M 2 237 M
Net income 2022 511 M 619 M 619 M
Net Debt 2022 80,1 M 97,2 M 97,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 9 888 M 11 992 M 11 992 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,41x
EV / Sales 2023 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 6 135
Free-Float 96,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Edwards Foots Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy Kim Maiden Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman
Anthony Damien Fitzpatrick President-Performance Technologies
Nicholas Ian Challoner Group Chief Scientific Officer
