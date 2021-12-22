Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Croda International Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRDA   GB00BJFFLV09

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

(CRDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Croda to sell industrial chemicals unit to Cargill in $1 billion deal

12/22/2021 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Cargill logo is pictured on the Provimi Kliba and Protector animal nutrition factory in Lucens

(Reuters) - British speciality chemicals group Croda will sell most of its performance technologies and industrial chemicals division to commodities group Cargill Inc in a $1 billion deal, it said on Wednesday.

The sale of the unit, which makes low-carbon, sustainable additives and materials used in applications from food packaging to medical kits and devices, follows a strategic review as Croda shifts focus to its life sciences and consumer businesses.

"We will focus our capital and resources on delivering sustainable solutions and scaling our consumer, health and crop care technologies," CEO Steve Foots said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Cargill said the deal would help broaden its offerings to industrial manufacturers looking for sustainable options.

Croda is selling the majority of the business for an enterprise value of 915 million euros ($1 billion) on a cash-free, debt-free basis, it said.

The business raked in 470 million pounds ($626 million) in revenue last year.

Shares in the company, of the year's best performers in the FTSE 100 index, were down 1.5% at 1120 GMT.

Some investors expecting a higher price for the deal may have been disappointed, Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said.

Croda has been focusing its performance tech division towards markets such as renewable technology and electric vehicles.

More recently, the Yorkshire-based company has been supplying vaccine delivery components to Pfizer for its COVID-19 vaccine, which helped it boost overall sales projections.

"Although revenues from Pfizer may wane, there is (an) expectation that there will be growing customer demand for a broader range of use of its products in medical treatments like oncology," Streeter said.

"Recovery in consumer markets has also helped its personal care sector which focuses on ingredients for skin, hair, and cosmetic products."

($1 = 0.8873 euros)

($1 = 0.7509 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and David Holmes)

By Amna Karimi


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC -1.22% 9850 Delayed Quote.51.30%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.19% 0.849 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
FTSE 100 0.04% 7300.33 Delayed Quote.12.95%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 0.67% 1349 Delayed Quote.-12.13%
PERFORMANCE TECHNOLOGIES S.A. -0.38% 5.22 Delayed Quote.64.61%
PFIZER, INC. -3.39% 58.95 Delayed Quote.60.15%
All news about CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
04:21aFTSE 100 Falls in Early Trade as Rio Tinto Leads Miners Lower
DJ
02:58aCroda to Sell Majority of Performance Technologies, Industrial Chemicals Assets for $1 ..
MT
12/17Goldman Sachs Keeps Croda International At Buy, Lifts PT
MT
12/08UBS Upgrades Croda International To Buy From Neutral, Boosts PT
MT
11/01CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
11/01CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
11/01CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
11/01CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
11/01CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
11/01Croda develops young minds of tomorrow during COP26
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 833 M 2 440 M 2 440 M
Net income 2021 303 M 403 M 403 M
Net Debt 2021 766 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,2x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 13 814 M 18 303 M 18 389 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,96x
EV / Sales 2022 7,38x
Nbr of Employees 5 684
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Croda International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 9 980,00 GBX
Average target price 8 812,90 GBX
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Edwards Foots Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy Kim Maiden Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman
Anthony Damien Fitzpatrick President-Performance Technologies
Mark Robinson President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC51.30%18 303
ECOLAB INC.4.22%64 618
SIKA AG52.69%56 888
GIVAUDAN SA26.81%47 194
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.65.86%32 874
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG17.35%25 314